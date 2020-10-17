With the help of our sponsor Ancestry, Simone Boyce traced her roots following the story of her third great-grandmother’s life and how she overcame insurmountable odds, from enslavement to one day owning a home of her own. (Created by MSNBC with our sponsor Ancestry)

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news and in-depth analysis of the headlines, as well as informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter: MSNBC.com/NewslettersYouTube

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Simone Boyce Traces Her Family Roots Back To Her Great-Great-Great Grandmother | MSNBC