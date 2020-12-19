New reporting from Business Insider reveals Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner helped create a Trump campaign shell company that secretly paid the president’s family members and spent $617 million in reelection cash. This news comes as Trump has been soliciting his supporters for donations under the guise the money will go toward the Official Election Defense Fund, when in reality it’s just lining Trump’s pockets. (This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber, a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. ). Aired on 12/18/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
About The Beat with Ari Melber: Former lawyer Ari Melber leads this show that provides in-depth analysis of the day's biggest news stories. "The Beat" features guest interviews in addition to reporting on stories from across the country. The stories that are covered span across the political spectrum. In addition to his law background, Melber is a former Senate staffer, giving him a unique perspective to share on the political happenings coming out of Washington, D.C.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
#Trump #MAGA #MSNBC
Trump's Latest 'Con': Ripping Off MAGA Fans After Losing | The Beat With Ari Melber | MSNBC
A “billionaire” who has to beg for money to pay his bills.
America you elected this b******** (Trump) now suffer. Trump has made a mess of of country. Is this mess really a surprise? Trump has F@@@** up everything he touched. Voters, Trump won because you didn’t vote in 2016 and James Comey couldn’t keep his mouth shut. Comey help elect Trump
I pray to god when McConnell goes to bed tonight he has no pulse in the morning. You idiots
@Football Nerd
He already lost it.
@ragtime forever thinking for yourself is better than letting others think for you……SOME of Americans has let trump dictate their future…..to live or die for his cause…..and people don’t understand ONCE YOU HAVE OR HAD COVID19……THE ISSUES ARE NOT OVER….the organs are now damaged……..and even with this shot that is coming IT IS TO PREVENT not to cure the damage that has already OCCURRED!……so why should NONBELIEVERS WEAR A MASK…..JUST let them ask trump ,trumps dead brother or even YOUR NEIGHBOR……but even with that they still WON’T BELIEVE THAT COVID19 IS REAL…..mask up it saves lives
@TheBase1aransas
Who did you steal it from? Your grandma? Shame on you.
Get in TOP SHAPE with “Red Pull” and do easily 20 pull up’s ! TRUMP himself gives the proof in https://youtu.be/vSN6vQlSzsM
. See Donnie at his best !
Gen. Flynn is not only wrong, but clearly he has lost it.
His pardon should not stand.
@Titanium Is Real Seriously? Unemployment was 3.5% in 2019 – Dropping it nearly 1.2% in 3 years – the fastest decline in years.
@LD Belanger You are wrong about that. Trump WAS impeached, but not removed from office. He was impeached on two counts of obstruction of justice, but only one Republican Senator, Mitt Romney, along with the 47 Democratic minority voted him out of office. It takes a 2/3 Senate majority vote to have a President removed from office. Those are the facts. You’re welcome.
@michalena333 obviously you didn’t read the my entire entry but it doesn’t surprise me you want a trophy.
@LD Belanger I can’t find your post that I commented on, so I’ll just say I’m sorry for any miscommunication. I thought I was agreeing with you because you do have a good sense of the legal matters at hand.
Get in TOP SHAPE with “RED PULL” and do easily 20 pull up’s ! TRUMP himself gives the proof in https://youtu.be/vSN6vQlSzsM
. See Donnie at his best !
As P.T. Barnum said, “there’s a sucker born every minute.” Trump has located all of them. An incredible outreach program.
@Benjamin Romberg — I think you’ll find Rick is being extremely sarcastic , he’s definitely not a Trump supporter .
He’s actually encouraging the halfwits to weigh in with their cash ; not a bad thing , these nutters need to learn the hard way.
Perfect thank you love the comment
You can’t fix stupid, but the red hats make them easier to spot….
