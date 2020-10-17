Trump Embraces Reported Russian Anti-Biden Disinformation Delivered Through Giuliani | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Trump Embraces Reported Russian Anti-Biden Disinformation Delivered Through Giuliani | MSNBC 1

October 17, 2020

 

Rachel Maddow relays reporting by the New York Times and the Washington Post that Donald Trump was warned personally that the information Rudy Giuliani was delivering from Ukraine was the produce of a Russian disinformation campaign. Despite that warning, Trump has promoted the material enthusiastically. Aired on 10/16/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

About The Rachel Maddow Show: Through her unique approach to storytelling, Rachel Maddow provides in-depth reporting to illuminate the current state of political affairs and reveals the importance of transparency and accountability from our leaders. Maddow seeks to explain our complex world and deliver news in a way that's illuminating and dynamic, connecting the dots to make sense of complex issues. Maddow also conducts interviews with individuals at the center of current news stories to provide important perspective.

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Trump Embraces Reported Russian Anti-Biden Disinformation Delivered Through Giuliani | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

24 Comments on "Trump Embraces Reported Russian Anti-Biden Disinformation Delivered Through Giuliani | MSNBC"

  1. William Witter | October 17, 2020 at 3:37 PM | Reply

    Your lies are what is called “election interference”

  2. John Robi | October 17, 2020 at 10:10 PM | Reply

    The intel community was also warned about the Steele dossier.

    • James Williams | October 17, 2020 at 10:59 PM | Reply

      Brennan testified he informed Obama of Hillary’s hoax before the 2016 election.

    • James Williams | October 17, 2020 at 11:00 PM | Reply

      @Shadow Croix Not one bit of it was true you moron.

    • John LaFever | October 17, 2020 at 11:00 PM | Reply

      @Shadow Croix yeah, the part about Hillary Clinton colluding with Russian spies that “made up,” what they themselves describe as “bar talk” about President Trump, put it neatly in a fake little dossier and sold it to Hillary to sell to the American people to distract from her email scandal.

  3. veromikes | October 17, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

    Oh Sure. It’s Russia again Nothing to see here. bullS*+•

  4. Terry Rudan | October 17, 2020 at 10:37 PM | Reply

    The CIA was spiking random Americans water supplies with LSD as an experiment- Now they’ve clearly expanded to the MSM

  5. Chan Fonseka | October 17, 2020 at 10:38 PM | Reply

    Gotta give props to Rachel for saying all that with a straight face.

    • john hardwick | October 17, 2020 at 10:46 PM | Reply

      No. You don’t give props to delusional people

    • Huckleberry & Scout | October 17, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      that handsome, straight face

    • Young Black Conservative | October 17, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      What is wrong with this woman? Russia gets a good laugh from this, that’s certain.

    • Space Alien | October 17, 2020 at 10:58 PM | Reply

      @Young Black Conservative , russia is owned and controlled by the same kind of people that own/control american media. putin’s poltical circle consists of abramovich, derispaka, veckselberg, gusinsky. what do those people have in common with the boss of comcast (owns msnbc) brian l. roberts, boss of cnn jeff zucker, the owners of paramount the redstone family????

  6. xuanyu Liang | October 17, 2020 at 10:38 PM | Reply

    If he were not his son nobody would have given him a penny.

  7. Miggity_ | October 17, 2020 at 10:38 PM | Reply

    “I believe all of Joe Biden’s accusers”-Kamala Harris 😞

  8. Tony From Syracuse | October 17, 2020 at 10:39 PM | Reply

    Anotherwords, they did what Hillary did with the steele dossier. latch onto something that was made up lies about Trump. ok got it.

  9. Josh | October 17, 2020 at 10:40 PM | Reply

    Yay, so many people are finally figuring out that this is more fake than Info Wars ever was

  10. Tulsa Guy | October 17, 2020 at 10:43 PM | Reply

    Looks like You are covering up the Hunter screwup! His computer has not been denied! Why would Russia or China promote Biden! He was on the dole! You have lost all credibility!

  11. Bryan Reinhart | October 17, 2020 at 10:44 PM | Reply

    Russia, Russia, Russia! Except that it’s verified and authenticated emails/photos from China!

  12. OnlyTwoShoes | October 17, 2020 at 10:47 PM | Reply

    So…if it’s all a Hoax, why is Hunter’s lawyer asking the computer repairman for the laptop back?

  13. keith g w | October 17, 2020 at 10:47 PM | Reply

    The only thing that’s alleged is the credibility of MSNBC

  14. J Smooth Soul Beats | October 17, 2020 at 10:54 PM | Reply

    Stop lying. Ya’ll need to have your press pass revoked. This is serious corruption and you guys are covering it up which makes you aiding criminal activity. Just like ya’ll covered up EPSTEIN.

  15. John Smith | October 17, 2020 at 10:57 PM | Reply

    FAKE NEWS PEOPLE!! WAKE UP FOR GOD SAKES!

  16. Erik Simpson | October 17, 2020 at 10:59 PM | Reply

    There’s a lot more coming MSNBC. Not even you will be able to discredit it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.