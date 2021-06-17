Toll Road Increasing | Jamaica Transport Authority on Uber | TVJ News – June 16 2021

Starting next month motorists will be paying more to travel on Highway 2000. The Ministry of Transport says the new rates will take effect on the first weekend of July.
16 comments
Jamaica getting fully “Westernized”. Food group changed long ago, transportation change…
No one don’t go on it and see if them don’t of to put it back where it was .but u know Jamaican can’t take no stand for nothing
Real real talk
them just a force mi from using the Toll
Last time i check juta tours didnt use red plate
if everyone decide to take a stand they will have to roll back the price that’s ridiculous.
That happen when a society is filled with uneducated people
Stop drive pon the toll
This is craziness and greed
Uber coming for the low wages
This should make Christian cuss but they don’t c the danger
Taxi man caan get raise but the toll road can get…..
A now taxi men going to feel it. Anything America do in 3rd world countries is for them to make profit. Long time taxis in Jamaica should organise themselves.
So how them naw raise pay ,the workers pay ago down and everything a raise
All we have to do a stop use the toll.
How much time toll ago RAISE in one year?
Especailly Portmore people dem cah boycott the portmore leg
Weh all we hero and heroin fight for outsider come in and jus a use our people and politicians jus accepted and sign to everyting dem nuh read and seh no to noting , Jamaican people we a nuh idiot come on we as people in time like now