@Dudley Burleson google how much trump has put the us in debt and that 50 million u were mention that’s clearly fake, all of a sudden becomes a very very very small number compared to trillions. White boy
Get in TOP SHAPE with “Red Pull” and do easily 20 pull up’s ! TRUMP himself gives the proof in https://youtu.be/vSN6vQlSzsM
. See Donnie at his best !
Still fleecing the rubes on his way out the door. Serves them right.
I also agree. Time to pull the plug on this scam. The RICO Act is one of many federal statutes that comes to mind. #FDT #LockHimUp
TRUMP is definitely planning to execute Martial Law to take down Crooked Biden! Biden Cheated Big Time!
I agree, let a mark be a mark.
@True Response drink your kool-aid …oh and then, send him ALL your money !
@Randy Isble
He hasn’t got any money.
He doesn’t have anything, that’s why he’s trolling.
After Flynn comments promoting sedition, you deduce that it was true he really did betray America by breaking byte Logan Act.
It’s like trump never really was a president, he’s just a mob boss. All these people getting threats for standing against him, these are the people who have American values.
According to six scholars of constitutional law and presidential power, a 2018 executive order gives the president the ability to impose economic sanctions on foreign entities who interfere in a U.S. election. It does not give the president the ability to impose martial law. Under the Constitution, the president can’t unilaterally impose martial law.
Meaning – Trump and his Supporters can’t ask for martial law to overturn the election it’s unconstitutional SORRRRY TRUMP BAAAABBBBBY 🤪🥴😘 😘😘😘🤪🤪🤪🤪🥴🥴🥴
@Strawberries Nd Crème only half true but you tried here’s your participation trophy now go get in your safe space cuz this might hurt your weak fragile little mind. He does have the power to enact marshall law not to overturn anything but to gather the evidence that is being held back from his team. He should have declared it weeks ago and he wouldn’t be in the time crunch he’s in. But we need to see how deep this corruption runs and boy oh boy it certainly does run deep. Supreme court justices? Yep
Members of our higher parts of government? Oh absolutely they’re in on it. Anyone can see what they are doing. If there’s nothing to hide let the examinations take place let the signature verification happen. But no we’re just supposed to sit back and shut up because they said this was the safest election ever? Hardly the case. Why are the ones claiming this on record only 4 short years ago claiming the systems are bad and can be fraudulent and easily hacked
Taking a page from his hero: “You can fool some of the people some of the time, you can fool some of the people all of the time….”
.
.
What? there’s more?!?
The thing is, they don’t care. His cult followers love being conned by him. It’s unreal.
Do you need any more proof that Flynn is anti-democracy? He belongs in prison and so does Trump.
One pardon and he’s off the reservation?
He was probably the worst of all of them, each one of which deserves to be in Prison more than 90%+ of the people who are in there.
Wait and see about this.
Election has consequences wait and see 👀. Donald Trump will end up with Flynn in jail 😳
When Trumpolini is finally indicted i hope bail is revoked due to him being a flight risk!
You have a misspell in your comment; it should read: …” his balls are revoked”
How are these people not being charged with sedition and domestic terrorism? WTF.
Trump to his donors, I like uneducated people…oops, except you guys, your money is good with me…🤔🤔
The trumpons robbing the country under the table!
Why is any of this a surprise, of course he’s been ripping the country off..it’s what he does, what he has always done.. he deserves nothing more than a place in GITMO along with is whole family and enablers..
Are you surprised? He needs money. You know how in debt he’s in. His disease is STILL spreading.
Oh wait remember he’s a money genius..lmao I got property in the ocean for sell.
Merry Christmas Suckers!!! He’s Going To Have A Happy New Year.
He’s laughing all the way to the bank a his believers expenses.
He’s been a conman his whole life, why would he change now…?
It’s irrelevant how much he’s raised. he can’t spend it on Riker’s Island.
This was the most corrupt administration ever!!! It will take years before we know it all!
Audit the TREASURY FUNDS.
I BET MONEY IS GOING OUT THE REAR AND BACK DOOR.