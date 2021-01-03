Trump pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to recount votes in the 2020 election. During the hour-long phone call, Trump said, “I just want to find 11,780 votes.”» Subscribe to MSNBC:
Trump Pressures Georgia Secretary Of State To Recount Election: ‘I Just Want To Find 11,780 Votes’
In an alternate world, this would be called a shakedown.
@Janice Hotchkiss But I always heard, “nothing shakin on shake down street”, and “that it used to be the heart of town”… But, that seems far to hip for Ole’ Donnie.
Trump was warning Georgia SOS not threatening him and this is the proof.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P_NgLQxMV9c
He is all about shakedowns. With regard to sending PPE to NYC, Trump tried to get DeBlasio to support him in certain ways, and said if he wouldn’t, he wouldn’t send the PPE! The Ukraine situation — the same type of thing.
@Dirt Merchant ok wrong song
more appropriate ?
“Driven that train high on cocaine”
“The Devil went down to Georgia he was lookin’ for some votes to steal” “he was in a bind cause he was way behind & willin’ for a deal”
So! When are they going to arrest this man. Surely he is breaking the law by the words he has spoken! ……..YOU GOT THAT WRONG. THE FOUNDERS, creators of law and constitution never envisaged a man with no morals, integrity or honesty would come to power, so they never enforced any LAWS to combat his evil. America is one big JOKE!
The late President Richard Nixon is resting easier today.
@Maloy Audy … Without question you are right but do the math and Nixon had WAY less.
Nixon was a president who became a crook.
Trump is a crook who became a president.
Oh, Nixon has been resting easily since January 20, 2017. And he was at peace after Trump’s impeachment acquittal.
Trump makes Nixon look like a saint.
He’s not a real president. Stop expecting him to act like one. He just “plays” one on Twitter and TV.
Lol 😆 🤣 😂
👏 👏 and 👏
@nancy hill Hes already been more of a President and hasn’t even been sworn in yet 😂😂😂
@joe guy What facts. When Trump kept spouting out allegations, the Sec of State kept refuting with facts. Trump responded the way my granddaughter does when she’s told something she doesn’t like. And for the record, while I do support some liberal viewpoints, I tend to be conservative on spending and big government and defense.
@Coleen Goodell That is Narcissistic Personality Disordered Sociopathy! The bigger mystery is why people (now MAGA Cultists) become codependent enablers to such a man.
You haven’t a clue.
He’s not trying to stay in office, he’s just trying to stay OUT of prison!
Exactly, you’re smart
BINGO!
EXACTLY , THAT IS WHAT IT IS
BINGO!
@R Imes I suspect the audio was leaked by the lawyer of Georgia’s Secretary of State, not to outfox Trump, but simply to make clear to federal prosecutors and Georgia state prosecutors that neither Raffensperger nor his lawyer are part of any conspiracy to commit election fraud on behalf of Trump when the time comes for the prosecution of Trump for this crime.
Trump threatened Georgia Secretary of State, Republican Raffensperger, with the possibility of criminal charges unless Raffensperger comes up with the votes to overturn the election result in Trump’s favor.
“You know, that’s a criminal — that’s a criminal offense. And you know, you can’t let that happen,” Trump says on the call. “That’s a big risk to you and to Ryan, your lawyer. That’s a big risk.”
Told that the data Trump has is wrong, and that it won’t be done without evidence, Trump then pressures Raffensperger to simply announce a new vote total showing him beating Biden, and to do it without evidence.
“There’s nothing wrong with saying that, you know, that you’ve recalculated,” Trump said.
Joined on the call by his general counsel, Ryan Germany, Raffensperger calmly and methodically disputes Trump’s election conspiracy theories.
All in all, Trump’s actions could constitute election fraud. Section 52 of the U.S. Code concerns voting and elections, and provides for a sentence of up to five years for:
“A person, including an election official, who in any election for Federal office
(1) knowingly and willfully intimidates, threatens, or coerces, or attempts to intimidate, threaten, or coerce, any person for-
(A) registering to vote, or voting, or attempting to register or vote;
(B) urging or aiding any person to register to vote, to vote, or to attempt to register or vote; or
(C) exercising any right under this chapter; or
(2) knowingly and willfully deprives, defrauds, or attempts to deprive or defraud the residents of a State of a fair and impartially conducted election process, by
(A) the procurement or submission of voter registration applications that are known by the person to be materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent under the laws of the State in which the election is held; or
(B) the procurement, casting, or tabulation of ballots that are known by the person to be materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent under the laws of the State in which the election is held.”
