Recent Post
- Trump’s response to DOJ announcement makes former prosecutor chuckle
- FIFA president slams critics of Qatar in tirade before World Cup
- Woman tries to walk in deep snow after massive storm hits New York
- Trump lashes out at special counsel appointment during speech
- Reporter reveals when DeSantis could decide if he wants to challenge Trump
75 comments
Trump: “I won’t partake in the probe!” – What a meaningless statement as Donny really doesn’t have any say in the matter!
You libshits make me laugh, can’t see the Democrats corruption but your trying to say that half the country is crazy for seeing the same thing. But your blind.
@truth you should have used you’re, which is a contraction of you are, rather that the incorrect your. What a moron. I guess that GED wasn’t worth the effort
@dan dansen what crime?
@Make 1984 Fiction Again Keep telling yourself that, sport.
@GOAB PARTY Gotta say: I’m super excited that Trump is running in 2024 now! There’s no possible outcome that isn’t a WIN for the Democrats. Either Trump wins the primary and gets destroyed in the general and/or sent to prison, or Desantis wins the primary and then Trump runs against him as an independent just to eff him over, and the D nominee takes the majority vote share by far! It’s a great time to be an anti-Republican!
45 is sad and angry the DOJ is doing its job. Saying he “won’t partake” cracks me up. When the arrest warrant comes a-calling, he won’t have the option to “not partake.” Hands behind your back sir.
@truth hmm you want too see TOP SECRET DOCUMENTS. I remember a time in America where if you were even SUSPECTED of mishandling CONFIDENTIAL information. tRUMP fox g.o.p you all would yell over and over again lock her up RIGHT. Now look at yourself
@John Herold when the shoes on the other foot it hurts?
@truth Give it time princess. The indictments are on the way.
@John Herold dah but your media and doj protected a teal criminal,one who broked an illegal deal for stolen weapons from our military, it cost us service men and an ambassador, she is the real criminal and you are the party of fools protecting her.
@John Herold isn’t it funny how half the country thinks your a fool?
Hold all republicans accountable!
@Marvin Westmaas thats what happens when you have personal ties to the man in charge of deciding if charges should be pressed against you. dude straight up declared what she did illegal and then said no court would convict her so we shouldnt bother with a trial
You win the “most douch’y comment of the day” award
That’s a VERY stupid comment.
@John Dietz another dumb comment.
Just Republicans? They’re l crooks bro
Makes me chuckle when Trump says this is an abuse of power, when he was doing it all the time while he was pretending to be president.
@gregory uschold Republican = loser anything you say from this point on has zero value and matters not at all LOL
@John Herold if you dont slap the hand that has been scamming you.. it will keep scamming.. get it.. fake russia scam.. fake ukraine scam..2 fake impeachments..what part of fake you not getting..
Maybe he still identifies as president….. Where is the defending delusional personal truth now?
@Diana Sims learn to get to the point. None of the things you mention are abuse of power, and many others are beyond Government control.
If there is worldwide inflation, uow can it be the fault of the US Government?
@Donald Try proving a single of my points wrong and you’ll find out who’s beyond stupid and braindead
I delight in the fact that the Orange clown is melting down over this decision.
He hasn’t committed any crime as proven by years of warrantless investigations, he created the best economy in US history (most people employed and highest GDP), brought millions out of poverty (most which have been plunged right back into it under biden), is the first president in almost 40 years to not start a war, signed multiple peace deals, significantly reduced human trafficking, and a lot more. Wake up about the lying scumbags that kept this hidden from you.
Florida man doesn’t have any regrets for anything he done to Americans and our country over six yrs!! He don’t care ….
@Jonathan S Are you serious?! Have you not watch the Selective Committee Hearing’s? Trump stolen top secret documents from the white house.
* Purposely and maliciously disseminating false allegations of fraud to the 2020 election.
* Attempting to corrupt DOJ.
* Illegally pressuring state official to change election results in their state.
* Orchestrating and overseeing an effort to obtain and transmit false electoral certificates.
* Pressuring Pence to refuse to count electoral votes.
* Pressuring member of congress to object to valid state electors.
*Filling false information under Oath in federal court.
*Summoning thousand of supporters to Washington.
* Refusing to disbond notice.
@D D Biden is alot better than Trump.
@surely you joke, mein failüre It ain’t going to be Trump 2024 election
It will be Trump 2024 IN PRISON🤥🇺🇸
He hasn’t committed any crime as proven by years of warrantless investigations, he created the best economy in US history (most people employed and highest GDP), brought millions out of poverty (most which have been plunged right back into it under biden), is the first president in almost 40 years to not start a war, signed multiple peace deals, significantly reduced human trafficking, and a lot more. Wake up about the lying scumbags that kept this hidden from you.
It’s Biden that made the price of gas and inflation explode on his very first day with endless economy destroying executive orders causing millions to struggle for basic needs.
Trump is just a sad and angry man. Criminals dont like being caught at their game.
@Red Rick I don’t know about that. I know for sure that Clinton is guilty of rape, and nobody does a thing about it.
@MrTommyboy68 Maybe look into the situation..? I don’t know everything about it, but I know that they’ve already searched his place before. If they didn’t find what they were looking for then, that’s their own fault.
He hasn’t committed any crime as proven by years of warrantless investigations, he created the best economy in US history (most people employed and highest GDP), brought millions out of poverty (most which have been plunged right back into it under biden), is the first president in almost 40 years to not start a war, signed multiple peace deals, significantly reduced human trafficking, and a lot more. Wake up about the lying scumbags that kept this hidden from you.
