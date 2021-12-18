Toronto police bracing for Omicron wave: One-on-one with Chief Ramer

In a year-end interview, Toronto Police Chief James Ramer said his force is preparing for a 'worst-case scenario' with Omicron.
Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:
—
CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
8 comments
There wont be a wave, its no worse than a cold
Enough of the nonsense, omicron is a mild cold
Legalize the drugs. not ones like fetnall but there are so many different drugs that have so many different uses
This all ends when you stop complying.
Reported this video for promoting terrorism
There is not a lot of genetic diversity in Canada. That John Woodward sounds just like Ryan Reynolds.
Bloomberg: N Africa: “hospitalizations fell 91% on the Omicron wave compared to Delta.” What is horror for?
All the rest are curly hairs and green horses
more misinformation