Furthermore, Trump’s citing possible criminal charges for Raffensperger unless he produces a different election result in Georgia could be seen as extortion, which section 18, chapter 41 of the U.S. code expressly prohibits.
Daniel Goldman, former lead counsel in Trump’s impeachment trial, just inferred on Twitter that Trump will be prosecuted for this:
“‘’It’s gonna be costly to you.’ I’ve charged extortion in mob cases with similar language.”
Then Goldman followed with:
“Correction: Trump said “costly in many ways,” which is a more veiled threat than my previous misquote below. I’d be curious how the Georgia officials interpreted it.”
Disgusting ……, He’s humiliating himself and his country
Can’t understand 74+ voted him, worse is the 12 Senators…..those people are jokes
@Lala Shelala more than that voted for him . Thankfully Biden took all those votes from him
The 70+m people are patriots. They are true Americans putting America first. Y’all are slow to realize the dangers of socialism.
See, now we know, this just goes to show who’s really commiting voter fraud, it appears to me that what Donald J.Trump has accused President elect J.Biden of, was actually he the one that commented the fraud, I was wondering how could Trump get 74 million vote when he only had 63 million when he supposedly had won the 2016 election, this 74 million that he supposed to had @ the 2020 election, he probably got that same way that he’s trying to get the Secretary of State in Georgia to do, in other words, he stole [in Donald Trump’s words👉a lot👈]@the 2020 election, (the man’s been busted)really:👉Jail time fa shure Donald J. Trump,👈 this is me commenting & I approve this comment.🙂
@Anti Hypocrisy poor you……it’s Trump First…….
Y’all just being manipulated…..😅
@Anti Hypocrisy I think you and other like minded people are slow to realize the dangers of a despot. The online dictionary defines the term despot as: a ruler with absolute power and authority b : one exercising power tyrannically : a person exercising absolute power in a brutal or oppressive way
Kudos to the Secretary of State of Georgia, for refusing to be cowed by this criminal president!
@Ba Oaic Look this Russian Spam Bot defend Trump
throw up to such a coward to cave into empty threats by the liberals. trump was never my choice BUT kommie harris planned sharia law is worse. get your heads out of the sand and see the sick agendas the liberals plan. I will always call my dad father and my mother MOM, and NO evil is going to make me use their demonic language.
Trump is corruption at its worst. Republicans are too corrupt
@Sheila Sure You are a traitor you kommie, please leave the country
Trump is trying to commit a soft coup and steal the election., yet Republicans went nuts when Colin Kapernick kneeled during the national anthem. Hypocrites
@Scootymac 😁😆😅🤣😂
@Scootymac Democrats are NOT socialists. That’s why Bernie lost in two landslides when he ran on their ticket. The REAL death camps are the thousands of people dying from covid every single day in America due to the incompetence of trump and the GOP.
@ricksherman34 really????
@Echo Bay why move there it’s coming here 😂🤷♂️🤷♂️
This is a wise point. A flag and an antham meaning more than what they stand for.
Corrupting and threatening to change federal election is illegal on the highest level . Top punishment for treason
Yes back in the days a person would get Send to the gallows to be hung until dead dead and now this time and age 2021 Trump is acts of trees to the United States of America he needs to be put on trial and puish for his crimes to the American people and government 🙄 🤔 yes yes Guilty 👍 👏
Melissa Hurst SO WHATS GOING ON THE STRONGEST COUNTRY IN WORLD💀
LOOK LIKE COWARDS TO THE REST OF WORLD!! SERIOUSLY. YOU SHOULD BE POUNDING
ON THE WHITE HOUSE DOORS NO GUTS NO GLORY HIS 74 MILLION VOTERS ARE RALLYING
FOR HIM! CMON TIME TO SHOUT HIM OUT
@Janet Chaplin Trump does not care at all for the US. He cares only about himself.
While it sounds like treason, it’s actually sedition.
@150flivver Sedition/treason are federal crimes and tRump will self-pardon himself out of it. *But his phone call is direct evidence of election tampering which is a state crime in Georgia. That’s important as tRump cannot self-pardon himself out of a state crime.*
He’s as UNAmerican as it can get!! If he’d only just go away…
Impeach him right now! The DC based “Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics” wants him impeached – again, for election tampering!
No!! He must be imprisoned for the remainder of his diaper dumping days. He is not a joke. He is a constant threat to our freedom.
Called Only One State Russian Roulette Authorities Spin Everybody Anytime Round & Round!
