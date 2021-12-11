Tornado leaves Mayfield, Kentucky decimated | USA TODAY

Dozens are feared dead after tornadoes and severe storms ravaged homes, a factory, a nursing home and entire towns Friday night and Saturday morning in multiple states, including Kentucky, Illinois, Tennessee and Arkansas.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he expected more than 70 deaths amid a path of destruction throughout western Kentucky in what he called the deadliest tornado event in state history. He said the tornado touched down for 227 miles, most of them in his state.

"I'm now certain that number is north of 70, and it may exceed 100 before the day is over," he said in a news conference early Saturday. He called the devastation "indescribable."

