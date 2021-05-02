Tucker Carlson Slammed For Saying Kids Wearing Masks Outside Warrants Police Intervention | MSNBC

May 2, 2021

May 2, 2021

 

Tucker Carlson said if people see a child wearing a mask outside they should call the police. Carlson is slammed for this statement and other controversies by media experts in conversation with Jonathan Capehart.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

Tucker Carlson Slammed For Saying Kids Wearing Masks Outside Warrants Police Intervention | MSNBC

107 Comments on "Tucker Carlson Slammed For Saying Kids Wearing Masks Outside Warrants Police Intervention | MSNBC"

  1. Roy Polloi | May 2, 2021 at 6:13 PM | Reply

    Forget the FBI most wanted list, Carlson is one of the most dangerous men in America.

  2. Cherlyn K. | May 2, 2021 at 6:16 PM | Reply

    This guy is crazy. How much longer are they going to allow him to be on the air. Look at all the damage he is doing and the hurt and harm he’s causing. Fox needs to be held accountable for his actions.

    • Lisa Chicoine | May 2, 2021 at 9:25 PM | Reply

      @Crimson Spirit Advertisers still on TC show:
      My Pillow, AliveCor, Relaxium, Lear Capital, Nutrisystem, PureTalk USA, Granite stone, Relief Factor, Coventry Direct, Qunol.
      Besides boycotting, I suggest also letters, phone calls and comments on their Web pages :)Have fun with this information, because I sure intend to! LOL

    • Blake JonesII | May 2, 2021 at 9:31 PM | Reply

      @Daniel Morton lol…..so tucker carlson has magically become Fox itself. when did this happen?

    • LD | May 2, 2021 at 10:06 PM | Reply

      Tucker Crazyson keeps getting more unhinged just to appeal to the paranoia, misinformation and hate mongering of their base.

    • Crimson Spirit | May 2, 2021 at 10:09 PM | Reply

      @Lisa Chicoine lets gooo

    • JZ Love | May 2, 2021 at 10:44 PM | Reply

      @WSOX Man, you underestimate the foolishness of all mankind. Liberals are no more foolish or gullible than republicans. Only a true fool would make a statement like that.
      It’s obvious that many of Tuckers viewers and followers take what he says literally.

  3. Daisy Elmir | May 2, 2021 at 6:17 PM | Reply

    Anybody comes up to my children you better be ready. Period.🌼

  4. Bradley Bruvva | May 2, 2021 at 6:17 PM | Reply

    He’s just mad we all find his laugh terrifying, so he wants everyone arrested.

    • Steve Guard | May 2, 2021 at 8:35 PM | Reply

      Ha Ha it’s Soo easy to trigger the left 🤣😂😂

    • Sarah F 4.0 | May 2, 2021 at 8:40 PM | Reply

      @Steve Guard no. January 6th proved that it’s far too easy to weaponize magat stupidity.

    • Bradyn Lotterman | May 2, 2021 at 8:55 PM | Reply

      Kamala’s is worse

    • Nancy Ross | May 2, 2021 at 9:00 PM | Reply

      @Steve Guard Such as? At the University l attended, freedom of thought was encouraged, both conservative and liberal. It sounds like you have missed the experience of learning at the University level, which is sad. l found it a very thought expansion experience which encouraged all views, both conservative and liberal. That exposure broadened my horizons, for which l have always been grateful.

    • Mary Tidmore | May 2, 2021 at 11:08 PM | Reply

      Poor poor Comrade Steve can’t find anything better to do than come here and talk smack

  5. My Pillow Guy | May 2, 2021 at 6:18 PM | Reply

    Tucker Karenson.

  6. MrStcarroll29 | May 2, 2021 at 6:22 PM | Reply

    If you see a kid wearing a mask keep calling CPS until they laugh at you Tucker.
    Tucker Carlson reminds me of Francis Buxton from pee wees big adventure

    • H K S | May 2, 2021 at 7:46 PM | Reply

      If someone is going to abuse the system like that, they need to be arrested & fined for making false reports & wasting police time! Carlson is a menace!

    • Judy | May 2, 2021 at 7:48 PM | Reply

      The very SAD part of this ugly statement -Carlson advice- the CPS people are forced by “mandatory rules” to investigate EVERY a call/ tip whtvr and that’s a scary event! So disturbing. ☹️ I’m sorry & sad, for potential victims, in advance ❤️

    • David Hoffnung | May 2, 2021 at 9:53 PM | Reply

      @H K S Thankfully, that is indeed against the law – so if anyone is actually dumb enough to act on Carlson’s inane ranting here, they will be putting themselves in legal jeopardy.

  7. Michael Goodwin | May 2, 2021 at 6:28 PM | Reply

    I think that there should be regulation for any organization that has “News” in their title and should be held to a higher degree of ridicule than any other organization.

