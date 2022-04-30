Recent Post
81 comments
If NATO and Russia were siblings, Russia would be the one pointing it’s finger an inch from NATO’s face saying “I’m not touching you, I’m not touching you, I’m not touching you!”.
It seems to me the opposite is true.
@Steve Osborne NATO should have been dissolved when they dissolved the Warsaw Pact.
@Sledzeppelin NATO has steadily expanded toward Russia’s borders. We in the US simply would not allow Canada or Mexico to invite China or Russia to set up military bases in either of those countries. We had a fit when Cuba tried that. Russia won’t allow NATO bases so close to Russia.
We did that every day during the Cold War. Always a possible serious threat.
@VICTORY UKRAINE really? I fully support Ukraine, but even the Ukrainian army can’t get to Mariupol, so there isn’t much chance that I can either. Just asking you to keep your comments within the bounds of what is reasonable if you really are on Ukraines side that is and not a part of the Russian misinformation campaign yourself.
@Max Fernandes More to the point, look what Putin did to Chechnya. For the record, NATO has not sent any form of assistance to Ukraine, but some of its member countries have done so on their own private initiative.
@Roq Steady Ukraine has only recently become sufficiently stable politically to be able to buy big military systems from the West. It very recently signed an agreement to purchase several warships from the UK, and it has expressed interest in buying Western combat aircraft, though that project has not progressed very far.
@GreenEyedLady There is evidence which suggests that some combination of the US and EU offered Ukraine the financial support it needed to start the process of putting its house in order. If that is the case, that would explain some of Putin’s desire to take control of it – a country where he was largely free to interfere and easily able to destabilise its government was taken away from him.
I live in the UK. The RAF frequently scramble to stop Russian nuclear bombers from entering our territory and flying over our cities. This has always been the case since Russia developed nuclear bombs
@Kiran Kumar how DARE NATO protect their people!
@Martin Rye but that’s different lol
@The Shacks “buzz” – lol
Regular occurrence close to the UK been going on for years !!! That is why they have a rapid reaction alert ready to scramble on short notice !!
This has been happening all over Europe, air and on sea, for years. Its just not often reported on US news channels.
@Michelle if we are going to be turned into “scrambled eggs” you will too…
They fly towards Ireland quite regularly.
@H B it wasn’t the Royal Navy that moved them on, it was Irish fishermen and protest by the Irish Government. Obviously the Russians had this invasion planned so thought it best not to get involved in anything with Ireland, not that they were afraid of us, but knowing what we know now they moved outside our EEZ because they did not need an incident prior to the invasion. An incident involving Irish fishermen or the Irish Navy might have triggered the EU (we are a member) or NATO (we are not a member) to move more equipment into Ukraine before Russia invaded.
We are used to this in the UK. Sometimes RAF jets have to be scrambled to fly over the Republic of Ireland too. Ofcourse there wasn’t a no fly zone then
What no fly zone?
There is a no fly zone for Russians currently in NATO airspace, not the proposed Ukrainian no fly zone which has been discussed, but hopefully won’t be enforced, because that will help Russia not hurt them… More high altitude airspace denial weapons is what Ukraine needs from NATO, not a no fly zone for their region 👍(Also for Germany to stop dragging their heels with aid packages)
Can’t beat getting some practice in and keeping match fit ready for that mistake by Putin’s aerospace force’s .
Republic of Ireland also regularly has Russian military planes using our airspace without permission (probably the Yanks and Brits, too, but I’d say a quiet eye is turned to Them), which has been an issue for years. We can’t stop them. But yeah, this isn’t a new issue – not by any means. Russia just tramples over others’ territorial rights with impunity.
@MrMelgibstein oh look a Troll. Lol
difference is the Russians turned of their transponders that time raf scrambled jets of coast of Ireland. I’d doubt brits and US would do that. maybe I’m wrong tho. I’m no expert.
@Ashley S It’s a commonly used word here, and hardly weird. It has neutral connotations.
@Ver Coda it’s slang. Like calling Japanese people Japs. We don’t have a nickname for Irish folks. We don’t call Germans, Krauts, anymore. We don’t call British People limeys either. Not that it matters, it’s just childish.
We built the fast reaction interceptor the EE lightning in the 50s to intercept Russian bombers probing UK air defences. It’s nothing new, it simply led to us becoming super professional.
“Super”
they do these kinds of fly byes across the edge of US boarders around Alaska on almost a daily bases using strategic bombers and fighters as well. It is a statigic tactic in the russian military minds that they are forcing the NATO allies to expend resources to counter non-threats. As the standard amount of flight hours are so few for Russian pilots, at least it gives them practice to land and take off.
