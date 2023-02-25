This is what Zelensky has to say on the first anniversary of war

Recent Post
58 comments
Peace through battlefield victory
Victory to Ukraine
Peace for all of Europe
@Ann An are you arguing reality or philosophy?
I can guarantee you that there are always winners n losers in war especially when genocide is on the table
Peace for all Europe means EU to oust USA and their interferences. Arrest Zelensky and his SBU regime, so these corrupted American puppets face accountabilities for their crimes, USA to face consequences for their terrorist attach of European infrastructures.
Europe to negotiate peace and economical partnership with Russia.
@Joey S You are mistaken. In 2014, Ukraine was toppled in a violent coup. The neo-nazi azov and aidar battalions rounded up families and civilians in Maidan Square, and executed them with the financial backing and support of the USA. As a result, Crimea voted in a referendum to return to Russia, and Donetsk and Luhansk voted for independence. This is when the war started, as the new Kiev regime immediately began bombing the vulnerable Donbas republics. Just like with Iraq, Afghanistan, and all the rest, you are being lied to. War is and always has been a racket.
Surrender Ukraine before your little con man gets you all killed.
europe dont need your war….are you fighting ? or just supporting ?
Condolences to all the mothers and fathers of Ukraine who lost their beloved children.
@Serg Bro 🇺🇦 Thank you for laundering money into democrat’s pocket books with FTX. We as the cult of blue no matter who really appreciate Ukraine’s support for our politician’s personal wealth by lying to the American people. Salva Ukraine for all the elite warhawks getting rich on a war that dehumanizes anyone who calls for peace by calling them “Putin puppets”. The DNC doesn’t want the war to end, they want to win and make money.
@Starmn Sixty Thank you for laundering money into democrat’s pocket books with FTX. We as the cult of blue no matter who really appreciate Ukraine’s support for our politician’s personal wealth by lying to the American people. Salva Ukraine for all the elite warhawks getting rich on a war that dehumanizes anyone who calls for peace by calling them “Putin puppets”. The DNC doesn’t want the war to end, they want to win and make money.
@Greetings Earthlings! Pluto No we didn’t bother to deflect the balloons, we just destroyed them altogether. Hope you had an intergalactic insurance policy on them.
There’s a lot of Nazis in Ukraine I seen them
What about the poor Russian families who lost loved ones?
Slava Ukraini! Your bravery shall echo through history
@Gloon Nug Pootin approves of your comment
As “lying dog face pony soldiers”
@Gloon Nug fun fact, Zelenskyy did technically win the 2019 election. However he also went on to imprison Petro Poroshenko for running against him and had Poroshenko’s entire political party executed. Poroshenko was released January 9th, 2022 for political optics so Ukraine could claim to be a democracy and get US support..
@corn pop was an orange dude nice.. so possibly the most corrupt country in Eastern Europe since 2014 conducted an honest and democratic election in 2019 🤭 hey cornpop.. remember when Trump passed that law which allowed you to google how where to put the toilet paper? I’m glad you were able to google a few words. You’re getting better!
What high tech is the US planning to use next against Russia??? the same high tech that they used in Afghanistan and ran hanging for dear life after 20 years from year one Afghanis with Sandals, scooters and AK-47.
“In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist. Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies, in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed. This world in arms is not spending money alone. ” ~Dwight D. Eisenhower – American military officer and statesman who served as the 34th president of the United States
I am the one who liked your comment, my countryman. (countrywoman? Is that a word?)
Let me send you great condolences to all of mothers and father who lost in war .. and let me stand and salute in silence with our heads down in respect for the fallen soliders !! We will stand by you and wait for your own victory. And for peace ..,
Go Putin! ✌️🇺🇸
@Drum Lessons those Russians paint Z’s on everything. I just added Z’s to the word Russian since they are so fond of Zs.
I still think jimjambonks is a stupid drunk Russian who likes Z’s.
@danny so you think Zelensky is like a money grabbing greedy Russian? At least he is not a torturing, raping, murdering, child kidnapping, drunk and thieving Russian. Putin has lined his pockets with millions stolen from the Russian people. He steals from his own people! Now that is a scumbag.
@Jimjam Bonks Pootin approves of your comment
@Drum Lessons Pootin approves of your comment
The war brings out many deficiencies and new viewpoints as well. Unfortunately from the bottom up people learn through difficult and torturous times the value of life and its seriousness how it has to be implemented. When everything is always easy it is also easy to slip into a dormant mentality. Hopefully now with the way things are evolving nations can be more serious to appreciate what freedom means, what life means, and how all of this has to be appreciated daily.