    • Mikesse Jones | May 2, 2021 at 8:03 PM | Reply

      All that’s going to do is unleash more Karen’s. You would think Karen has had enough.. not yet.

    • Mainely | May 2, 2021 at 8:34 PM | Reply

      Or a continuously scrolling Chyron: *Warning the opinions and views expressed are not news and probably not true it is just entertainment ha ha ha death to America ha ha ha*

    • Poe Stis | May 2, 2021 at 9:34 PM | Reply

      Fox *Entertainment

    • Jay Carlson | May 2, 2021 at 9:41 PM | Reply

      @Poe Stis Fox News was owned by Fox Entertainment Group. They are now owned by Disney after Disney acquired FEG.

    • Mary Tidmore | May 2, 2021 at 11:04 PM | Reply

      Comrade “Jay” is earning his rubles the way he does every day

  8. Tim Jones | May 2, 2021 at 6:28 PM | Reply

    Time for another clown to be removed from tv and then call child protection on him and his wife.

    • Mary Swanson | May 2, 2021 at 8:08 PM | Reply

      Omg! He has children???!!!

    • Bradyn Lotterman | May 2, 2021 at 8:53 PM | Reply

      Joy Reid

    • LD | May 2, 2021 at 10:06 PM | Reply

      Tucker Crazyson keeps getting more unhinged just to appeal to the paranoia, misinformation and hate mongering of their base.

    • Daniel Eagan | May 2, 2021 at 10:30 PM | Reply

      Tucker Carlson the guy who provides misinformation on a nightly basis & Fox News does nothing but promote him & his commentary & a great day it will be without Fox News the sooner the better for the American people

    • LoboKhan1 | May 2, 2021 at 10:34 PM | Reply

      @Yo Momma
      Are you going to be Tucker’s personal salad chef, like you did for Don the Con?

  9. Culture Sculptor | May 2, 2021 at 6:28 PM | Reply

    The Holy Grail to the GOP is to find the ultimate stick that will break the camel’s back. They’re almost there.

    • andrew zgoda | May 2, 2021 at 10:15 PM | Reply

      Is it just me or is tucker just upset about his bohemian mother that left him as a child so now he’s a disgruntled man baby

    • andrew zgoda | May 2, 2021 at 10:16 PM | Reply

      If tucker carlson was such an activist maybe he should talk about George nader…..

    • Edmund Libanio | May 2, 2021 at 10:30 PM | Reply

      @LD That’s Pucker Cretanson. You know what you see when you spread the cheeks apart, it’s the 1st thing you see, his face 🤮

    • Mike Oxmall | May 2, 2021 at 10:54 PM | Reply

      Straw.

    • Keith Mc | May 2, 2021 at 10:58 PM | Reply

      I can’t even call them the GOP anymore, as there is nothing grand about the Republican Party.

      They already found the stick that broke the camel’s back in Trump.

  10. antony michael | May 2, 2021 at 6:29 PM | Reply

    Tucker Carlson has fallen so low…. that he could walk under a snake…… while wearing a top hat!

    • Chris | May 2, 2021 at 8:57 PM | Reply

      @Russell Langworthy Good, keep it that way. Right wing outlets peddle nothing but lies, provable lies. Big difference between their bs claims about fake news and what we call lies, we can prove they lie, they only have weird conspiracy theories about reality.

    • Bradyn Lotterman | May 2, 2021 at 9:02 PM | Reply

      Yet he is higher than the rest of MSM.

    • Save Our World | May 2, 2021 at 9:28 PM | Reply

      😀😃😄😁😆😅🤣😂

    • Russell Langworthy | May 2, 2021 at 9:33 PM | Reply

      @Chris Ok, so playing Devil’s Advocate here, when you DO prove all those statements and claims are lies, what has it gotten you. Does it change anything? Is your world a better place?

    • LD | May 2, 2021 at 10:06 PM | Reply

      Tucker Crazyson keeps getting more unhinged just to appeal to the paranoia, misinformation and hate mongering of their base.

  11. Johnny English | May 2, 2021 at 6:34 PM | Reply

    I’m taking my little cousin to the movies next week and he’ll be wearing a mask. Anybody who puts his hands on him, will end up in a wheel chair, which Carlson will pay for.

    • Laura Goldschmitt | May 2, 2021 at 9:30 PM | Reply

      @Blake JonesII freaky little fake troll

    • Matt Whaley | May 2, 2021 at 9:53 PM | Reply

      Sounds like a good way to scam tucker out of money

    • Not Convinced | May 2, 2021 at 10:20 PM | Reply

      Good Luck and Be Careful Hon! I totally agree with mask wearing and my heart breaks for the young folks and the Good folks who are the target of GOP hate nowadays 😣

    • Johnny English | May 2, 2021 at 10:27 PM | Reply

      @I H

      That’s what Ted Nugent used to do. Mocking masks and those who wear it, until he caught the virus and almost died.

