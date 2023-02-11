Recent Post
98 comments
I wonder if this is one of those moments that we don’t yet realize but will be forever etched into our memory as the “start” of something unfathomable.
@lillian p Well that’s even darker, thanks a lot pffft
The Karen Apocalypse has Begun!
This Film Is Streaming Everywhere
@Deborah Lonergan trump built a wall to keep the aliens out Biden just shoots them down.
@Sheldon Campbell I was hitting my vape, not sipping a drink, but I was thinking the same thing. Are we witnessing history in the making? Yep. And I feel kind of mixed about it. As a person with a disability, I feel I may offer a slightly unique perspective, yet there are millions like me, so if something does happen, I feel that I, personally, wouldnt be missed. But that is my effed up brain talking.
Im feeling exactly like this now
All of this it’s extremely disturbing, I hope u.s. and Canada can get to the bottom of this 🙄
@doppler – the head of norad confirmed no balloons went over when djt was in. Many officials confirmed that actually.
@K B you don’t put every fighter on the way coast…
1. We need defensive capability on the east coast.
2. We don’t want ALL of our fighters in one geographic area to prevent them from being destroyed on the ground, en masse.
3. We have so many more aircraft than any adversary that could pose a threat to mainland USA.
One theory that is floating around is the Chinese are doing resource exploration in the Arctic.
They have been trying to claim a stake in the Arctic in the last couple of council meetings.
@Craig Tucker There were 3 incidents involving balloons during 45’s administration
@Jeff C I know, which is why it is important to point this out during the current president’s term. Only one of them has actually done something.
a lot of people do not realize that NORAD is commanded by Canadian Generals and then they switch to American generals on and off it is a great partnership between two friends
@Thelonious M No. Command of NORAD routinely changes between Canadian and U.S. officers
@DAVID KAMEN Balloons are difficult to detect with radar.
@DAVID KAMEN Yes they did detect them before the airspace. Cannot shoot anything down untill it enters.
We all watched stargate sg-1 so we know lol
@Eduardo Oliveira – Know, I is speaking about insecticide (Poison) ?
Thank you NORAD.🇨🇦🇺🇲🤛
been around as long as i have been around…67 yrs.
@Jimmy Lieb 🫡
The awkward moment when you want it to be the russians or the chinese and not actual aliens.
We already know where we stand with China and Russia. Let’s not hope for aliens as we’ve just shot down 2 of their vessels. Not exactly a peaceful gesture towards a potential threat we know nothing of their offensive abilities. But hey, this could be the series finale of Humanity. The past few seasons have been getting pretty crazy and the 2020’s have been a wild ride so 🤷🏻♂️
Mud Bridge, Me too, but Steven Greer has been warning us about a UFO False Flag, wondering if that is starting up.
I’ll take the aliens 👋🏼 I volunteer
eddee Shaw, just the Draco, and our ET’s friendliest are keeping them out.
Blessings and Respect from Canada 🙏🍁✊🏽 America is our friend and ally.
Canadians are the nicest and coolest people! From America with love….
Great Neighbors & Superior Allies
🇺🇸🇨🇦🇺🇸🇨🇦
It entered Canadian airspace. They was thinking of their own violation of airspace not yours. It’s not always about ‘Murica!
WE THE PEOPLE DESERVE TO KNOW 🇺🇸 🇨🇦
And thanks to the Canadian government for their much needed assistance in these matters. Our 2 nations must work hand in glove to fight these threats to our mutual security.
The USA and Canada must always stick together !!
i thought trump supporters were anti-canada?
@Muddy Water your comment was ignorant and very immature! I’m a proud American who loves Canada! You definitely don’t represent the majority of Americans (by far)! 🇺🇦🇺🇸👊
@Diafgadgsut Your worldview is deplorable
Yeah we’d be unstoppable
We need to stick together and stay strong against Chinese and Russian aggression 🇨🇦🇺🇸
No proof .
@Desanpiss 24 I love Taiwan.
