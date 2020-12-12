Trump Supporters Protest Election Results At The National Mall, March To Supreme Court | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Trump Supporters Protest Election Results At The National Mall, March To Supreme Court | MSNBC

December 12, 2020

 

Trump supporters gathered at the National Mall in Washington to protest the election results followed by a march to the Supreme Court, NBC’s Amanda Golden reports.» Subscribe to MSNBC:



73 Comments on "Trump Supporters Protest Election Results At The National Mall, March To Supreme Court | MSNBC"

  1. Captain Anarchy | December 12, 2020 at 9:03 PM | Reply

    Just set Guilliani loose in the crowd. It’ll be a much smaller crowd next week.

    • FerP | December 12, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      @Miggity_ BLM never was about the PRESIDENT ELECTED and it got violent after tRUmp attacked the protesters in front of the WH to have his photo with the Bible upside down

    • Anandan Kannoosamy | December 12, 2020 at 11:06 PM | Reply

      @FerP Someone says he loves the Bible but doesn’t even know how to hold it the right side up? Maybe it’s like vinyl and cassettes tapes, if you read it backwards or upside down you’ll hear Satanic verses!!

    • Miggity_ | December 12, 2020 at 11:07 PM | Reply

      @FerP Liked your own comment. + Stop spreading misinformation thanks! 💯

    • B B | December 12, 2020 at 11:09 PM | Reply

      Majority are racist supporters following their racist boss. Also being encouraged by him. Their time will come to an end after 4 or more years of encouragement from trump. Look to history people for your answers. This ain’t nothing new! Reality check. A clue. USA has MAJOR issues with racism that has never ever been resolved. EVER. Most of these posts don’t mention racism. And there in is the problem.

    • B B | December 12, 2020 at 11:14 PM | Reply

      Bed time story for Americans. A bad person called president Putin wanted to corrupt American politics. So he blackmailed his narcissist, spoilt, child Trump and destroyed faith in media and politics and science to cause confusion and infighting. This he succeeded in doing! To this day they still fight and are completely at a loss as to why because….! End of story. It’s astonishing how easily you guys forget this simple fact. As a result look at your country now!

  2. Larry Nabbs | December 12, 2020 at 9:03 PM | Reply

    Maybe the man with the sign is looking for someone named Hunter who stole his pants.

    • Mona Riel | December 12, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

      @ra5928 yep, great poster😂👏👏

    • Erule_RN | December 12, 2020 at 10:34 PM | Reply

      @bobby Is-the-Man In July Regeneron received 450 million from Operation Warp Speed. I saw that in some of my reading on yesterday while looking up the medications given to Trump when he became ill with the COVID-19 virus 🦠

    • Reed Richards | December 12, 2020 at 10:35 PM | Reply

      @360gunner – You have proof? Better hurry up and submit it to that Q-Anal conspiracy cult member posing as the soon-to-be-deposed president’s lawyer, Sydney “Aliens Ate My Brain” Powell. Rudy came down with a bad case of “It’ll Be Gone By April” and the cheater-in-Chief’s laughable legal team has been thrown out of 40 courts with decisions like “without legal merit” and “having no evidence” for the last month. Even the Supreme Court thinks the Cheater-In-Chief’s attempts to subvert the Constitution and the overthrow the most scrutinized, free and fair election in United States history is bogus.

      Reality is a foreign concept to you, isn’t it?

      *Trump LOST.Get over it.*

    • Reed Richards | December 12, 2020 at 10:37 PM | Reply

      @William H – So is the entire Trump crime family, and the Republican Congressman from Texas that introduced the failed attempt to overthrow the election to the Supreme Court. Your point?

    • Reed Richards | December 12, 2020 at 10:39 PM | Reply

      @Brian Nave – – You act as if the daily mail was a respectable piece of journalism. It’s about on a par with the National Enquirer, or the Midnight Star. Junk tabloids.
      You can stop spamming the comments, Chuckles. We’re on to you.

  3. Simon Garrett | December 12, 2020 at 9:15 PM | Reply

    Well… they got all those hats out of it.. what are they crying about?

    • B B | December 12, 2020 at 11:08 PM | Reply

      Majority are racist supporters following their racist boss. Also being encouraged by him. Their time will come to an end after 4 or more years of encouragement from trump. Look to history people for your answers. This ain’t nothing new! Reality check. A clue. USA has MAJOR issues with racism that has never ever been resolved. EVER. Most of these posts don’t mention racism. And there in is the problem.

    • Scarlet and Grey | December 12, 2020 at 11:11 PM | Reply

      And all that MAGAt gear is made in China. It’s embarrassing how stupid trumpcult is.

    • Scarlet and Grey | December 12, 2020 at 11:11 PM | Reply

      @WHITE GENTILE Loser.

    • B B | December 12, 2020 at 11:13 PM | Reply

      Bed time story for Americans. A bad person called president Putin wanted to corrupt American politics. So he blackmailed his narcissist, spoilt, child Trump and destroyed faith in media and politics and science to cause confusion and infighting. This he succeeded in doing! To this day they still fight and are completely at a loss as to why because….! End of story.

    • A LT | December 12, 2020 at 11:20 PM | Reply

      @Reed Richards he’s too stupid to figure that one out 😂😂

  4. andrea Perry | December 12, 2020 at 9:22 PM | Reply

    They chose to support a con and ignore his lies. Apparently reality still hasn’t sunk in.

