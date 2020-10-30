Triple Threat Dengue, COVID & Flu – October 30 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more #TVJ videos visit –
Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews
Jah jah
Mercy Lord !!
I Like watching Tvj News Every Day.
God know it rough bad
Government should be spraying now to avoid the dengue outbreak no time to delay
Please uno start spraying know before it’s too late we can’t take no more deaths
Politician unno love money too much.low di ppl dem
🙏🏾 stay safe Jamaica 💞
Bwoy’ it sounds really scary! But them trigger happy gun bwoy yah, put them pon the list too!! Them active like the virus.
Yes add dem murdering boys is Quadruple
Dem Gunman yah worse than the virus by far, am telling people that Jamaica has been experiencing a deadly virus for decades.🤔
Just more fear mongering and doom porn to exercise their control over the masses.
Who wrote this letter for you.I suppose you are smarter than all the scientists and doctors in the world. If that,s the case ,just pull the chart of one of the covid patient,and with your scientific and viral data prove to the world that that patience has no covid virus.Or is that too much to ask of you
@Rudy Yorke its obvious that the doctor’s that you’re referring to got their degrees in gender studies or journalism. Glad to know that you can read comments so doing some research for your own personal growth & education should be your priority
I pray that the good God of heaven smile on her & give her divine healing. He’s the God that can be touched by our infirmity.
Everyone please repent and turn to the true and living God. We are living in the last days. This evil world will soon come to its final end. I don’t hear none of these leaders putting God first in any of there conversation. They has become there own God when a nation forget it’s Creator it will surely come to ruin too much apostasy in the Land the Almighty God the creator of heaven and earth will soon arise and shake terrible this wicked earth.its becoming like Sadom and Gommorah. Only God Almighty have the answer to this world problem this nation is sick in sin a gloom is across the whole earth. Wake up earth and repent King Jesus is coming soon the condition in this earth will only get worst as we approach the final cricis.
AMEN
Amen
Amen!!!
I agree 💯 to every thing you said .
And they’re talking about flu and covid 19 Jamaica is dirty need cleaning, drain, brush a long the road crimes Jamaicans look in your life.
your expert giving me a damn headache
Lady I do not like to hearing the talking talking talking I need to hearing working working working working it’s time for action talk less work more
Fearmongering tvj and the government love the do and to take our rights away
This man is on next heading to the country I do not like him one minute
He lie
Kmt
I really understand that the government is doing all that they can with the handling of covid, much more to be done but experimenting on us with a vaccine it’s too much.