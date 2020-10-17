Rachel Maddow relays reporting by the New York Times and the Washington Post that Donald Trump was warned personally that the information Rudy Giuliani was delivering from Ukraine was the produce of a Russian disinformation campaign. Despite that warning, Trump has promoted the material enthusiastically. Aired on 10/16/2020.
About The Rachel Maddow Show: Through her unique approach to storytelling, Rachel Maddow provides in-depth reporting to illuminate the current state of political affairs and reveals the importance of transparency and accountability from our leaders. Maddow seeks to explain our complex world and deliver news in a way that's illuminating and dynamic, connecting the dots to make sense of complex issues. Maddow also conducts interviews with individuals at the center of current news stories to provide important perspective.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Trump Embraces Reported Russian Anti-Biden Disinformation Delivered Through Giuliani | MSNBC