Truth is freedom. You don’t get that on CNN 😂
Isn’t it a good speech? I mean Zelensky tells openly about the initiatives for peace and for getting negotiations, pressure on the aggressor to withdraw and sounding clear and determined.
Zelenskyy don’t want peace he’s working for America and will be got bye Russia for his crimes against Russian speaking people
Zelensky was blocked by the USA from a peace deal in April 2022. Boris Johnson of UK went and put an end to it. Zelensky and Putin, thanks to Naftali Bennett, negotiated a peace agreement. The flow of money was threatened and it fell through as a result.
@Drum Lessons 👈 speaks truth. Truth is real freedom an Ukrainians are being used as pawns by Biden and zelensky.
Comedy show 😆
Always enjoy Ms. Amanpour’s interview.
Thank you for the West for their continued support. We must not let Putin win or else there shall be no peace.
At what cost, your life?
“They do not share a border with the Russian Federation.” But Sarah Palin said she can see Russia from her house! OK not really, but Alaska, which is a US state, shares a maritime border with the Russian Federation. Of course that’s at the far eastern extreme of Russian territory with little population, development, or infrastructure in the area to support an invasion. If Russia can barely advance into Ukraine over favorable terrain on its long shared land border, the idea of Russia attacking through Alaska and Canada to reach population centers in the lower 48 US states is pretty far-fetched. But President Zelenskyy is correct that even the mighty United States would not do as well in the global economy without its allies and trading partners.
Sarah Palin never said that. That was Tina Fey doing an SNL skit Einstein.
Well, ruzzia’s plan was to threaten Alaska with nukes and renegotiate its sales to get a higher price. And it might have worked.
First anniversary? Jesus. This has to be the longest 3-day war in military history!
@alex cris Pootin approves of your comment
@titter. It’s going good.Zelensky is best thing to happen for Russia. They love west leaders flying in to Kiev . ( latest video to show their federation: Biden stiffly mincing in to air raid sirens). They show this and say “look “. No hurry for Russia . Zelensky destroying army to appear to be defeating Russia . Q: Why is it a hurry for NATO / Ukraine? “A window “ answer ?
@dan dansen naw he has a point. When Putin invaded Ukraine, Zelenskyy had detained 63,000 Russian civilians for slave labor solely based on their origin which is exactly what Hitler did to the Hebrew. Beyond that, Ukraine has a history of bombing it’s own societies because Russians were claiming their heritage. 2 years ago Ukraine was considered the most corrupt nation in Europe. Really not surprising since Hunter Biden was on the Ukraine board of energy til 2019 and now sells “art” for more than picassos (laundering money).
@alex cris
You don’t realize that Azov Battalion was just a small group of people and doesn’t have any representative in Ukraine politics they just a group of far-right militias who just trying to defend their homeland…
Why don’t you focus on neo-natsis there in Russia? They are many out there. And oh, Wagner’s founder was also a devoted neo-natsis too, isn’t ironic?…
@alex cris You’re spreading false information.
God blessed Ukraine 🇺🇦 dearly I understand what he saying we America people know what it like to lose love one’s and friends my husband best friend loss his nephew
Who is your God? What Name?
Why? Ukraine took the land Russia is fighting over about 200 years ago. Both Ukraine and Russia claim Kiev as their original city. Russia is twice as old however.
Absolutely commendable dialogue from Zelensky….. unlike pootin
It’s lies and propaganda bullshite. No more money for war! Go Putin ✌️🇺🇸
Putin isn’t great, but at least he put an end to the genocide in the Donbas. I cannot understand why we didn’t support or value the human lives of _those_ Ukrainians. It wasn’t profitable for the rich.
Unlike Putin, Zelenskyy is robbing the American people billions at a time… and blowing up their own citizens that claim to be Russian.
Comedy show 😂
Thank you America for the billions of dollars 💵 you give to help support our border
Keep fighting until you win every inch of land back. Go Ukraine
Stay strong Ukraine and your loved ones. Support from Bosnia. I wish there could be peace but you gotta fight for your home. I was in Sarajevo 4 years of town being under siege and many lives were lost and each day I think how the heck I survived. It was be killed or defend. War ended , buildings were rebuild but lost lives can’t be forgotten. On both sides. That’s why I as well support but also pray for peace. ❤
“ nobody can go head to head with an aggressor like this ,, Maybe the United States can” 🇺🇸💪🏻
Let us hope the United States never has to. We value our allies so much more than fame.
Wow , Zelenskyy put light to something a lot of people have been talking about