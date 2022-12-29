Recent Post
- Stephanie Grisham on Melania Trump’s ‘no’ in addressing violence on Jan. 6
- Trump lawyer says Lindsey Graham sought evidence to support Trump’s election lie
- Brazilian soccer legend Pelé dead at 82
- Ex-prosecutor says he noticed something ‘interesting’ in Donald Trump Jr.’s Jan. 6 testimony
- Expert explains what Putin has been up to as Russia steps up attacks
86 comments
The king of football has left us but his legacy so never be forgotten. He can play football with Maradona in the sky now.
@Aubri Brow EVERYONE LAUGH’S AT ALL THE MAKEUP AND TAN CREAM DONALD TRUMP WEARS TO LOOK YOUNG
I think in Hell !
Pele was a leech of brazilian money.
If pele is so good how come he never played in Europe!
HAHA PELE IS GONE
@Matthew Laverty Because that time South Americans was better than the Europeans.
I learned about football because of him. RIP to a G.O.A.T
PELE IS FOREVER GONE AND I AM LAUGHING,
same
PELE IS FOREVER GONE AND I AM LAUGHING.
/
HAHA PELE IS GONE
🙏🏼
RIP wonderful athlete, role model and amazing man!
PELE IS FOREVER GONE AND I AM LAUGHING.
..
If pele is so good how come he never played in Europe!
HAHA PELE IS GONE
@Matthew Laverty matthew bell saintfield high school
@Aubri Brow NONONONONOO
The original GOAT. RIP 🙏
HAHA PELE IS GONE
O melhor de todos os tempos, Descanse em paz🙏🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷
As chilean ,not the best …the King o Rei ! Grande ,RIP! Vuela alto ,Rei …! Saludos cordiales a Brasil ,una pena compartida !
PELÉ NÃO TEVE CORAGEM DE VISITAR SUA FILHA QUE MORREU DE CÂNCER !
PELE WAS A BLOODSUCKER OF BRAZILIAN MONEY !
@Vitor Avila not the best ! The King ,o Reí,saludos from Chile ! Adiós Rey ! Único y grande ! Edson Arantes do Nacimiento, Rei. …pena compartida ,Chile y Brasil !
@Vitor Avila i think you’re right.Pele is still the GOAT.
@Matthew Laverty Because he didn’t need to
only man to win 3 World Cups as a player… rip to the GOAT 💔
@Jay Jay Europe wasn’t good then they didn’t even have a league until after Pele won 1 wc. Yellow and red cards didn’t even exist either. 3 wc and twice as many goals as Messi. Brazilian Ronaldo has 2 wc and more goals than both them and he stopped playing years ago. You should learn facts before I speak child
@Jay Jay True, never watched him live(Im from 1986), but watched countless hours of him playing, including every game from 58, 62, and 70 World cups…have you ever watched him?
He never played in Europe, but completely trashed European clubs and national teams when he played them, scoring hundreds of goals…that includes a hat trick against France in a WC semi finals, 2 against the host Sweden in the final(at age 17), scoring against Czechoslovakia , Romania and Italy in the final(4-1) in 1970 WC.
He scored 8 goals in 7 matched agains Inter Milan, 6 in 5 matches against Roma, 10 in 7 matches against Benfica.
He scored twice against Barcelona in Camp Nou(Santos 5-1 Barcelona), against Real Madrid in Santiago Bernabeo (Santos 5 – 3 R. Madrid), 4 goals against Inter Milan (Santos 7 – 1 Inter)
At age 18, he played with Santos in a European tour, 22 matches in 42 days, and scored 38 goals.
The Brazilian 1970 squad, considered by many the best national team ever only had players from the Brazilian league not even one played in Europe…
No, in the 60s, football was already VERY PROFESSIONAL.
As an exemple, the english league, the maximum wage was abolished, and the average wage of footballers steadily climbed year after year. In 61, the average wage of a footballer in the english top league was roughly 50% higher than an average worker…in 68 it was already 3 times higher, with the highest payed player(George Best) making 45x the average workers wage…
In fact, some of the best players EVER played in that era, and Pelé was way ahead of them
@Eugene uncles dads cousin i’ll have to disagree man…they are amazing, certainly some of the best to ever play the game…but Pelé is unreachable…
@kckillakrack that’s why di stefano left to Europe yeah because they were wack Lmao. Learn football first princess.
Not only the King of Football but a peace embassador, R.I.P. Pelé. Thank you CNN for this beautiful tribute to the King of Football.
@Aubri Brow Why are you laughing?
If pele is so good how come he never played in Europe!
@Matthew Laverty Because things were much different when Pele was young, you couldn’t just sign a contract and be done with it. Pelé’s Santos played against European teams in the Intercontinental Cup and beat them regardless.
@Kuromori it literally wasnt? through out the entire history of the sport european teams in club football have always been above, international football may be a different thing despite europe winning the past couple of world cups except for this years
HAHA PELE IS GONE
The Greatest of All Time! May he rest in peace. We will never see anyone like him in a few lifetimes.
Pele was another lier in my Brazil !
@Matthew Laverty another person who never bothered to research.
2 main factors:
1) in his era, the best players were all in Brazil. Look at the 7 world cups from 1958 to 1970s. All won by South american countries mainly Brazil and argentina
Why would he play for a weaker league?
