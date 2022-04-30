45 comments

    3. @JoJo Joe dosn’t understand anything… I’d feel bad if he wasn’t a horrible disgusting thing.

      Reply

  2. How long are these old folks going to keep going back and forth over this?! This doesn’t make you “smart”. Everyone and their grandma knows what happened. Put on your big boy pants and arrest who you need to arrest. Geez.

    Reply

    1. I don’t think so. He was more than willing to use them for personal gain though. They are mostly just stupid. He’s much worse.

      Reply

    1. @Gary Brunecz Always be mindful of what you say while you’re there.. Goodbye and have fun comrade 😎

      Reply

    2. The integrity expectations are so low these days, this will not impact Hannity one bit. His followers expect nothing from him. And he’s not losing a minute of sleep over this.

      Reply

    3. @Perroden SPARTAN B-312 Don’t even waist your breath 😭. They tout the same mentality they say the other side is about.

      Reply

    2. @Melissa Allison why are you attempting to correct my grammar? “Their” is acceptable in that context, just like “a student brought THEIR books to class.”

      Reply

    1. @Perroden SPARTAN B-312 I was going by economic factors. I’m not a Democrat or a Republican, but I’ve voted for both sides multiple times. The point is, I don’t have a dog in the fight. But I also don’t like misinformation.

      I get that you dispute it, and I’m sorry that partisanship is more important to you than the truth.

      Reply

    2. We the people must do a better job electing official’s that’s truly for the average citizen wellbeing rather than just their own well-being, and make decisions based on facts not their personal feelings, and above all speaks the truth and be held accountable when they don’t, treat them like the average citizen that they are

      Reply

    3. @Leroy Hanna What scare me is we, the people aren’t doing a very good job. In 2016, we elected a narcissist who wants to be a dictator, and in 2020, we replaced him with an old dude who’s sliding into dementia.

      We, the people, don’t have a very good track record.

      Reply

  11. Off topic but wouldn’t it be nice if our government wasn’t a bunch of old people trying to line their pockets.

    Reply

    2. @noah sosebee that’s because i accidentally erased the name of the person I was replying too..so I apologize ..

      Reply

  14. Two of former Speaker Tip O’Neil’s rules of politics: 1) Never write down anything you can say; 2) Never say anything if you don’t have to.

    Reply

  16. Funny how they say one thing through text and behind the scenes. But once the cameras rolling, lie lie and more lies.

    Reply

  17. We the People in the USA deserve a much better GOP than the one we have Representing the USA. The GOP we have now become a PROUD SEDITION PARTY. We The People of the USA also deserve a Democratic Party that will AGGRESSIVELY FORCEFULLY FIGHT DAILY FOR WHAT IS TRUTHFUL, FAIR, JUST AND FREEDOM FOR ALL AMERICANS. We the People have the power to live in a TRUTHFUL, FAIR, JUST AND FREEDOM FOR ALL AMERICANS by VOTING for Politicians who truly believe in the USA DEMOCRAY.

    Reply

  18. You could’ve summed up this entire video with that last 20 seconds of what that black lady said 🤷‍♂️💯💯

    Reply

  19. Once you cross the boundary of naming your enemies you open the doors to the day they treat you like an enemy.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.