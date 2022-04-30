Recent Post
45 comments
Once upon a time a man fed a beast, then the beast ate him. The end.
does stumbling mumbling joe know what you’re talking about ?? .
@JoJo Thank you for that fine example of “deflection”.
@JoJo Joe dosn’t understand anything… I’d feel bad if he wasn’t a horrible disgusting thing.
How long are these old folks going to keep going back and forth over this?! This doesn’t make you “smart”. Everyone and their grandma knows what happened. Put on your big boy pants and arrest who you need to arrest. Geez.
@Scigirl to them yes it is hard to understand
Geez
Thats funny, given that he’s one of the lunatics.
I don’t think so. He was more than willing to use them for personal gain though. They are mostly just stupid. He’s much worse.
Social media is not “social”. It’s anti-social media.
@Gary Brunecz Always be mindful of what you say while you’re there.. Goodbye and have fun comrade 😎
@Gary Brunecz Then why. are you watching it? Did CNN make you watch it? SMH
This is like someone being surprised the attack dogs they raised are biting people.
Soldiers ucraine
The integrity expectations are so low these days, this will not impact Hannity one bit. His followers expect nothing from him. And he’s not losing a minute of sleep over this.
@Perroden SPARTAN B-312 Don’t even waist your breath 😭. They tout the same mentality they say the other side is about.
@jagger B Real talk lol
@Other Waiting I’m not the one trying to overthrow our gov.
Feels like a damn show from a bizarre world but it’s real life and just fucking surreal
@EvilVacuum *His not their
@Melissa Allison why are you attempting to correct my grammar? “Their” is acceptable in that context, just like “a student brought THEIR books to class.”
And here I thought the office was always supposed to be bigger than just one man
@Perroden SPARTAN B-312 I was going by economic factors. I’m not a Democrat or a Republican, but I’ve voted for both sides multiple times. The point is, I don’t have a dog in the fight. But I also don’t like misinformation.
I get that you dispute it, and I’m sorry that partisanship is more important to you than the truth.
We the people must do a better job electing official’s that’s truly for the average citizen wellbeing rather than just their own well-being, and make decisions based on facts not their personal feelings, and above all speaks the truth and be held accountable when they don’t, treat them like the average citizen that they are
@Leroy Hanna What scare me is we, the people aren’t doing a very good job. In 2016, we elected a narcissist who wants to be a dictator, and in 2020, we replaced him with an old dude who’s sliding into dementia.
We, the people, don’t have a very good track record.
Once upon a happy time a man fed a beast , then the beast ate him. el Fin
Hannity asked the White House what message he was to deliver to Fox viewers. WOW!
Wow these dudes all have one thing in common
Off topic but wouldn’t it be nice if our government wasn’t a bunch of old people trying to line their pockets.
@Jo it doesn’t say you were replying to anyone in that comment so it came direct to me.
@noah sosebee that’s because i accidentally erased the name of the person I was replying too..so I apologize ..
@Jo same here, sorry about that.
He’s fed up with his coworkers. 😂😂😂
We all have coworkers like Guiliani.
The irony with that statement!
Two of former Speaker Tip O’Neil’s rules of politics: 1) Never write down anything you can say; 2) Never say anything if you don’t have to.
Yes tip O’Neill was a Democrat to,
While he welcomes them on his program. Two faced hypocrite.
Funny how they say one thing through text and behind the scenes. But once the cameras rolling, lie lie and more lies.
They can do a MTG, some one used my phone, stole my password, all fake texts.
We the People in the USA deserve a much better GOP than the one we have Representing the USA. The GOP we have now become a PROUD SEDITION PARTY. We The People of the USA also deserve a Democratic Party that will AGGRESSIVELY FORCEFULLY FIGHT DAILY FOR WHAT IS TRUTHFUL, FAIR, JUST AND FREEDOM FOR ALL AMERICANS. We the People have the power to live in a TRUTHFUL, FAIR, JUST AND FREEDOM FOR ALL AMERICANS by VOTING for Politicians who truly believe in the USA DEMOCRAY.
You could’ve summed up this entire video with that last 20 seconds of what that black lady said 🤷♂️💯💯
Once you cross the boundary of naming your enemies you open the doors to the day they treat you like an enemy.
