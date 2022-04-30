Recent Post
I’m so happy he’s home I hope they can get everyone home soon
Leslie. I’m really happy too. I’m just hoping everybody can go home soon. Further .. I’m grateful that CNN has uplifted Joe Rogan’s podcast. I didn’t follow him and still don’t . But the story of cnn and Joe is a game changer
So, So happy for y’all!
Very good 👍 move.to have the marine reunited with his family ❤️👍🙏🌹
Hello
That’s right! There were many of us besides just the government officials involved in this, many of orgs ALSO such as Amnesty International and others. I KNOW because I’m someone who has been on Trevor’s case. I’M an international prisoner and human rights advocate for 38 years.
You hero! I care more though
That’s funny, for such an experienced human rights advocate your name shows up exactly nowhere in any internet search…
A hero doesn’t seek the limelight grasshopper.
Great, so tell us what was he doing over there besides getting drunk and raising hell?
Thank you President Biden and every person who made Trevor’s release possible!!!
Trump’s Truth Social suddenly shot to the top of the App Store rankings. 👍
Sleepy joe biden had nothing to do with it. Sleepy was at home in his slippers, watching wheel of fortune and sipping his warm milk before bed.
@Lana Wachowski few here care. trump and truth don’t belong in the sentence.
@Lana Wachowski It’s Troth Truth Senchal according to Trump. He renamed it while slurring through another dotard to mAGATs speech.
Imagine going from a Russian prison to back to piddling around H-E-B!!!
Incredible
It is amazing and wonderful that he’s home with you! But now what you really need to do is think that he has PTSD… Make sure that his mental health is taken care of above everything else!!! I don’t want him to come home and commit suicide…. thank you for your service! and it’s wonderful to have you home, welcome home!
Excellent post.
Hello 👋
Can we know what deal for him to go back? Who did US released for him?
A drug trafficker
WE ARE NOT STILL CIVILIZED ENOUGH TO AT LEAST AVOID SUCH INCIDENTS ALL OVER THE WORLD.
Beta male.
BOT
I’m happy for Trevor and his family.
You gotta think that his Russian girlfriend was a “setup.”
Surreal… but …doable, hallelujah!! US Marine, Trevor Reed is in San Antonio, Texas, where …the military has great medical places. (I once lived there in my late 20’s as a reporter and Colorado gal, and mid-30’s. My son Kris…was born …there at UT Medical Center. All the best, to Trevor’s family. ⭐️🌱Best story of the week. Yup…. that’s great. ⭐️💙🇺🇸💜🌻
Hello
Wonderful news for this family. Let’s hope we can bring them all home. It’s going to be a long journey hope they continue to get all the assistance they need.
Trump would be touting how HE personally did this. Remember when he got up at 3 AM for a photo shoot to make it seem like he gave a crap??
Biden would wonder off for a sniff
“Mr. Trump tasked me to handle the negative press surrounding his medical deferment from the Vietnam draft. He claimed it was because of a bone spur, but when I asked for medical records, he gave me none and said that there was no surgery.” -Michael Cohen
Really happy for this family.
Hi Dave hope you’re doing good.
His parents and sister seem so kind. Keep up the good fight! Empathy is a strength; not a weakness.
Jake u are so personable in your reporting . We need this kind of journalism. You are the best.
Trump: “Shows how stupid Joe is. He missed another great photo op. I would have held a celebration in the Rose Garden. For me.”
