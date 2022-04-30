50 comments

    2. US intelligence has accused Russia of using “trained war dolphins” to protect military bases in the Black Sea.
      U.S. intelligence officials believe the dolphins are veterans of the Syrian war and are preventing Ukrainian special forces from entering underwater harbors to damage Russian ships.
      Zelensky generously sprinkles new weed)) “Dolphins are veterans of the Syrian war”

  3. Promoting credit cards with annual fees is irresponsible, and not in the best interest of anyone other than this CNN guy. There are tons of credit cards that offer 3-5% cash back on groceries and other stuff without the stupid fee. Annual fees are a thing of the past.

    1. @John Smith good for you. however why not let your money work for you? you didnt get a better deal paying with cash. gurantee it.

    2. @psycobleach46 tullis I know about gas rewards but according to Walmart groceries don’t effect the gas card.

    3. @Elmer Fudd Better deals, sometimes. I want no debt to leave my family. What is most important to me is leaving this world debt free.

    4. @HeyitsDee hes right tho
      at most u should only be using credit like that to increase ur credit level
      now that u have established credit u should be using it for passive income
      using it for groceries is going to feel really bad when it doesnt work out

    5. @Cid Sapient Oh okay, I guess getting cash back for all of my purchases for 40 years might suddenly “not work out”, huh? 😂

  6. CNN is losing it mind to ever think to use a credit card for food. That is moronic at 20 to 30 percent interest.

  8. Yes let’s take financial advice from a company that can’t even keep a 300 million dollar streaming platform afloat for a month! 😂🤣🤣🤣

  10. The GDP fell 1.4%, and inflation is at a forty year high. Stockpile canned food etc because things are about to get bad.

  11. Financing groceries has become normalized.
    IT’S PAYDAY! “You owe the coal mine $134.78” wut? The Company Store went global.

  14. CNN should support Biden’s agenda and educate Americans what bugs they can eat to avoid starvation.

  16. Do not use credit cards for groceries, these companies earn money by depending on people to not make their monthly payments. I am not a financial advisor but if you charge for groceries and cannot pay off your monthly payment each month you are going to regret it.

  17. Just yesterday they were trying to spin the GDP numbers and today they’re telling to put food on credit lmfao.

  19. Which card is best to open a failed streaming service with? You can’t afford groceries charge them. The best card to use is someone else’s

