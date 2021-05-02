Tucker Carlson said if people see a child wearing a mask outside they should call the police. Carlson is slammed for this statement and other controversies by media experts in conversation with Jonathan Capehart.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

Tucker Carlson Slammed For Saying Kids Wearing Masks Outside Warrants Police Intervention | MSNBC