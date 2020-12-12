Trump supporters gathered at the National Mall in Washington to protest the election results followed by a march to the Supreme Court, NBC’s Amanda Golden reports.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Trump Supporters Protest Election Results At The National Mall, March To Supreme Court | MSNBC
Just set Guilliani loose in the crowd. It’ll be a much smaller crowd next week.
@Miggity_ BLM never was about the PRESIDENT ELECTED and it got violent after tRUmp attacked the protesters in front of the WH to have his photo with the Bible upside down
@FerP Someone says he loves the Bible but doesn’t even know how to hold it the right side up? Maybe it’s like vinyl and cassettes tapes, if you read it backwards or upside down you’ll hear Satanic verses!!
@FerP Liked your own comment. + Stop spreading misinformation thanks! 💯
Majority are racist supporters following their racist boss. Also being encouraged by him. Their time will come to an end after 4 or more years of encouragement from trump. Look to history people for your answers. This ain’t nothing new! Reality check. A clue. USA has MAJOR issues with racism that has never ever been resolved. EVER. Most of these posts don’t mention racism. And there in is the problem.
Bed time story for Americans. A bad person called president Putin wanted to corrupt American politics. So he blackmailed his narcissist, spoilt, child Trump and destroyed faith in media and politics and science to cause confusion and infighting. This he succeeded in doing! To this day they still fight and are completely at a loss as to why because….! End of story. It’s astonishing how easily you guys forget this simple fact. As a result look at your country now!
Maybe the man with the sign is looking for someone named Hunter who stole his pants.
@ra5928 yep, great poster😂👏👏
@bobby Is-the-Man In July Regeneron received 450 million from Operation Warp Speed. I saw that in some of my reading on yesterday while looking up the medications given to Trump when he became ill with the COVID-19 virus 🦠
@360gunner – You have proof? Better hurry up and submit it to that Q-Anal conspiracy cult member posing as the soon-to-be-deposed president’s lawyer, Sydney “Aliens Ate My Brain” Powell. Rudy came down with a bad case of “It’ll Be Gone By April” and the cheater-in-Chief’s laughable legal team has been thrown out of 40 courts with decisions like “without legal merit” and “having no evidence” for the last month. Even the Supreme Court thinks the Cheater-In-Chief’s attempts to subvert the Constitution and the overthrow the most scrutinized, free and fair election in United States history is bogus.
Reality is a foreign concept to you, isn’t it?
*Trump LOST.Get over it.*
@William H – So is the entire Trump crime family, and the Republican Congressman from Texas that introduced the failed attempt to overthrow the election to the Supreme Court. Your point?
@Brian Nave – – You act as if the daily mail was a respectable piece of journalism. It’s about on a par with the National Enquirer, or the Midnight Star. Junk tabloids.
You can stop spamming the comments, Chuckles. We’re on to you.
Well… they got all those hats out of it.. what are they crying about?
Majority are racist supporters following their racist boss. Also being encouraged by him. Their time will come to an end after 4 or more years of encouragement from trump. Look to history people for your answers. This ain’t nothing new! Reality check. A clue. USA has MAJOR issues with racism that has never ever been resolved. EVER. Most of these posts don’t mention racism. And there in is the problem.
And all that MAGAt gear is made in China. It’s embarrassing how stupid trumpcult is.
@WHITE GENTILE Loser.
Bed time story for Americans. A bad person called president Putin wanted to corrupt American politics. So he blackmailed his narcissist, spoilt, child Trump and destroyed faith in media and politics and science to cause confusion and infighting. This he succeeded in doing! To this day they still fight and are completely at a loss as to why because….! End of story.
@Reed Richards he’s too stupid to figure that one out 😂😂
They chose to support a con and ignore his lies. Apparently reality still hasn’t sunk in.
Sad to say it probably never will. They’ve been TRUMPED. Kind of like those parasitic fungi’s that take over an ant’s brain. It then makes the ant climb to the top of a blade of grass to be eaten by a bird. Now the bird is infected and so on.
Their too stupid. On inauguration day they’ll be just like Eric trump saying” don’t forget to vote” after November 3rd,..
@andrea Perry So I assume that the reality painted by the biased media has sunk in for you right? Good for you I’m glad. Now I wonder, why did the Michigan judge order the election audit forensic results to be sealed? Something smell fishy here doesn’t it?
