27 comments
We have the technology, you mean to tell me, you guys can’t build underground?
The water table is very high there, so they build on slabs, no basements either.
Tell us you’ve never traveled without telling us you’ve never travelled
Brandon told the Canadian parliament it was great to be back in China!!! And they all laughed at Dementia Joe! 😂😂😂😂
Buy a clue
You still laughing at the devastating loss of Trump huh?
It looks like it’s been bombed with a Thousand of bombs
You don’t know how this feels till it happens to you
I know
Breaking news, tornado causes death and destruction. Who knew?
RIP 💐 🙏 Victims of the tornado ❤️ 🕊 🇵🇭
Trump should be accountable for this
He should go to jail
Wait, he did t cause this?
@pigGRAY I am being sarcastic
As a New Yorker, I can’t wait for my state to pay for this🤡
Illinois here. Ditto. Maybe the brave Politicians will refuse Federal Aid to own the Libs.
@Mountainbound lmao that’ll be the day. We can wish tho
It is hard to comprehend all of the energy it takes to do that to an entire town . The fury of a tornado like this is truly frightening
Remind me in my hometown Joplin! prayers for everybody 🙏🏻😭
after all this years u learned nothing !!!!!
The words “Rolling Fork” sounds fitting
That looks like EF5
How we can help from Michigan?
That’s very sweet of you, but you must surely be aware that if this had happened to Michigan, they wouldn’t even give you a thought.
🙏
These people must’ve really angered their gods.
I’m so sorry about your loss .
In 1980 the Average number of days between natural disasters was 83 days, now it’s 18.😐