    • Dark Ally Recordings | December 12, 2020 at 9:56 PM | Reply

      Sad to say it probably never will. They’ve been TRUMPED. Kind of like those parasitic fungi’s that take over an ant’s brain. It then makes the ant climb to the top of a blade of grass to be eaten by a bird. Now the bird is infected and so on.

    • lola boden | December 12, 2020 at 10:21 PM | Reply

      Their too stupid. On inauguration day they’ll be just like Eric trump saying” don’t forget to vote” after November 3rd,..

    • Jian Li | December 12, 2020 at 10:36 PM | Reply

      @andrea Perry So I assume that the reality painted by the biased media has sunk in for you right? Good for you I’m glad. Now I wonder, why did the Michigan judge order the election audit forensic results to be sealed? Something smell fishy here doesn’t it?

    • Dark Ally Recordings | December 12, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      @Jian Li I assume you think Trump declined presidential pay out of the kindness of his heart. Point being we never know what either side is truly up to. Its best to just take as it comes and keep ourselves protected no matter who is in office.

    • Jake Libo | December 12, 2020 at 11:12 PM | Reply

      You’re not very smart if you think Biden is better.

  5. vash121086 | December 12, 2020 at 9:30 PM | Reply

    Talk about a super spreaders of the virus Holy crap.

  6. 13bm90 | December 12, 2020 at 9:31 PM | Reply

    Stupidity, ignorance and large numbers is a dangerous mix.

  7. Biff Meatslab | December 12, 2020 at 9:49 PM | Reply

    Lol imagine protesting for the end of your Democracy. Fools.

    • Redbatcave | December 12, 2020 at 11:12 PM | Reply

      Imagine voting for it. Its idiots like you that add nothing of value to either side of this debate and are the sole reason why the country is in this mess in the first place. Sheep.

    • Guy Noir | December 12, 2020 at 11:14 PM | Reply

      @Anne Marie Not true , Trump accomplished more of what he promised than any president in history .
      Do you like the idea of socialism ? Then move to another country .

    • My Teams Suck | December 12, 2020 at 11:14 PM | Reply

      @Guy Noir that’s why liberals know how to run a country

    • Rhi Avian | December 12, 2020 at 11:16 PM | Reply

      Imagine protesting, backing dictatorship!

    • Overtly Despotic | December 12, 2020 at 11:17 PM | Reply

      Life, liberty, and spiritual pursuits. Lockdowns, gun control / identity politics, one-sided state media. R u still not getting it? U r not as smart as believe ur self to be.

  8. Murada | December 12, 2020 at 9:54 PM | Reply

    I like the “Where’s Hunter” sign… explain to me again why Ivanka, Don Jr. and Eric need criminal pardons again?

  9. Dead Poet | December 12, 2020 at 9:56 PM | Reply

    When a people will only accept an election result of their liking, democracy is at risk.

    • Gloria K | December 12, 2020 at 11:15 PM | Reply

      @Redbatcave Trump had the worst jobs numbers in history. Of course his inaction and ineptness about Covid has contributed greatly to that, but that is ALL on him and his administration. By the way, as soon as the election was over and the election was called for BIDEN, the stock market hit 30K due to that news! Apparently, LOTS of people are obviously excited to get rid of Trump!

    • My Teams Suck | December 12, 2020 at 11:16 PM | Reply

      It do be like that

    • Joseph Stanhope | December 12, 2020 at 11:19 PM | Reply

      @Redbatcave You do understand that WE pay the tariffs right? His economic war with China just amounted to him screwing over Americans and pushing the Chinese into the RCEP. If y’all don’t know what the RCEP is, it’s like the USMCA or the EU, but MUCH bigger. It’s the largest trade deal in the world, it completely excludes us, and it happened because China’s #1 trading partner has turned into a hostile and unreliable parody of itself. And you cheer for that 😂

    • Chas Jones | December 12, 2020 at 11:20 PM | Reply

      @Squashed8Ball Well said!!!

    • Chas Jones | December 12, 2020 at 11:21 PM | Reply

      @Joseph Stanhope 👏👏👏👏👍

  10. Scott C | December 12, 2020 at 9:56 PM | Reply

    Clinton , Carter and Bush accepted their election defeats.

  11. 4 YOU | December 12, 2020 at 9:57 PM | Reply

    Who’s going to clean up all that maga pigeon sheesh after they fly away..

  12. Yawning Pheonix | December 12, 2020 at 10:01 PM | Reply

    Protesting a unanimous SCOTUS ruling when the SCOTUS is mostly conservative. Trump supporters have zero integrity or objectivity.

  13. raysville | December 12, 2020 at 10:08 PM | Reply

    I suggest they bring back Sean Spicer to tabulate the crowd size in all fairness.

  14. Mikka Linka | December 12, 2020 at 10:09 PM | Reply

    STILL……Trying to DISMANTLE DEMOCRACY IN REAL TIME!

  15. Paul Russell | December 12, 2020 at 10:12 PM | Reply

    America rise up and convince these traitors that they are in fact traitors.

  16. Mary Hamilton | December 12, 2020 at 10:12 PM | Reply

    Wasted people with wasted brains wasting time, money and energy.

  17. unknown President | December 12, 2020 at 10:20 PM | Reply

    Are republicans complaining about trumps picks of the Supreme Court ? !

  18. Dean B | December 12, 2020 at 10:26 PM | Reply

    Must be chilly with all those snowflakes in one place.

  19. Mr Snapple | December 12, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

    that there is a HISTORIC LOSER PARADE!!!

  20. mr guderian | December 12, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

    At least SCOTUS takes the concept of checks and balances seriously.