Goh yes
oh wow
How is this not Sedition, Treason, Extortion, etc.? This level of criminality cannot stand.
MOST maybe ALL aussies support trump
MOST maybe ALL aussies support u.s.a.
Oui!!!! Oui!!!! Oui!!!! Oui!!!!
trump is a hero for the white race.
A GREAT MAN.
But selling out to China is not treason.
White House planning to refer Brad Raffensperger WaPo leak to Secret Service for investigation under national security grounds of the Espionage Act
@Edward B Good sportsmanship?? You mean like Hillary and the rest of the dems showed after the 2016 election?
Trump in Prison 2021 and beyond… RICO…
At some point, folks will finally realize that Donald is quite literally crazy. Criminally insane.
@Glenda Cooley do u understand what today’s liberalism is? Absolutely authority and understanding. Better trust em good.
His supporters know that and love that fact. They want this chaos to happen.
@Toward Treatise I understand it all. Do u?
@Glenda Cooley no u don’t. I don’t want to be mean. I want to be right I try.. Are you?
unfortunately his groupies are in the same mentally unstable group….
This conversation is TREASON AND SEDITION AND PLUNDER
The 11,780 is called a bench mark…..there were 18,000 called into question based on video alone. Seems reasonable.
@YouMockMe Yes, many of us are mocking you …..
@Michael Biggins 🤣🤣🤣 the joke is on you buddy. I explain things you don’t understand….
So! When are they going to arrest this man. Surely he is breaking the law by the words he has spoken! ……..YOU GOT THAT WRONG. THE FOUNDERS, creators of law and constitution never envisaged a man with no morals, integrity or honesty would come to power, so they never enforced any LAWS to combat his evil. America is one big JOKE!
He should be impeached. This kind of corruption should never be tolerated no matter how close he is to leaving the white house
@Jon Edgecomb at least this one is recorded
Is it possible to be impeached twice?
Republicans are scared to do anything to hold this criminal accountable. Shameful and disgusting.
yeah evil tried that nonsense. they lost then and ARE losing again. their steal is too stopped.
👍
This guys the biggest joke, in the history of the world.
@AMC Ward did someone say evicted?
Trump was warning Georgia SOS not threatening him and this is the proof.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P_NgLQxMV9c
Obviously, you havn’t seen Taiwan’s president Tsai, Ing-wen (a fake 1.5 Ph.D from London School of Economics and Polical Science) yet, she not only rigged the election on 01/11/2020 and stole the presidency, she also used Apple Daily of Taiwan & Hong Kong helped garbage trump made up that fake news regarding Hunter Biden’s computer.
@Lorenzo Davies If the Georgia state government was run by the CCP, they wouldn’t be so incompetent.
Give it a rest man. Find another way to grift your worshippers.
Velshock ,the scariest part of that is 74.458.234 please of them
He not worried about them,Drumpf trying to stay out of prison.
TRUMP’S Coup attempt is against the Constitution. He should be put in Jail. American Facts
@Dave Christshows you’re wrong sorry. I did.
@Dave Christ its terrible what Google deletes. I have the right to be me. I’m not hurting anyone. They delete my comments. Free speech. It isn’t right. I bet this one sticks though.
@Toward Treatise Russian political science?
@Washoewillie I have little emotional connection to Russia really, and really think socialisn belongs at the state level so we can be different and don’t become russia.
Vote trump in 2024.
There’s your election fraud.
Imagine this discussion with other republicans across the nation as well.
Trump: “They say it’s not possible for me to lose Georgia”
Georgia: “Trump, you just accomplished the impossible”
@Sheila Sure “I just wanna find 11 780 ballots!”
Free world says: Bye bye. We sure enjoyed your company.
Tell your good friend Putin hi from the free world Привет мой друг Privet moy drug
@Eric Garcia Yet you voted for Sleepy Joe 0_o
@Eric Garcia 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👍
😄😁😆😅🤣
Ha Ha!
Imagine if Republic*nts fought as hard to protect Americans from COVID as they have been/are fighting to overturn the will of the people!!!!
Here, here
That makes too much sense. Easier to believe in outlandish fantasies.
Businesses world be back. They’re bad for our country.
He also subtly threatened Raffensperger with criminal charges, subtly but definitely. He needs to be stopped, permanently.
the head supreme court judge family was threatened to vote against trump. who’s the evil now?
Amén 🙏 Thank God someone understands his distraction to the world.everything Mary wrote in her book about him is true.
@Sheila Sure And you honestly believe that wake up America 🇺🇸 he said No 👎 against trump because he voted for the truth truth truth!