This type of thing is to be expected by them, they’ve been doing this type of stupid flying around our UK air space for ages, even doing it in conjunction with submarines and surface ships, their actions constantly put the UK Air force and royal navy in head to head conflicts which is only avoided through our troops professionalism and patience, one day it’s going to go badly wrong as they’ve had several near misses over the years, even hitting one of our ships with a submarine whilest doing a stupid avoiding action, lucky for them it didn’t cause their delicate sub to sink, maybe next time? They need to stop with the bs,
@Rory Chivers Yeah, I just wanted him to know how crappy his video was and maybe put him off spamming it everywhere. If it hadn’t been a link to a YouTube video I wouldn’t have clicked it.
As a kid growing up in Alaska, the Russian Bear Bombers were routinely escorted away from American air space, by F15 fighters….
“Russians in our airspace” is a regular occurrence here in Canada.
@EL BA99ALI HOUDA oh wow that song is absolutely Terrible, just giving you an honest opinion. It’s not it chief 😂
In northern areas, the Russians (and the Soviets) have been stress testing Norwegian warning systems and general air defence preparedness for decades and decades. Sometimes in an irresponsible way. These incidents were (and I guess, are) so common that most of the reports never made it to the news. But this is of course close to the current war zone. And thus far more dangerous.
Considering the lack of quality in Russian aircraft, I’m surprised many have not crashed in NATO countries over the decades!
@Ilir Llukaci it is also known that if Russia uses nuclear weapons in europe the US will never commit suicide by launching and all out nuclear war with Russia. This conflict is nothing but the wrangling between the US and Russia which is leading to the destruction of the eastern part of Ukraine. Push it further and more destruction will take place. As the German naval chief who was made to resign said in India that this conflict can be resolved by respecting each other’s position. But we can see that that is still quite far away.
As for Germany, perpetrating a Holocaust and condoning one implicitly are a semantic distinction.
Yes has been happening for years. Clandestine way to assess NATO’s response times and origin of launching aircraft (build a map of where NATO war planes are stationed for when it’s time to strike).,
Its an obvious tactic with obvious outcomes. They train and they get information in one go. What makes it clandestine?
Russia is still trying to display dominance on the surface, since they’ve lost so much of it under the surface.
Russia might view NATO as “jumpy” or “panicky” but the reality is NATO would disintegrate Russia in a full war, that’s exactly why Russia wants to appear dominant on the surface.
@Richard Joubert Do you even know what a full blown Nuclear war means for the whole world?. Lol smh 🤦
@Fantasy Sports Analysist FSA You’re free to volunteer in Ukraine and find out what they’re all about.
@JOS Why do nuclear weapons have to be involved?
@Nclght The F-15 and F-16 were created to counter the Mig-25 before one defected and it became clear that it is an interceptor only. So it makes sense that the F-15 outperforms the thing it was created to counter.
This happens all the time. Especially in Europe.
But they said several times in a week!
China in Asia does the same thing.
Ww3 is here you better wake up sheep
@Yencheng Chen Yeah it’s sad
This is nothing new, even though it is of concern. Russia is provocatively and irresponsibly prodding NATO’s ability for rapid response. The RAF has been escorting Russian aircraft away from British airspace for over 60 years.
Yea true, it’s just a concern right now because of the current situation.
The fact that all those countries scrambled their jets. Shows all the opponents Russia has to face. They can’t even handle their smaller, weaker, less experienced, confident little brother. This is just nervous posturing. Nukes are all they got at this point and even then they can’t win. Aww poor Russia and Putin.
Russia hasn’t used any modern weapons yet , I’m pretty sure he has some tho .
@Joe Fox Russia ABSOLUTELY has used modern weapons go study the Ukraine war a little more there bud and you will see Russia has used quite a few brand new weapons even weapons that never had been used in combat and prototypes.
@Joe Fox the bulk of russian equipment is ancient. They had good Artillery range but it’s been matched. They have numbers but that hasn’t helped them. They have Nukes but even Putin has stated the U.S has a lot more.
The Soviets were known to fly their flying pipe over Alaska in the early 70s. A really really fast plane that looks like a flying pipe with tiny delta wings. American service members would wave. Nobody tried to shoot one down, right? What of it? Hopefully they don’t do anything stupid now, either side. I mean, besides invading the world’s breadbasket during planting season.
Bread basket huh?
But the question is: who is going to go for the bread first?
@Rhaspun Spy planes and fighter jets are different. As the names suggest, it is the difference between having a spy in another country and moving your troops to their border to probe their border guards’ response
“War by miscalculation.” Extinction by error.
God is in control, lean on the Lord Jesus Christ
Soviet Migs would intentionally fly into Allied air space just to provoke a reaction from USAF bases, when I was stationed in Germany fifty years ago. We rotated defense with other bases, but we still managed an all-out scramble at my air base about every six to eight weeks. Russian policy is to poke and prod to aggravate, but to also test responses of their opponents.
Thank you very much !😀