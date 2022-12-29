84 comments

    5. LIBERALS:haha you trumpers think the election was stolen
      ALSO LIBERALS: Russia! Trump stole the 2016 election because of Russia Russia Russia

  3. Ms. Lindsey is clutching her pearls and screaming why me, why, why, I’m just trying to steal an election!!! 😭😭😭

    3. Melania only cares about wealth and status, she’s no innocent bystander and the fact she married a crook and low life Trump speaks volumes about her!

    1. You guys are being lied too. Please help us stand up against the left and there dangerous evil plan to control us!

    2. @Unannounced Creations I’m saying bro these guys are literally brainwashed are they care about is Trump this and Trump that when sleepy joes the one in office ruining our country

    3. @K T, it wasn’t Pelosi’s decision to make. She has no authority over the DC National Guard. Re: weapons, several arrests have been made in which the insurrectionists WERE armed! In addition, if you watched the January 6 hearings, which I’m thinking you didn’t, there were recordings of the Secret Service saying they saw weapons before/during Trump’s speech. Everything I just wrote can be easily verified.

    5. @Amy Brown it’s not illegal to carry a gun and no one got shot except the unarmed lady who got shot by the unknown secret service agent. Plus trump didn’t tell anyone to take weapons to the capital

    3. @grandfrosty nope nobody home at the wh…sick demented people controled by klas schwab and ccp.prove me wrong….

    1. @J F he is irrelevant to anything. What about the crooked business dealings with joe. 10% to the big guy. That’s just one example

    3. @M It always amuses me when someone gets so offended that they call the person that offended them a snowflake. I hope you were trying to be intentionally ironic, otherwise it’s pretty sad.

      [Snowflake – (Informal disapproving) an insulting way of referring to someone who is considered by some people to be too easily upset and offended] – Cambridge Dictionary

    5. @Isaac LePes what amuses me is how easily you got TRIGGERED by me calling someone a ❄️who called someone else a 🤡 as an insult instead of having a grown up conversation. You were triggered enough to send a message to me with the definition of snowflake. 😂😂😂😭😭😭😂😂😂. Now go call the feelings police. 😂😂😂😭😭😭😂😂😂

  12. If only Lindsay would have listened to that guy back in 2016 when he warned the Republican party that Donald Trump would destroy oh wait a minute that was him

    2. Watch him in 2016 on with Trevor Noah. He was amusing & seemed “human”. You can tell he knew Republicans were in deep doodoo

  13. “Enough is enough count me out.” Miss Lindsey said after Jan. 6th 2021. Until McCarthy skipped down to FL.

  14. The fact that so many of our representatives were afraid of meeting their concerned constituents, speaks volumes about their intentions as politicians.

    1. When I was a kid, I used to think everyone in government was extremely smart and capable. Man, growing up sucks!

    5. @kay armstrong Yes, lets use ‘Tu quoque’. That always makes things perfectly OK and we should just drop it and do nothing about it.

      [Tu quoque (/tjuːˈkwoʊkwi, tuːˈkwoʊkweɪ/;[1] Latin Tū quoque, for “you also”) is a discussion technique that intends to discredit the opponent’s argument by attacking the opponent’s own personal behavior and actions as being inconsistent with their argument, therefore accusing hypocrisy. This specious reasoning is a special type of ad hominem attack. The Oxford English Dictionary cites John Cooke’s 1614 stage play The Cittie Gallant as the earliest use of the term in the English language. “Whataboutism” is one particularly well known modern instance of this technique.]

  15. Anyone who thinks Mr. Smith agreed to take the job without a reasonable expectation of filing charges should have a look at his resume – there’s no way he left his last position to sweep everything under a rug.

    2. @grandfrosty If they were innocent, then it would apply to them. WE all know they’re guilty. They had many times to prove their innocence. They chose not to, because they think they’re above the law. I hope they all go to prison.

  19. Every one of these criminals needs to be prosecuted, convicted and imprisoned. Those in Congress should be barred.

