Recent Post
- Trump’s response to DOJ announcement makes former prosecutor chuckle
- FIFA president slams critics of Qatar in tirade before World Cup
- Woman tries to walk in deep snow after massive storm hits New York
- Trump lashes out at special counsel appointment during speech
- Reporter reveals when DeSantis could decide if he wants to challenge Trump
63 comments
I’ve never been less excited about a WC tournament
European should apologize in the next 3000 years for what happened in the last 3000 years. Well said Mr Infantino 👏👏.
You can’t stand that the WC is held in an Arab Muslim country. And I love to see you this annoyed. Just love it.
Because your racist. Duh
I bet your mom doesn’t even care about how you feel. Keep it to yourself
Please care and watch don’t let us die Please.
The country that bribed to host the world cup will probably bribe to see it’s team in the round of 16. Looking forward to see what happens.
@B26T really??
hypocite and ignorant, 2 in 1😲
@B26T ignorance at its finest🤣
Next World Cup will be in Russia or China and innocent people will be detained for another prison swap, is that what you are saying ??
More likely he’s pissed because Italy isn’t in the world cup.
He’s Swiss
@DarthSailorMoon Are you implying that thin blue line is a pdf file ring?
Qatar is a horrible country that funds terrorists and has slave labor
he is pissed because team Italy was caught fuggin a goat
He sounds like a politician, bought and paid for.
https://youtu.be/vrzr8XZl_Ys
This guy is not well balanced.
Taking sides, wonder how much he got paid for that statement.
A worthy successor to Sepp Blatter.
@Mustafa “if we really think about it western society is evil and the society that stones womeon are the good oners”
ok bud
And just as corrupt, Chris.
Infantino: corrupt as hell! Guess where he lives..in Quatar…. Not watching!!
@Mustafa WHATABOUTISM is vile. Infantino expects everyone to wait in silence unless they are from a perfect nation. That is a fairytale. Must we wait for perfection until we are allowed to criticize countries’ human rights abuse?
What is this crap about understanding the struggles of a migrant worker because of his red hair. SERIOUSLY?? REALLY??? WTF????
3000 years?? What was that about? Was the UK or US around at that time? France? Russia? Damn, the Ottoman Empire had slaves until relatively recent. Why pick 3000 and not 1500 years ago? Or 1000? Or just 200 which might have given his argument better weight?
No. His ‘speech’ was a D Trump rambling word salad of confusion. Like he knows what its like to be gay in Qatar…fcking hell. EYE ROLL
Clearly cut from the same cloth, FIFA’s rotten to the core.
I was willing to give them a chance since I don’t care about the WC that much and even I heard of how corrupt FIFA is and I have no expectation any country would behave differently.
They lost me when they banned booze. I don’t drink, but that’s just bad business and bad publicity. All that bribery and political maneuvering for such bad execution.
@Umukaab Hassan “I approve of actual slavery and if you disagree it’s all subjective and relative to your culture” You right now
No way !! all the nation disappoint you mr president ! what a tragedy 😣
Every culture has norms. They shouldn’t have to change a thing for your pleasure
@L P The olympics were held in Nazi Germany. Events were held in Apartheid South Africa, Jim Crow America and Communist China. But when an Arab country hosts an event, everybody tweaks.
@hakuna matata and they didn’t have to host the World Cup. Yet they actively campaigned to host it.
I “love” how he pretends that the critic is only against Qatar. While in reality a lot is against the friggin FIFA in the first place.
Yes. When the stadiums must be air conditioned to be safe to play and pleasant to watch the location is wrong. When builders died before there was air conditioning you cannot help but wonder the bribes that were paid.
As a Swiss, I would be happy to see the headquarter of FIFA moving from Switzerland to Qatar. They pay very few taxes and don’t represent our values anymore! Good bye Infantino!
As a Swiss as well it’s a embarrassment.
Hi bro! You need to respect cultural. If you are not. Nobody respect urs
*to see FIFA headquarters move to Qatar. *They pay hardly any taxes and don’t…. *Goodbye, Infantino!
@Jerry20 Next World Cup will be in Russia or China and innocent people will be detained for another prison swap, is that what you are saying ??
Next World Cup will be in Russia or China and innocent people will be detained for another prison swap, is that what you are saying ??
Because of what we europeans have done since 3.000 years… wtf ? We need to let others do the same for the next 3.000 years ? Panem et circences as a way to rule ?
Well I am sure the sponsors would have loved to have had this info beforehand.
@mike jones yeah, they invested 100 million to be the official beer of the tournament
Really, you don’t think they knew?
@Keith Felt We will hear something soon I am sure I see a lawsuit.
@William Jones lmao , you people are hilarious.
@mike jones Qatar should refund the money they “stole” from Budweiser for the sponsorship.
Infantino being sycophantically infantile. The issue isn’t banning alcohol. It is banning it for ordinary fans, but continuing to allow it in the corporate boxes for the wealthy. It is changing the rules after all the overseas fans have arrived, just 48 hrs before the games begin. Regular fans aren’t ready for lectures from a guy implicated by the Panama Papers.
Qataris have to respect the laws other countries when the visit. So should those visiting Qatar! Life is a give and take. Every society has its one norms, deal with it.
The World Cup will be amazing despite the naysayers.
Of course the Boss will say that… otherwise the event will lose millions of revenue… now how will that look like in his resùme? Tell me.. He is scared right now😛
The most criticism is for FIFA they orchestrated this whole mess. The FIFA organisation is a hussler.
FIFA is more corrupt than ever and we thought Sepp Blatter was bad😂 Looks like this guy Infantino is a worthy successor.
And lots of fake supporter from Indian, Pakistan,and black Bangladesh paid by fifa and Qatar government 😂
Aquí está el clip recomendado que lo dice: https://youtu.be/4hnUCnMOQnk
What he’s really is “FFS STOP IT. I WANT THE BROWN ENVELOPE THAT I WAS PROMISED.” Nothing else needs saying
Agreed. How big was that bribe for him to put on a show like that?
Exactly!!!$$$$$
euro shits killed 100 million native americans and still killing and stealing from africa, asia, south america
@Ziad Ghannam and the Arabs still keep slaves. And sold untold thousands in their past!!!
*What he’s really saying is….
When the stadiums must be air conditioned to be safe to play and pleasant to watch the location is wrong. When builders died before there was air conditioning you cannot help but wonder the bribes that were paid were.
At the same time the world knows about their strict cultural norms against homosexuality and sex outside marriage. The contract laborers should be safe and fairly paid on time too. We cannot apply western norms of salary though to this labor. What seems wrong in the west can be worthwhile to people from South Asia.
Some of the blaming is appropriate and should be shared by FIFA and Qatar. In other areas western countries are being hypocritical.
Hypocrisy has been FIFA’s middle name. They are the ones to blame on this decision. First and last for such conditions for a World Cup. We deserve better!!
Very well said. Seems to me democracy, hypocrisy, human rights, freedom of speech, etc all go very well with each other