@Supreme^90s No you don’t really care about taiwan lol
@Supreme^90s when the rubber meets the road and stuff hits the fan…you won’t give a $#&- about any China cities. You will only care about your family and possibly local community/ country
Thank you Americans for having our back in Canada and sharing intelligence. 🙏 👏
Wish we could say the same!
@American Patriot EVER talk to Americans who live on the border . From New England to Washington state .Ever see a US Canadian Olympic Ice Hockey gold medal game . you dont know the hate
@Cindy Isbell 💙
@Kevin N 💙
@Cindy Isbell führer would be more accurate as far right conservatives become fascists. Comrade is a communist term, which is far left liberalism. 🤓
But I still enjoyed your reality slap 😉👍
WTF is going on here???unbelivable,1 huge spy-baloon and 2 other”objects” shoot down in a week!.this is very strange….
Aliens about to nuke us now
Canadian here. Pretty sure it was a reminder to Putin and others that the back door is closed. 😎
@ChicagoDefense how else are we supposed to bring in enough immigrants to replace the white population?
@kelperdude then move
What a well turned phrase.
Whoever is sending these objects over North America is playing with fire at a time when the world is full of kindling.
You are correct. There is chaos everywhere in this post pandemic world. Rattling sabers is not a good idea. No one needs sparks ready to ignite. You put it brilliantly.
I wish I had some gasoline. But I can’t afford any.
Evidence, nor your speculations and daydreams.
Let’s just hope it’s Alien UFO and not the beginning of WW3!!
“Geography has made us neighbors. History has made us friends. Economics has made us partners. And necessity has made us allies.
Those whom nature hath so joined together, let no man put asunder.”
– John F Kennedy, in his May 17, 1961 address to the Parliament of Canada
It’s only natural . Two bloodthirsty murderous evil countries.
JFK, the last good Democratic president
Good ol’ 45 almost “insulted” a conflict into existence, eh Justin??
Respect to Canada
amen brothers
What it looks like is a test of our early warning systems, which in itself is unsettling. That means someone could be planning something extremely ominous.
Ageed. These objects are not without purpose. Someone is testing what we can detect, and what we do about it. Not a conspiracy theorist, but China had two Level 5 biohazard labs within a few miles of the Wuhan wet market. Covid could have been a bioweapon that was accidentally released. What else do they have in the lab?
Are they checking to see if we would shoot down an aircraft that could unleash a deadly surprise?
or 99 red balloons….
I don’t care who has the debris. There is no country I trust more than Canada. They are the best of us. I love my country but Canada is just the best.
Ok, do you want us to add your state as the 11th province? Get rid of your crappy 18th century constitution, systemic racism, “state’s rights”, get back to sensible abortion rules and gun rules, civil political discourse and of course, maple syrup for breakfast. Having a King isn’t so bad, we only pay for him during his visits.
Because we’re cousins. And we share the same continent and much of the same history.
How lucky are we Americans to have Canada and the Canadian people as our neighbors
@Michael Smythe eh fair enough but at least you guys don’t have to worry about us ever bombing you or trying to “de nazi-fying” you…at least I hope not lol.
Not for protection
Unfortunately, many have forgotten what great friends we are and have…..
more like Canadians are lucky to have Americans as their neighbors because without us they’d be defenseless. Just look at how they needed us to shoot down this object, which, as far as we know, didn’t have the attacking capabilities.
Canada and Mexico. The people from both countries have been friends of the US for decades.
*another Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau quote* : “I spoke with President Biden this afternoon. Canadian Forces will now recover and analyze the wreckage of the object. Thank you to NORAD for keeping the watch over North America.”
All those UFOs the navy was seeing suddenly make a lot of sense.
As an American! We stand for freedom and for our allies!❤️🇺🇸 x 🇨🇦
ALL DAY EVERY DAY
Great Neighbors & Superior Allies
🇺🇸🇨🇦🇺🇸🇨🇦🇺🇸🇨🇦
Except when TFG was president.