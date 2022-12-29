Recent Post
2:25 “Just say I won and I’ll take care of the rest” – Trump
The evidence of fraud is everywhere. You libtards simply refuse to look at it.
Oath Keepers on line one awaiting for your instructions president Trump. 😬
@B. T. True. But they’re ‘on line’ at the federal prison waiting for their turn to make a call.
@B. T. “Stand back and standby”
LIBERALS:haha you trumpers think the election was stolen
ALSO LIBERALS: Russia! Trump stole the 2016 election because of Russia Russia Russia
Ok. Indict Meadows now.
For what?
@Mark G conspiracy to overthrow an election.
@Mark G <---- How to say you're a trumper without saying you're a trumper. FKKKOFF
@J DeMartini That’s not even a thing nor would it be illegal 🤣🤣🤣🤦🏼♂️🤡
@UberLummox It’s a legitimate question
Ms. Lindsey is clutching her pearls and screaming why me, why, why, I’m just trying to steal an election!!! 😭😭😭
The FBI and msm stole the election open your eyes
@Lucy Lucinicci I know so misinformed
@Dolly Adams Lots of crooked politicians on both sides need to be locked up including the leadership of the fbi
😂 😂 😂 😂 😂
So Melania Trump didn’t trust her husband’s Inner Circle, but she can trust him…REALLY?!
Gold digger
@Luke_SkyWanker
Oh absolutely!! Couldn’t agree more.
Melania only cares about wealth and status, she’s no innocent bystander and the fact she married a crook and low life Trump speaks volumes about her!
She sounds very foolish
While the capital was under siege he did nothing. That in and of itself is giving aid. Charge him already.
You guys are being lied too. Please help us stand up against the left and there dangerous evil plan to control us!
@Unannounced Creations I’m saying bro these guys are literally brainwashed are they care about is Trump this and Trump that when sleepy joes the one in office ruining our country
@K T, it wasn’t Pelosi’s decision to make. She has no authority over the DC National Guard. Re: weapons, several arrests have been made in which the insurrectionists WERE armed! In addition, if you watched the January 6 hearings, which I’m thinking you didn’t, there were recordings of the Secret Service saying they saw weapons before/during Trump’s speech. Everything I just wrote can be easily verified.
@Biden is Garbage, right! It’s common to erect gallows at peaceful protests!
@Amy Brown it’s not illegal to carry a gun and no one got shot except the unarmed lady who got shot by the unknown secret service agent. Plus trump didn’t tell anyone to take weapons to the capital
We The People Demand All involved be prosecuted .
Who is ray Epps 🤔
what people? are you a person?
@grandfrosty nope nobody home at the wh…sick demented people controled by klas schwab and ccp.prove me wrong….
Who is ray Epps?
💯🎯👌🏾🤦🏾♀️
Why are they not in jail🤨
“find me five dead” and “find me 11,780, one more than we have”
-Lindsey and Trump
The dems cheated deal with it
No wonder why Graham has been all in at all costs.
Hi
There is really no end to the GOPS guilt
@J F he is irrelevant to anything. What about the crooked business dealings with joe. 10% to the big guy. That’s just one example
Cry harder 😂
@M It always amuses me when someone gets so offended that they call the person that offended them a snowflake. I hope you were trying to be intentionally ironic, otherwise it’s pretty sad.
[Snowflake – (Informal disapproving) an insulting way of referring to someone who is considered by some people to be too easily upset and offended] – Cambridge Dictionary
You are right! The whole fuvkin government is corrupt!
@Isaac LePes what amuses me is how easily you got TRIGGERED by me calling someone a ❄️who called someone else a 🤡 as an insult instead of having a grown up conversation. You were triggered enough to send a message to me with the definition of snowflake. 😂😂😂😭😭😭😂😂😂. Now go call the feelings police. 😂😂😂😭😭😭😂😂😂
I just can’t imagine the kink blackmail Trump has on Lindsey. And I have a kinky mind.
@Paul Kruse how about joe Biden’s ?
I say this all the time.
You people are so desperate 😂
He has a video of Lindsey blowing Satan.
@Biden is Garbage pots and kettles.
If only Lindsay would have listened to that guy back in 2016 when he warned the Republican party that Donald Trump would destroy oh wait a minute that was him
😂😂😂
Watch him in 2016 on with Trevor Noah. He was amusing & seemed “human”. You can tell he knew Republicans were in deep doodoo
🤣🤣🤣🤣but the stupid fool still tried to help with the big lie.💯
“Enough is enough count me out.” Miss Lindsey said after Jan. 6th 2021. Until McCarthy skipped down to FL.
@Dr. Christopher Johnson You again? Pathetic.
The fact that so many of our representatives were afraid of meeting their concerned constituents, speaks volumes about their intentions as politicians.
When I was a kid, I used to think everyone in government was extremely smart and capable. Man, growing up sucks!
BOTH parties!!!
Their constituents are the lobbyists, the people that vote for them only think they are the constituents.
@kay armstrong Did the Democrats appoint FAKE electors to overthrow the democratically elected government of the USA?
@kay armstrong Yes, lets use ‘Tu quoque’. That always makes things perfectly OK and we should just drop it and do nothing about it.
[Tu quoque (/tjuːˈkwoʊkwi, tuːˈkwoʊkweɪ/;[1] Latin Tū quoque, for “you also”) is a discussion technique that intends to discredit the opponent’s argument by attacking the opponent’s own personal behavior and actions as being inconsistent with their argument, therefore accusing hypocrisy. This specious reasoning is a special type of ad hominem attack. The Oxford English Dictionary cites John Cooke’s 1614 stage play The Cittie Gallant as the earliest use of the term in the English language. “Whataboutism” is one particularly well known modern instance of this technique.]
Anyone who thinks Mr. Smith agreed to take the job without a reasonable expectation of filing charges should have a look at his resume – there’s no way he left his last position to sweep everything under a rug.
Agreed. Hopefully he wasn’t bamboozled into the position (which I doubt).
I thank the press for going through all this info on Jan 6 report and report the most important parts.
The sham committee 😂
” We have many theories but no evidence.” Giuliani.
Never seen “innocent” people fight so hard not to prove their innocence…
Isn’t that something? Lol
@grandfrosty If they were innocent, then it would apply to them. WE all know they’re guilty. They had many times to prove their innocence. They chose not to, because they think they’re above the law. I hope they all go to prison.
😂😂😂
Ray Epps?
Wys💯
Every one of these criminals needs to be prosecuted, convicted and imprisoned. Those in Congress should be barred.
I would recommend a public execution, but I’m an idealist
BOTH parties!!
@kay armstrong Yes! Any Democrat that plotted to keep Trump in office deserves jail time.
😂
They all should be charged with TREASON!!!!!!
Conspiracy Prison awaits!