@Jian Li I assume you think Trump declined presidential pay out of the kindness of his heart. Point being we never know what either side is truly up to. Its best to just take as it comes and keep ourselves protected no matter who is in office.
You’re not very smart if you think Biden is better.
Talk about a super spreaders of the virus Holy crap.
Stupidity, ignorance and large numbers is a dangerous mix.
@A LT he was a national socialist. Mussolini was the fascist, moron.
@A LT No he was not he did just what you leftys are doing. Sorry the facts are in your way!
@A LT Fascists wear the bundle of sticks with the ax blade or the quiver of arrows. They don’t wear swastikas. Open a history book.
@Yankee Voortrekker Stupidity happens in both political parties. What both sides fail to recognize is they’re exacerbating a health and safety issue. Political views are not the issue.
@B B you still believe the Russia collusion hoax?
Lol imagine protesting for the end of your Democracy. Fools.
Imagine voting for it. Its idiots like you that add nothing of value to either side of this debate and are the sole reason why the country is in this mess in the first place. Sheep.
@Anne Marie Not true , Trump accomplished more of what he promised than any president in history .
Do you like the idea of socialism ? Then move to another country .
@Guy Noir that’s why liberals know how to run a country
Imagine protesting, backing dictatorship!
Life, liberty, and spiritual pursuits. Lockdowns, gun control / identity politics, one-sided state media. R u still not getting it? U r not as smart as believe ur self to be.
I like the “Where’s Hunter” sign… explain to me again why Ivanka, Don Jr. and Eric need criminal pardons again?
Never mind the truth huh believe the biased news network propaganda they are trying to keep truths hidden for Biden
Not for colluding with Russia, Ukraine, AND China, that’s for sure…. 🤷🏼♀️
@Mattie Mitts 👶
@Mattie Mitts Hunter Biden has absolutely nothing to do with this. Nothing!
When a people will only accept an election result of their liking, democracy is at risk.
@Redbatcave Trump had the worst jobs numbers in history. Of course his inaction and ineptness about Covid has contributed greatly to that, but that is ALL on him and his administration. By the way, as soon as the election was over and the election was called for BIDEN, the stock market hit 30K due to that news! Apparently, LOTS of people are obviously excited to get rid of Trump!
It do be like that
@Redbatcave You do understand that WE pay the tariffs right? His economic war with China just amounted to him screwing over Americans and pushing the Chinese into the RCEP. If y’all don’t know what the RCEP is, it’s like the USMCA or the EU, but MUCH bigger. It’s the largest trade deal in the world, it completely excludes us, and it happened because China’s #1 trading partner has turned into a hostile and unreliable parody of itself. And you cheer for that 😂
@Squashed8Ball Well said!!!
@Joseph Stanhope 👏👏👏👏👍
Clinton , Carter and Bush accepted their election defeats.
Who’s going to clean up all that maga pigeon sheesh after they fly away..
Protesting a unanimous SCOTUS ruling when the SCOTUS is mostly conservative. Trump supporters have zero integrity or objectivity.
Same with Democrats. Welcome to America where being self contracting is the norm
Just like dear leader…sore loser.
@Mickey Marasca It was uninimous, saying there are standing doesn’t mean you will not reject the case for other reason
@Mickey Marasca basically it was
@Mickey Marasca 7-2, and the 2 said they would not have given relief but filed simply thought the case should be heard and then formally rejected. And of trumps appointments, not 1 of the 3 were of those 2 xp.
So effectively it was 9-0 against the case, the hangup was on method of dismissal.
I suggest they bring back Sean Spicer to tabulate the crowd size in all fairness.
lol
Good one!
👍😂😁
STILL……Trying to DISMANTLE DEMOCRACY IN REAL TIME!
America rise up and convince these traitors that they are in fact traitors.
They need to be arrested.
@Rhi Avian well I’m waiting🤲
Wasted people with wasted brains wasting time, money and energy.
Just like trump’s impeachment. Biden will be president and there is nothing to stop that.
Wow
Are republicans complaining about trumps picks of the Supreme Court ? !
Must be chilly with all those snowflakes in one place.
LMMFAO.. jingle all the way ❄❄❄❄
that there is a HISTORIC LOSER PARADE!!!
Sore losers parade.
At least SCOTUS takes the concept of checks and balances seriously.