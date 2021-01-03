Trump pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to recount votes in the 2020 election. During the hour-long phone call, Trump said, “I just want to find 11,780 votes.”» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Trump Pressures Georgia Secretary Of State To Recount Election: ‘I Just Want To Find 11,780 Votes’