@Red Rick good. So we feel the same.
“You are a sad, strange little man..” -Woody
“He’s not going to partake in the investigation”? Hahaha! Is he fueling up the plane and making plans to visit his friend Steven Seagal in Russia?
The 1/2 of the Country says “bring it on”, the other says “leave our king alone”, just know not even a King is above the law, that what our Constitution was founded on.
He hasn’t committed any crime as proven by years of warrantless investigations, he created the best economy in US history (most people employed and highest GDP), brought millions out of poverty (most which have been plunged right back into it under biden), is the first president in almost 40 years to not start a war, signed multiple peace deals, significantly reduced human trafficking, and a lot more. Wake up about the lying scumbags that kept this hidden from you.
The guy who *ABUSED* his powers accuses someone else of doing the same.😂😂😂😂
It’s what he always does.
@Eduardo Rodriguez , I watched that *NUT* Kari Lake talk about election fraud after her loss to Hobbs. It’s only fraudulent because she lost.
Now Az. is delaying the certification of the election until the 28th.
But if Lake had won, she’d expect the results to be certified by yesterday.
Funny how that works.
@Mary Seman everything he accused HRC and Obama of doing, is what he actually did.
Yeah, wrong for them, but poor lil ole victim Donnie Diaper. 😆
We got him…
Long over due!
https://youtu.be/pJaYjVGDNBY
” abuse of power”? hell howl ” making me get on my knees without knee pads is abusing me” when he takes his turn in Federal Prison.
His Humpty Dumpty highness better get his defences ready for both the trial and then his initiations in prison.
Imagine being stopped by the police and saying to the cop. “sorry, but I won’t partake in this arrest”, then attempt to drive away. 🤣
Judge: You are hereby sentenced to 6 years in prison.
Defendant: Nah, I’m not going to partake.
Sovereign Citizens do it everyday …. most fail badly ….
@bones007able Those are some of the best videos on the internet! My favorites are the ones who try it with Border Patrol.
😂😂😂😂😂😂,FUNNY YES THAT DRIVE AWAY WILL B A PERFECT RAN AWAY FOR DAND NOT TO PARTAKE 😂😂😂
He hasn’t committed any crime as proven by years of warrantless investigations, he created the best economy in US history (most people employed and highest GDP), brought millions out of poverty (most which have been plunged right back into it under biden), is the first president in almost 40 years to not start a war, signed multiple peace deals, significantly reduced human trafficking, and a lot more. Wake up about the lying scumbags that kept this hidden from you.
A five year old child: “I don’t want to play anymore. I’m going home.”
So what happens when a thief gets caught and says I won’t partake in your court hearing ? They go to jail anyway.. why is that coward any different? Our justice system is a joke..
If you honestly think Trump’s idiotic statement, will stop his indictments, you’re delusional. It doesn’t matter, if he says he won’t partake.
He hasn’t committed any crime as proven by years of warrantless investigations, he created the best economy in US history (most people employed and highest GDP), brought millions out of poverty (most which have been plunged right back into it under biden), is the first president in almost 40 years to not start a war, signed multiple peace deals, significantly reduced human trafficking, and a lot more. Wake up about the lying scumbags that kept this hidden from you.
I keep hearing these people say “Possible Indictment” like what other proof do these people need?? I really hope these Investigations turn out to be more than a hard slap on the Wrist for Trump
There will be no indictment of Trump. This is a dog and pony show.
They use those words to keep you on the edge.
pssst… in other words, they already know there won’t be any charges 😉😉
He hasn’t committed any crime as proven by years of warrantless investigations, he created the best economy in US history (most people employed and highest GDP), brought millions out of poverty (most which have been plunged right back into it under biden), is the first president in almost 40 years to not start a war, signed multiple peace deals, significantly reduced human trafficking, and a lot more. Wake up about the lying scumbags that kept this hidden from you.
Proof? If there was any shred of proof he’d have been indicted years ago, years of investigations found zero proof of any crime.
I think the special counsel may have been appointed to take the prosecution to the trial finish line.
To obtain financial freedom, one must either be a business owner, an investor or both, generating passive income, particularly on a monthly basis.
@Joseph D’Bennidetto Yes of course he trade for others and my portfolio is growing fast. I always attend his business seminars here in Los Angeles, Barry is one of the best in the game
I’m a newbie under his trading strategy and in 2 days time I will be making my second withdrawal. I’m really happy that a friend of mine recommended him to me 💯
Wow! invest and buy bitcoin, but mostly waiting for the rise to sell. This is a great opportunity to start trading my bitcoin and also earn weekly.
Will encourage newbies to invest with an expert like Mr Barry Silbert who will handle your investment very well to make better profit.❤️
I’m hitting her up asap, can’t wait to make good profits in my investment
Indictments within 6 months? ??? That’s dereliction of duty. There should be indictments within a week. The evidence is overwhelming and DOJ has an obligation to act right away.
For 9 yrs now…😂
Oh yea they got him this time 👍🏼
He hasn’t committed any crime as proven by years of warrantless investigations, he created the best economy in US history (most people employed and highest GDP), brought millions out of poverty (most which have been plunged right back into it under biden), is the first president in almost 40 years to not start a war, signed multiple peace deals, significantly reduced human trafficking, and a lot more. Wake up about the lying scumbags that kept this hidden from you.
So reassuring everyone has a wonderful sense of humor despite the gravity of the news! Love the dog bark.