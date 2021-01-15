Trenchtown Residents Express Fear – January 13 2021

TOPICS:
Trenchtown Residents Express Fear - January 13 2021 1

January 15, 2021

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

14 Comments on "Trenchtown Residents Express Fear – January 13 2021"

  1. ychanan36 | January 14, 2021 at 9:54 AM | Reply

    Shalom/Peace family. Put down the gun people. Thou shall not kill.

  2. Alex Di Great | January 14, 2021 at 9:55 AM | Reply

    Help the police get the guns and the 87’s.

  3. IAmJust Amanda | January 14, 2021 at 10:23 AM | Reply

    Lawd God🙇🏻‍♀️🙇🏻‍♀️

  4. Mearl Stewart | January 14, 2021 at 10:24 AM | Reply

    People are scared for there life because some of the police’s cannot be trusted. And i think it’s full time these foolishness stop. What do you get out of it when you take the life of another ….what? ??

  5. Hot Girls Video XXX | January 14, 2021 at 10:42 AM | Reply

    Hi Guys 😍💋 💝💖

  6. Genchfa Manfunzi | January 14, 2021 at 12:49 PM | Reply

    Have charged this accused person for murder doesn’t mean he will be found guilty in a court of law.
    Person or persons who are witness or witnesses will have to testify in court.

  7. Arden Guy | January 14, 2021 at 1:02 PM | Reply

    Yes once the security force’s leave then these criminals and murderers gangsters come out and start killing innocent people again

  8. Arden Guy | January 14, 2021 at 1:05 PM | Reply

    Some of these criminals and murderers gangsters don’t even have food to eat they let these so call Don’s telling them what to do

  9. Clive Hylton | January 14, 2021 at 1:51 PM | Reply

    Yes man labourite a kill out labourite what a site

  10. Night Fam26 | January 14, 2021 at 7:15 PM | Reply

    Things would be so much better if the residence had faith in the Police force

  11. GARY LOGAN | January 14, 2021 at 9:03 PM | Reply

    These criminals are getting from bad to worse, put down the guns and stop killing your brothers and sisters, also a lot of you criminals are just followers anyone can press your button be a leader of your own and stop the killing my God man.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.