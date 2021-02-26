Tribute Flow for Luton Shelton – February 25 2021

February 26, 2021

 

Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

Trusted News
4 Comments on "Tribute Flow for Luton Shelton – February 25 2021"

  1. Red Face | February 26, 2021 at 12:54 PM | Reply

    I think he should place on the national stadium field for even ten minutes before he go in the Greave

  2. Kd Roofing | February 26, 2021 at 2:02 PM | Reply

    R.I.P to Jamaican football Icon Luton Shelton Jr. He represented his country and clubs with the highest regard, paid his dues in full. Walk good Luton Shelton

  3. Karen Hibbert | February 26, 2021 at 3:24 PM | Reply

    More than 10/15 people at this funeral. Nobody will catch CORONA at this funeral but will get it at the regular funeral. What good for the geese good for the gander. If this amount of people were at a next funeral, they would be charge. BIAS

  4. Mikki Johnson | February 26, 2021 at 9:22 PM | Reply

    Sleep onn my brother R.I.P

