Recent Post
- This is why the January 6 committee wants Cipollone to testify
- Former GOP lawmaker reacts to Sean Hannity bashing latest Jan. 6 hearing
- R&B singer R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison
- Mom who sought abortion dies. See her chilling texts hours before her death
- See Melania Trump text message that left former Trump press secretary ‘sickened’
43 comments
The movie is going to be awesome
The real life version sux
I’m sure many screenplays are being written at this very moment.
Quintin Tarantino should make a movie called ” punk friction”
Last fight https://youtu.be/u244gu7o5ys
Yes we need to hear from Cipollone because I heard that yesterday Hutchinson didn’t give the whole story of the limo ride back to the White House, I don’t know if it’s true but, people tell me that Trump told the Secret Service that if they didn’t take him to the Capitol he would hold his breath until he turned blue , then when that didn’t work he started kicking the seat and screamed on the top of his lungs, and the only way they could get him to stop was to promise him that they would get him some ice cream on the way back to the White House.
@Judith Smith what about you thinking
@Melanie Marceaux why
@w kahn what ” crimes “???
Explain yourself.
Rudy ” We have alot of theories. We just don’t have the evidence ” Giuliani
@Enlightenment laptop???
Oh, you mean the one the legally blind guy claims Hunter dropped off????
Crazy, that’s the democrat saying as well
Bit like this whole Jan 6th issue eh 🤣 instead let’s just hold a show and tell for anyone who doesn’t like Trump 🤡 🌎
Well come on down Mr Cipollone, your the next contestant on the Jan 6 committee!
@$hiek Yobooty Cry a bit louder next time
@john bower part game part real and the real part is getting better
Much better volume, thank you 😃
Donald Shelton. I am sad. Sadden by people like yourself that embrace chaos, lies, and corruption.
I have other human emotions you lack, to name one is emotional intelligence. I would share with human emotions with you but you have your homework cut out researching Emotional Intelligence
Have A Day .
Un-ironically believing in American democracy, and especially believing it is at risk, is like a shorthand way of exclaiming to the world that you’re a young to middle-aged woman taking SSRIs
My brother is so fine
Thought they wanted everyone.
Who? This has Scaramucci written all over it. A guy who is relevant for half a week lol
The American Bar Association should make a determination on whether Cipollone has a right to say no since it is about legal matters.
I hears walls getting closer
Last fight https://youtu.be/u244gu7o5ys
He wasn’t in the car with Trump nor was that Cassidy perguring lame
@Billy Goat So you are saying the Licensor has no authority over the licensee?? So the DMV is a joke to you??? Obviously you are not an American and more likely a russian troll 💩🪰
God (me, Blake7): “Going to be a long night due to consequences for refusal to upload memorial videos of dead fake gods on YouTube Trending”
Cipollone, be a hero in defense of the Constitution and come forward to testify.
apparent its mostly true and mostly BS
Y’all all need to be in jail !! Every one one of y’all
Cipollone is either dead or in hiding or the safety of himself and his family.
I thought mostly peaceful protests were OK.
Some people still don’t understand that when you work for the White House, that is an American institution and you represent all Americans, not just the current inhabitant. Leave that to Rudy and the pillow guy.
Sometimes you may have to protect the office of the presidency from the president himself.
1 MVVpro Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
as a lawyer, I can say that her comments are admissable. They are not hearsay. She was there. Also she is under oath. Let’s talk more after the cowards speak under oath.
Answering every question with “I overheard” and “something along the lines of” is now admissible? I can probably pull up a dozen cases in 2 minutes of judges, prosecutors and attorneys asking witnesses “something along the lines of? What does that mean? Do you remember? Did you take notes?”
1 RoiBuie FLP Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
@Mike B She did say some things she directly heard: like her conversations with Mark Meadows. And the comment about people in the crowd having weapons, she said she heard directly. Those things can be verified through subpoena testimonies.
@Mike B When and where, has it been said that they would be willing to testify under oath?
*Trump made a statement! Watch the video you will be shocked* everydays.ml
Mr.Paul – respect for you.
In Lisichansk, about 5,000 Ukrainian troops remain in an operational encirclement. There is also a 5 km wide exit from the city.