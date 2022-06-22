Recent Post
- ‘This isn’t an isolated event’: How election lies hurt poll worker recruitment
- ‘I lost it’: Georgia election official on threatening tweet that led him to address Trump
- Female amputee athlete runs 104 marathons in 104 days
- Watch Brad Raffensperger explain why Trump lost Georgia
- Staunch Trump ally now running for Senate without his endorsement
48 comments
You’re right about that it’s all a game. This whole scam is a big game
Is called Information Warfare.
When an ammo company sells to the fed…ie; the IRS……We should boycot that company. No one buy ammo from them. What the hell does the irs need close to 1 million rounds of ammo for?????
MK Ultra work.
Same news organization that told us there were wmds in Iraq
Like the Bible said evil heart and soul people would rather hear a lie than the truth
Truth is stranger than fiction. Unfortunately to some smmfh!
Careful channeling Jesus here, there are people who will burn in hell for cheating……
@Cold Beer There is hope for even them by reminding them to:
“Repent therefore, and turn again, that your sins may be blotted out.” Acts 3:19
@1TalldrinkH2O Most people get “Repent” wrong. Repent means turning away. Turning away is a process which requires acknowledgement, tries (with many failers) and help through friends and prayers.
😢 This woman is so sweet. This is unacceptable🤬
Fraud has consequences. Too bad she did not know that.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJ6G05WKfac&t=2s It’s finally here
SHE WAS COACHED BY SCHIFF LOL
The idea that it would be hard to fill poll working jobs when you have Teachers Unions who dominate and control the polls all over the country is absurd.
@Tavat There is nothing criptic about the post. If you need your hand held and educated well thats not my problem. Teachers and Teachers Unions control polling centers and Election Days. Keep up skippy. Follow the ball
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJ6G05WKfac&t=2s It’s finally here
@The TacoCat lol why are you posting that
The tragic flaw of the human race is, when we run out of facts we resort to beliefs. Per Fred Nietzsche: “Belief means not wanting to know what the truth is.
Another tragic flaw is we want so badly to believe our side of the story that we refuse to believe actual video and audio tape that proves our side is wrong.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJ6G05WKfac&t=2s it’s finally here
You can’t lie to the internet, it ain’t gonna happen.
Oh so only lawyers are “smart people”? No wonder your network has lost all credibility 🤣
IF YOU WANT TO SILENCE SOMEONE FOR THEIR POINT OF VIEW IT’S BECAUSE YOU LACK CONFIDENCE IN YOUR OWN
Thanks Pat, now I know why Twitter kicked Trump and other conservatives off the platform.
@Justice Forall Im not American and I do my own homework. No one here will be able to change anyone’s mind. The only way to find the truth is by checking and cross-checking.
You can be confident, and still be wrong. Not saying you’re wrong, you actually have a very good point, but it is possible to be confident and wrong. Just as possible to be unsure and right.
@Wesley Hartley totally agree
Actual video footage of cheating in Georgia Fulton county stadium is a lie? Lol okay….
All you have to do is prove it. Why don’t you do that?
I would say something but sometimes silence works too tbh didn’t really think this would be a huge issue
Dear miss Moss, there’s actually a place for you and your family in the Netherlands!
The fact that you are unsafe in the US due to the actions from government sides, will ensure you the right for actual asylum in our country!
If you have had enough of the madness, you’ll be welcome here!
Be safe, be happy, be healthy…. You have a right to that!
Much love!
@He e Howard They’re not clueless, they’re paid. Or evil, but I prefer to believe paid.
Imagine have 87 Thousand views and less than 2 thousand “Likes”.. Ouch! 😳
haha perhaps allow poll watchers to actually watch and don’t put cardboard boxes over the windows? perhaps don’t stop counting at 4am across multiple swing states?
Wait, let me adjust your tin foil hat, there, that’s better, back on the soapbox you go 🤗
All you have to do is prove fraud. Why don’t you do that?
Why only watch swing states?
1 Faith In God Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Remember when they were blocking spectators from watching the vote count? Good times.
1 PhatxBoyxFresh Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
We need all us patriots who cherish our democracy! To step up and become election workers! I have faith justice matters to all of us.
1 bill liebold Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
I remember at the polls in California there was workers separating republican voters in one line and democrats in another line. that way they could send one parties votes and get rid of the other parties votes.
How do you remember? Were you there?
1 It’s Dj Dozer Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
“When a man lies he murders some part of the world.” – “Merlin” in the movie, “Excalibur” – The film may be fiction (based on actual, historical & legendary figures), but the statement clearly still holds true today.
1 Janna Coyote Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer