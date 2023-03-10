Recent Post
- Head of private Russian army says he’s been ‘cut off’ by Putin
- ‘Trump fatigue’ has set in among some Iowa Republicans
- See the destruction left after massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine
- ‘Shut your mouth’: Senator confronts labor leader in heated exchange over union intimidation
- ‘This is a desperate measure’: American pleads for release from Iranian jail
57 comments
Daily reminder: “We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights,” Carlson said in a text on 4 January 2021, two days before the riot. “I truly can’t wait.”
@Dave Davey You want to leach on to Dave, instead of taking care of yourself?! How unrepublican of you!
Something about tuck tuck’s quote has been niggling me – if he expected to not be covering more of trump then there’s a good chance he was out of the loop re the attack. Mmm? Guess tuck tuck isn’t as in with the inner core as he thought.
@Randi Bagley-Goodwin red states. Is that where they keep the average person broke, un or under educated and the wimen pregnant. And tell them they live in a primo part of the country?
Tucker-“I hate him passionately!”
😂😂😂😂😂
@sad romantic you don’t have money in 401k
@Martin Dread “I’m on Russia’s side.” Republican Mouthpiece – Tucker Carlson
Tucker said 4 years of Trump was a disaster, and I agree.
@Ashen Walker Tucker says he hates Trump like no other 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Yes, in private Tucker always agreed Democrats. Trump’s gang is crashing…
“Loser fatigue” has set in among some Iowa Republicans
my mother went back home to Iowa a couple years ago …she couldnt believe how dumb they are…..her words not mine
It’s all about environment.
@dave mitchell “you’re”. I think you proved EBBRUSH3’s point, LoL.
Blessed be the day when we have no Trump news on any device. And DeSantis gets a job driving for Door Dash.
AMEN 👍 !
AMEN 👍 !
@arizjones . . . We get “ real news” from our local channels 🥰 !
I’m annoyed that I agree with what Tucker Carlson actually thinks. I too, like Carlson said in his own words, quote “passionately hate” trump and think his administration was a disaster.
@harry lazard I’ll say the more ratings the more sheeps
So those dozens of “peeples” watching Manderson Pooper are not sheep? lol…
@harry lazard I never thought about lies being compared to quality and character. They just don’t mix.
“What happens when Truth doesn’t matter anymore?” you get saddled with Trump.
🎤 “thunk”
“What happens when Truth doesn’t matter anymore?” You get total chaos.
“I just want to find 11780 votes.”
We want to find JUSTICE ! 😡 👍
@jennifer jean 🍁 Maybe he will be done in by a *woman, just like Sisera was by *Jael 🥰 ! 👍 ( Judges 4:15 – 22 👍 !
It’s not alpha behavior to beg. So emasculating. But… sometimes ya gotta plead the Fifth…440 times
Big man, strong man, tears streaming down his face…. He said “Sir! Under the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution of the United States….”
America’s culture would be better if we focused on Character, rather than “Personality”
That’s why i voted for someone who doesn’t do anything, so he can’t do anything wrong! Easy character analysis
@Guy and he surprised you by doing a whole lot of good stuff. Heh heh heh.
Instead of leaving abortion rights to the states, perhaps we should leave it to the mothers that carry the children
Right on.
As an Iowan, love how not one of those people look under 50
I had to put on my sunglasses before I noticed that.
@Oracle Of Delphi l know, right? So bright White there in Iowa…
As an Iowan as well, I am disgusted with not only the republican party but my state as well!
these people were 30 during the bush era. just like we thought the old prunse that were 50+ back then would die out…they didnt. and new ones are replacing them
Schools should teach children how to think, that means exposing them to all the world has to offer, both good and bad. Children are brighter than most adults give them credit for. If you deprive them of a full education they will never forgive the adults that hold them back.
Ps-s-st ! De Santis will disagree ! 😀 😂
Children being way smarter than their parents is a good thing.
@COTUS 2 nar the alphabet aryan people will disagree
Thats not true, most will be too uneducated to realize what adults have done to them, and will easily be molded into beeing exactly like their parents.
But i agree that the educational-system in the US is pretty terrible. You need a lot of money to get something approaching decent.
If Trump loses the primaries I’m sure he will bow out gracefully. 😂😅😊
Unless he sics the MAGAt crazies on the GOP Convention.😃😃
If you believe that, I’ve got a bridge in NYC and some oceanfront property in Arizona you’d just love!
LoL
Totally in his character to do so!
Is it just me? Can anybody enlighten me on exactly how this country was better under TFG in 2020?
I have nothing positive to add. So I’m just going to keep my mouth shut.
@Kiss My Axe So, you’re just “asking questions”, right? Why is it that people who have no clue are always doing that? You can’t really answer your own question, can you? And you can’t because it’s a stupid question.
Without a doubt … the ORANGE MENACE can AND will lead us back to where we were in 2020 AND on jan 6th of 21 as well . These people NEVER learn
From Waterloo, IA I would like to show my support for Trump going to jail for his many crimes. Make Accountability Great Again
Well said.
I agree.
George Santos is the face of honesty and integrity
She’s hoping Trump displays “grace, poise, dignity, and smarts”?!?!?? Like Dr. Phil says, “when someone shows you who they are, believe them”. She must be stark raving mad!!