45 comments
Good to know the Gated Institutional Narrative is being promoted.
This is the way the trumpets works for sure and demonic souls don’t care about nothing but to cause chaos and death ☠
Hell is on Earth, Paradise is in Heaven.
TDS much??
let’s not forget that Trump held a rally in OKC on the anniversary of the OKC bombing. These rally dates are not a coincidence.
Found out😉
Keep in mind Tim McViegh posted up selling anti Gov merch down that road with others during that stand off. They had canopies like it was a farmers market.
*WHEN THE GOVERNMENT*
*TRAPS 100+ PEOPLE*
*INSIDE AN INFERNO*
*WITH STEADY STREAMS OF LEAD*
*MERCH SHOULD BE SOLD.*
Every single person who showed up is sick. They are not that blantly stupid or are they… Wow.
As for the Mar-a-logo man… he seems to like the fact he can play with fire by feeding it with more fuel.
You’re sick for saying that.
The sad part of all of this is that some individuals take trash talk as true gospel.
@Thomas Holt FJB
Orange is the new Trump.
The wacko in Waco, is very fitting…
The Town is Lovely! Chip and Joanna Gaines of the decorating network live there. Beautiful shops and lots of antiques.
Actions can be words, but not in all cases. But this is clearly a message.
What’s the message?
I’m not surprised, the sad part is that he’s doing all of this on purpose, and he won’t be stop until he sees the inside of a jail cell.
He’ll probably run for President as a convict along with Joe Exotic (another convict) as his running mate.
@Faux Que just like her life
So we should jail people who say stuff we don’t like right?
Trump never stops making the loony left cry 🇺🇲
I was gagging when he did the pledge of allegiance that criminal
You were gagging on what now?
If any one of us did the things that he’s done and still doing would be in prison already.
@richard brooks what are you going on about ?
Start listing the crimes with corresponding law codes that were broken.
I hate to beat a dead horse but hrc literally destroyed docs that were requested, had an wide open server in her house and more yet she hasn’t spent a single day in jail. If they could have charged him with something they would have by now not broadcast it ahead of time. For it was Russia, then Ukraine, then J6, then hush money, and the list goes on and on. It apparently has never dawned on some people that the reason they attack him so much is to discredit anything he says before. The man was in office 4 years yet he’s blamed for everything instead of those who have been in office for 5 decades literally.
@NPC FREDO So what? It took 30 years to get Maffia Don, but get him they did. And Trump will go down too. You can start crying now.
It only makes sense Trump went to Waco. David Koresh loved the kiddies as all republican do.
Margaret Hoover and Jim Avalon bringing that Joe and Mika vibe..
Yeah they are good
“They came for David (a peaceful religious man) now they’re coming for me” 😂
Exactly
I can’t believe it’s April,19th already.
And CNN wonders why its ratings are tanking.
He’s gonna have a busy schedule rallying in Orlando, Charleston, Charlottesville, Pittsburgh…!
Iconic is the word you are struggling for.
It’s strange how instead of showing the actual footage of his speech, they “paraphrased” it. I wonder why.
Because it is so painful to listen to Trump bloviate.
Because Trump is a Traitor. FOX refused to let him on the air on January 6. I wonder why.
It is safe to say that he could have selected any city in Texas. Some of them would have 100,000 followers within half an hour’s driving distance…