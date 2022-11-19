63 comments

    1. European should apologize in the next 3000 years for what happened in the last 3000 years. Well said Mr Infantino 👏👏.

  2. The country that bribed to host the world cup will probably bribe to see it’s team in the round of 16. Looking forward to see what happens.

    4. Next World Cup will be in Russia or China and innocent people will be detained for another prison swap, is that what you are saying ??

    1. @Mustafa “if we really think about it western society is evil and the society that stones womeon are the good oners”

      ok bud

    4. @Mustafa WHATABOUTISM is vile. Infantino expects everyone to wait in silence unless they are from a perfect nation. That is a fairytale. Must we wait for perfection until we are allowed to criticize countries’ human rights abuse?

      What is this crap about understanding the struggles of a migrant worker because of his red hair. SERIOUSLY?? REALLY??? WTF????

      3000 years?? What was that about? Was the UK or US around at that time? France? Russia? Damn, the Ottoman Empire had slaves until relatively recent. Why pick 3000 and not 1500 years ago? Or 1000? Or just 200 which might have given his argument better weight?

      No. His ‘speech’ was a D Trump rambling word salad of confusion. Like he knows what its like to be gay in Qatar…fcking hell. EYE ROLL

  7. I was willing to give them a chance since I don’t care about the WC that much and even I heard of how corrupt FIFA is and I have no expectation any country would behave differently.

    They lost me when they banned booze. I don’t drink, but that’s just bad business and bad publicity. All that bribery and political maneuvering for such bad execution.

    1. @Umukaab Hassan “I approve of actual slavery and if you disagree it’s all subjective and relative to your culture” You right now

    4. @L P The olympics were held in Nazi Germany. Events were held in Apartheid South Africa, Jim Crow America and Communist China. But when an Arab country hosts an event, everybody tweaks.

  8. I “love” how he pretends that the critic is only against Qatar. While in reality a lot is against the friggin FIFA in the first place.

    1. Yes. When the stadiums must be air conditioned to be safe to play and pleasant to watch the location is wrong. When builders died before there was air conditioning you cannot help but wonder the bribes that were paid.

  9. As a Swiss, I would be happy to see the headquarter of FIFA moving from Switzerland to Qatar. They pay very few taxes and don’t represent our values anymore! Good bye Infantino!

    4. @Jerry20 Next World Cup will be in Russia or China and innocent people will be detained for another prison swap, is that what you are saying ??

    5. Next World Cup will be in Russia or China and innocent people will be detained for another prison swap, is that what you are saying ??

  10. Because of what we europeans have done since 3.000 years… wtf ? We need to let others do the same for the next 3.000 years ? Panem et circences as a way to rule ?

  12. Infantino being sycophantically infantile. The issue isn’t banning alcohol. It is banning it for ordinary fans, but continuing to allow it in the corporate boxes for the wealthy. It is changing the rules after all the overseas fans have arrived, just 48 hrs before the games begin. Regular fans aren’t ready for lectures from a guy implicated by the Panama Papers.

  13. Qataris have to respect the laws other countries when the visit. So should those visiting Qatar! Life is a give and take. Every society has its one norms, deal with it.

    The World Cup will be amazing despite the naysayers.

  14. Of course the Boss will say that… otherwise the event will lose millions of revenue… now how will that look like in his resùme? Tell me.. He is scared right now😛

  16. FIFA is more corrupt than ever and we thought Sepp Blatter was bad😂 Looks like this guy Infantino is a worthy successor.

  17. What he’s really is “FFS STOP IT. I WANT THE BROWN ENVELOPE THAT I WAS PROMISED.” Nothing else needs saying

    3. euro shits killed 100 million native americans and still killing and stealing from africa, asia, south america

  18. When the stadiums must be air conditioned to be safe to play and pleasant to watch the location is wrong. When builders died before there was air conditioning you cannot help but wonder the bribes that were paid were.

    At the same time the world knows about their strict cultural norms against homosexuality and sex outside marriage. The contract laborers should be safe and fairly paid on time too. We cannot apply western norms of salary though to this labor. What seems wrong in the west can be worthwhile to people from South Asia.

    1. Some of the blaming is appropriate and should be shared by FIFA and Qatar. In other areas western countries are being hypocritical.

  19. Hypocrisy has been FIFA’s middle name. They are the ones to blame on this decision. First and last for such conditions for a World Cup. We deserve better!!

  20. Very well said. Seems to me democracy, hypocrisy, human rights, freedom of speech, etc all go very well with each other