U asking that question is tantamount to asking why Messi didn’t play in the Chinese league if they become the top tier league in 70 years time. Dumb comparison
2) he was courted by many European teams such as inter Milan man utd man City. The interest was there so much that the Brazil president had to declare him a national treasure in 1961 to prevent other countries from snatching him
He was literally prevented from playing for them
@Matthew Laverty because his team Santos was the best team in the world. EU teams weren’t the European teams of today. He won two intercontinental cups vs European teams. I hope I answer your question.
Repent and believe in Jesus Christ. John 3:16 KJV For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
Luke 13:3 KJV – I tell you nay: but except ye repent, ye shall all likewise perish.
John 3:3 KJV – “Jesus answered and said unto him, Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God.”
@Jay Jay You have no idea how old I am. I grew up with Pele. You do not know what you are talking about. Yes, he is the GOAT.
God bless you Pele
@Aubri Brow u going to hell
@Aubri Brow take a look at yourself at a mirror
@Bernardo Pessoa pvfr, sem viralatagem cara
@Matthew Laverty so what if he didn’t play in Europe? Hes the only person to win 3 world cups
@Mrnoob with club football you get to CHOOSE who you can go to, with international football its a gamble that starts at birth, brazil wouldve won those with or without him
Rip old freind. He was the first and most famous Football player I ever learned about in school back in the 80s. He is literally in the history books so thats Epic on a whole other level. He’s basically the Jordan of Football 🙏❤️
@Spenser Pele was the first global superstar period but you are from the US you might miss that as you do most things non us
@Spenser you can’t compare someone who only competed with athletes from his country because BB is not the world #1 sport with Pele who competed with the whole world and wone the world cup 3 times
@Pimperz Paradise he wasn’t a global superstar before Muhammad AliCasseus Clay. Pele said it himself that Ali was the number one sportsman of his time
@Akhil Freakken that’s not true. Muhammad Ali is the top sportsman of the 20th century. I don’t know where you get your facts from. Ali was the most famous person in the world at he height of his fame. Pele himself said Ali was the number one sportsman of his era.
@Spenser Ali won Gold Medal in Olympics, but IOC selected Pele above Ali as all time Athlete.
The most EXCITING soccer player that ever played the game .. Rest in Paradise O Rei. 🙏🏼
PELE IS FOREVER GONE AND I AM LAUGHING.
.
@Jay Jay Pelè, Messi and Maradona. In that order.
@Desert_Rose lmfao pele isn’t even top 5 it’s Messi, Ronaldo, maradona, Zidane, r9, johan cryuff, beckanbauer, then pele
@Cadds the only list cr7 make top 5 is if u r counting great goal scorers.
its Football
Here is a man who gave his life to football and football to the world. Rest in peace champ.
PELE IS FOREVER GONE AND I AM LAUGHING,
@Aubri Brow The champ had his reason for dying and you have yours for laughing. We all die; it’s just a matter of when.
HAHA PELE IS GONE
The king is dead – long live his legacy. Thank God for the gift of him. Rest in peace, oh good and faithful servant… 🙏
Great Man Pele! He leaves on.
PELE IS FOREVER GONE AND I AM LAUGHING,
He was the reason why Neymar, Ronaldo, Messi, all these footballers are footballers. He will always be remembered. R.I.P. Pele.🙏🙏
Pele, you must have lived a fulfilled life, Rest In Peace.
PELE IS FOREVER GONE AND I AM LAUGHING,
RIP pele’ ❤💐A true ,honorable ,and talented soccer athlete
Brazil has lost a true legend. His legacy will always live on 🙏🏽❤
HAHA PELE IS GONE
@Aubri Brow :/
Such a humble man for such an iconic figure. Rest in peace to the greatest.
HAHA PELE IS GONE
I grew up in West Africa, Pele belongs to the world, not only Brazil, I personally didn’t see Pele play, but watched many of his games, all my childhood days, the best players among us was always called Pele.
There’s no corner of this Earth that doesn’t know the name Pele, the villages of Africa, they all have their own Pele
My older brothers told me so many stories of Pele, I know many people around the world are in tears, I mean crying 😭, Pele is the greatest and most popular athlete to ever walk the face of this universe
If pele is so good how come he never played in Europe!
@Matthew Laverty he didn’t need to. Santos at the time was one of the best teams in the world, they were beating Real Madrid and Juventus which were great teams. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L5FyEk-cFnM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g1x7V9FVYxg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5J93G7Ha0sY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QC_PvqqpTD8
Santos was defeating every European team. What we see as achievement today was not necessary back then. for example, just because Bob Marley never won a Grammy doesn’t mean he is not great.
@Cadiz King It literally wasnt? at the time Liverpool was the greatest club in its time,
@Matthew Laverty Pele retired in about 1975 in the 70s he was already getting old. Liverpool started winning trophies in the late 70s and 80s. John Barnes who stared for Liverpool in the 80s is from the same Country that I am from.
@Matthew Laverty When Liverpool was good at the early 80s they’ve lost to Zico’s Flamengo…Pele’s successor at the Brazilian national team.
And back then South American leagues weren’t behind Europe at all…
The south americans used to beat european teams at the “Intercontinental Cups”…they also used to do tours around the world so everyone could watch them play…
Thank you Pelé! Brazil cries but all of The citizens around The world recognize your goals and your example. Rest in peace.
HAHA PELE IS GONE
@Aubri Brow tome seu remédio, sua doença é séria!
Why r u talking to a someone who’s dead?