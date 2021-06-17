Toll Road Increasing | Jamaica Transport Authority on Uber | TVJ News - June 16 2021 1

Toll Road Increasing | Jamaica Transport Authority on Uber | TVJ News – June 16 2021

16 comments

 

Starting next month motorists will be paying more to travel on Highway 2000. The Ministry of Transport says the new rates will take effect on the first weekend of July.

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday

Tags

16 comments

  2. No one don’t go on it and see if them don’t of to put it back where it was .but u know Jamaican can’t take no stand for nothing

    Reply

  7. This is craziness and greed
    Uber coming for the low wages
    This should make Christian cuss but they don’t c the danger

    Reply

  9. A now taxi men going to feel it. Anything America do in 3rd world countries is for them to make profit. Long time taxis in Jamaica should organise themselves.

    Reply

  14. Weh all we hero and heroin fight for outsider come in and jus a use our people and politicians jus accepted and sign to everyting dem nuh read and seh no to noting , Jamaican people we a nuh idiot come on we as people in time like now

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.