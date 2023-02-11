98 comments

  1. I wonder if this is one of those moments that we don’t yet realize but will be forever etched into our memory as the “start” of something unfathomable.

    Reply

    4. @Sheldon Campbell I was hitting my vape, not sipping a drink, but I was thinking the same thing. Are we witnessing history in the making? Yep. And I feel kind of mixed about it. As a person with a disability, I feel I may offer a slightly unique perspective, yet there are millions like me, so if something does happen, I feel that I, personally, wouldnt be missed. But that is my effed up brain talking.

      Reply

    1. @doppler – the head of norad confirmed no balloons went over when djt was in. Many officials confirmed that actually.

      Reply

    2. @K B you don’t put every fighter on the way coast…

      1. We need defensive capability on the east coast.

      2. We don’t want ALL of our fighters in one geographic area to prevent them from being destroyed on the ground, en masse.

      3. We have so many more aircraft than any adversary that could pose a threat to mainland USA.

      Reply

    3. One theory that is floating around is the Chinese are doing resource exploration in the Arctic.
      They have been trying to claim a stake in the Arctic in the last couple of council meetings.

      Reply

    5. @Jeff C I know, which is why it is important to point this out during the current president’s term. Only one of them has actually done something.

      Reply

  3. a lot of people do not realize that NORAD is commanded by Canadian Generals and then they switch to American generals on and off it is a great partnership between two friends

    Reply

    1. We already know where we stand with China and Russia. Let’s not hope for aliens as we’ve just shot down 2 of their vessels. Not exactly a peaceful gesture towards a potential threat we know nothing of their offensive abilities. But hey, this could be the series finale of Humanity. The past few seasons have been getting pretty crazy and the 2020’s have been a wild ride so 🤷🏻‍♂️

      Reply

    3. It entered Canadian airspace. They was thinking of their own violation of airspace not yours. It’s not always about ‘Murica!

      Reply

    5. And thanks to the Canadian government for their much needed assistance in these matters. Our 2 nations must work hand in glove to fight these threats to our mutual security.

      Reply

    3. @Muddy Water your comment was ignorant and very immature! I’m a proud American who loves Canada! You definitely don’t represent the majority of Americans (by far)! 🇺🇦🇺🇸👊

      Reply

    5. @Supreme^90s when the rubber meets the road and stuff hits the fan…you won’t give a $#&- about any China cities. You will only care about your family and possibly local community/ country

      Reply

    2. @American Patriot EVER talk to Americans who live on the border . From New England to Washington state .Ever see a US Canadian Olympic Ice Hockey gold medal game . you dont know the hate

      Reply

    5. @Cindy Isbell führer would be more accurate as far right conservatives become fascists. Comrade is a communist term, which is far left liberalism. 🤓

      But I still enjoyed your reality slap 😉👍

      Reply

  10. WTF is going on here???unbelivable,1 huge spy-baloon and 2 other”objects” shoot down in a week!.this is very strange….

    Reply

  12. Whoever is sending these objects over North America is playing with fire at a time when the world is full of kindling.

    Reply

    2. You are correct. There is chaos everywhere in this post pandemic world. Rattling sabers is not a good idea. No one needs sparks ready to ignite. You put it brilliantly.

      Reply

  13. “Geography has made us neighbors. History has made us friends. Economics has made us partners. And necessity has made us allies.
    Those whom nature hath so joined together, let no man put asunder.”

    – John F Kennedy, in his May 17, 1961 address to the Parliament of Canada

    Reply

  15. What it looks like is a test of our early warning systems, which in itself is unsettling. That means someone could be planning something extremely ominous.

    Reply

    2. Ageed. These objects are not without purpose. Someone is testing what we can detect, and what we do about it. Not a conspiracy theorist, but China had two Level 5 biohazard labs within a few miles of the Wuhan wet market. Covid could have been a bioweapon that was accidentally released. What else do they have in the lab?
      Are they checking to see if we would shoot down an aircraft that could unleash a deadly surprise?

      Reply

  16. I don’t care who has the debris. There is no country I trust more than Canada. They are the best of us. I love my country but Canada is just the best.

    Reply

    1. Ok, do you want us to add your state as the 11th province? Get rid of your crappy 18th century constitution, systemic racism, “state’s rights”, get back to sensible abortion rules and gun rules, civil political discourse and of course, maple syrup for breakfast. Having a King isn’t so bad, we only pay for him during his visits.

      Reply

    1. @Michael Smythe eh fair enough but at least you guys don’t have to worry about us ever bombing you or trying to “de nazi-fying” you…at least I hope not lol.

      Reply

    4. more like Canadians are lucky to have Americans as their neighbors because without us they’d be defenseless. Just look at how they needed us to shoot down this object, which, as far as we know, didn’t have the attacking capabilities.

      Reply

  18. *another Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau quote* : “I spoke with President Biden this afternoon. Canadian Forces will now recover and analyze the wreckage of the object. Thank you to NORAD for keeping the watch over North America.”

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.