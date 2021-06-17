Uber Now in Jamaica What’s Good What’s Bad | TVJ All Angles – June 16 2021

In All Angles, Uber now in Jamaica. What's different, what's good, what's bad, what's the likely impact on public transportation.
47 comments
Breach cause unu would get that extra tax and a lot of drivers would switch. Just another day in Jamaica.
I’m 100%with you people on the uber
Well now taxi drivers will know what is Good customer service
@D Nevinski actually in the states Uber is less than Taxi
@Marie D america is not jamaica, if uber is compensating the drivers in addition to what they make providing cheaper service…then this will fail…if i have to go through all those hoops to license vehicle and work less money than a reg taxi operator, i may as well run reg taxi too
@D Nevinski I know that however Uber is spreading and maybe Taxi drivers inna
will start giving better service
@Marie D you heard about the social credit system?
@D Nevinski no, I assume is some type of government assistance
That’s a good thing they won’t overload the taxis
It will come at heavy a price…and i don’t mean money
@D Nevinski do elaborate..
@Sophia Jarrett Bridge research, self driving cars and uber
@D Nevinski ahmm..
@Sophia Jarrett Bridge lol, it will take some time to get their, but people who plan ahead don’t mind this
Uber is he best thing for me here in the state of New York. I have also used it in Atlanta. Yes it would be of great concern for the drivers there as it is new. Safety is great, a passenger can involve friends to track you when you are traveling to the end of your journey. Fees go according to availability and time of day.
I’ve saved a lot of money ever since I started taking uber and stop take taxi
The drivers information is given at each request a ride so their photo, license plate and how well they drive is give. Passengers are encouraged to give reviews at the end of a ride as well as tips. Passengers don’t hand cash to driver all this is done through banking account. All the very best to this venture. Hey also do deliveries when requested.
We get too nervous about all sorts of things that are unfamiliar to us. It is a culture I find. The Uber gets me to places I am not able to get in and out as some places have no sidewalks.
You can also use topup card just like a phone card Don and excosionist fret
SMH Uber is safer than a regular taxi service. Because the app give you the a picture of the person who picking you up. And the car licenses of the car . Plus your family can track your ride.
picture ever stop a criminal…scratch dat, a pad lock ever stop a tief from broke a house…their is more this than you imagine
If I could like this comment 1000x I would totally agree and that’s what these jamaican taxi drivers don’t understand
GREAT INITIATIVE!!!! TIRED OF THOSE REKLESS TAXI DRIVERS!!!
I knew nothing about these apps. I run a marketing firm and of the main reason I find that some businesses strugglie is that there is little to no marketing be done. I have seen companies with great products and services that should be making 6 figures USD but are only making 4 or 5 figures because they don’t market themselves enough.
what are you talking about?? Uber is a US multi-billion dollar company. How can you run a marketing firm and know nothing about Uber. One of the fastest growing brands in the world. You should take a page out of “these apps” books when it comes to marketing strategy. We all should.
@Blair Steele I wasn’t talking about Uber, I was referring to the apps made by these businesses that have been in operations but are not well known
Uber will have a unintended gain that is they require dashcam so you know what that mean
we need a loading areas for hackney carriage
Safer and won’t pack up like sardines. Works great in the states. Knows who is driving with their photos, they also gets rated, knows the fare ahead of time and tracks your every move… also more jobs for people who wants to make money..
How will the transport authority and police know wether the person in the Uber is a family member a friend or not road license makes no sense
Uber is worth 78 billion USD. I dont think they care about Jamaica’s transport laws or whatever. Furthermore, these taxi men have no regard for anyone else on the road. I think Jamaica could do with something new and innovative.
92 billion
@Sophia Jarrett Bridge The implication is that Uber drivers will have more stringent background checks (whether Jamaican or not)…so there will be more accountability and likely will NOT be as reckless on the roads, unlike the conventional Jamaican taxi man/taxi system as we know. The app also has built-in security features to provide an additional level of security for customers hailing rides. And yes, disruptive technologies such as Uber are usually met with resistance in BACKWARD countries like Jamaica.
@Blair Steele Backward huh? Requiring the drivers to be licensed is being backward? Note the Transport Authority did not object to them operating in the first place but you just want an excuse to troll Jamaica .
@Sophia Jarrett Bridge , yes, unnecessary bureaucracy is BACKWARD! The government could benefit directly in the form of taxes.
@jamdawgutube however there must be some guidelines with operating..
Love it! Tired of watching Jamaica’s news and seeing taxi drivers are involved in carrying away passengers to be robbed. Uber has the information of the driver and passenger. So getting robbed,raped, etc. Will be minimal.
Don’t be too sure they are going to import Uber drivers is the taxi going to do uber
Pretty sure I’ve heard of passengers meeting ill fate while taking Ubers
Atleast it would safer as far as the tracking system
Uber is extremely safe and reliable. What do Jamaican taxi drivers have to be afraid of.
Ahmmm . competition..
Seems like the gov is putting all the burden on the people to get their vehicles licensed as taxi operator…they gonna make money off this and the taxi men have the edge, they already been licensed so they just need to use the app…This will artificially drive the cost of fares up now…this is messed up
One tning i gotta share with the uber drivers in Jamaica, keep a clean car smooth driving nice low reggae music and enjoy those $10 ,20 and even $50 Usd tip
Hmmm… just curious, would existing taxis benefit from operating through uber? Also, could them signing up with uber force them to be less reckless on the road??
If ppl take more trips that’s more tax revenue overall
Until a man Uber him target, n then it becomes a “thing” until it shut down.