      Please do me a favor. Never, ever wear a mask when in public. With any luck your profile name and comments will disappear from Youtube permanently. Fingers crossed 🤞😉

    • D G | May 2, 2021 at 10:45 PM | Reply

      Good for you!

  12. Daniel Webster | May 2, 2021 at 6:37 PM | Reply

    Maybe he should have called the cops that time he went out on a double date with Matt Gaetz.

  13. charlie hovey | May 2, 2021 at 6:38 PM | Reply

    carlson is insane he needs to be taken off air.

  14. PAT MILLER-GARNER | May 2, 2021 at 6:42 PM | Reply

    The privileged “Rich” do not go to Walmart. News needs to be removed from the bottom corner on Fox. I have an autoimmune child, and there have been times where she wore a mask to keep her safe, and alive.

    • Crackie Chan | May 2, 2021 at 7:50 PM | Reply

      Hyperbole is often a boldly overstated or exaggerated claim or statement that adds emphasis without the intention of being literally true.

    • Dianna Holton | May 2, 2021 at 8:05 PM | Reply

      Glad for your sake the vaccines are slowing the spread in spite of GOP ignorance. My belief is look out for your own and use the intelligence God gave you. Best of luck to you and your child.

    • Carla g | May 2, 2021 at 8:34 PM | Reply

      @Laura Goldschmitt mine has leukaemia and his parents have already been told by a Tucker fan that they should be charged with abuse because their three year old son was wearing his mask. The sad thing is they had just parked their car outside of the hospital where they were taking the little guy for his chemo.

    • Laura Goldschmitt | May 2, 2021 at 9:10 PM | Reply

      @Carla g I’m so sorry! I hope your baby is safe and well!

    • Intercat | May 2, 2021 at 9:11 PM | Reply

      I am also raising a high-risk child. I think you are wonderful. Best of luck.

  15. Rosie One | May 2, 2021 at 6:54 PM | Reply

    TC is the American poster boy for May’s, Mental Awareness Health Month.

  16. something lit | May 2, 2021 at 6:57 PM | Reply

    Anyone attacking my kids should be ready with consequences 👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽

  17. Marlee Rochester | May 2, 2021 at 7:02 PM | Reply

    Im a child abuse survivor. Those phonecalls to CPS take away from children who need actual help

    • Bradyn Lotterman | May 2, 2021 at 9:16 PM | Reply

      @Laura Goldschmitt I’m not going to do that. You guys all preach unity but then you talk like that. What a joke.

    • David Hoffnung | May 2, 2021 at 9:51 PM | Reply

      @Bradyn Lotterman Eh, we really don’t. Every President pays lip-service to that ideal, even the last one. It’s pretty clear you guys have been acting in bad faith the whole time – and now that it’s so obvious, we couldn’t care less what you think or how you feel – and we will push right past you to fix all the damage you’ve done. Catch up or get left behind, just keep yourself out of the way.

    • Wizard Gato 93 | May 2, 2021 at 10:05 PM | Reply

      Couldn’t have said it better myself love. You put it perfectly👏🏼💕

    • ruthlessluder | May 2, 2021 at 10:25 PM | Reply

      Congratulations

    • Eldon Janzen | May 2, 2021 at 11:02 PM | Reply

      Exactly. Wearing a mask has no harm or malicious intentions, obviously!!

  18. Flavien | May 2, 2021 at 7:07 PM | Reply

    But somehow when he has dinner with Matt Gaetz and his underage girlfriend, there is no need to call child protection services or the police.

  19. Russell Berwick | May 2, 2021 at 7:15 PM | Reply

    He’s unleashing the Karen’s. Just imagine how much tax payers money is being wasted, while a real child in need, is being put off.

    • David Hoffnung | May 2, 2021 at 9:49 PM | Reply

      If anyone takes his advice, they’ll be in legal jeopardy – filing a false police report or CPS claim is a crime. Tucker is suggesting that people do this because he / they don’t like what someone is wearing. Ultimate Snowflakes.

  20. musoangelo | May 2, 2021 at 7:50 PM | Reply

    Here in San Diego, there is a group going to retail stores and harassing’s employees for wearing masks and for not letting them in without masks. The police have to be called. I feel that if you’re harassing’s someone who is just doing their job, you should at least spend the night in jail.

    • Crazyeights | May 2, 2021 at 9:15 PM | Reply

      Exactly protesting outside the store is one thing. Bringing it inside should be a criminal trespass charge in the least.

    • Crash Overide | May 2, 2021 at 9:57 PM | Reply

      @Crazyeights you get ejected from the property with a trespass warning. If you won’t leave or come back you get arrested. You will also get arrested if you refuse to show id for the trespass warning as it has to be documented

    • Wizard Gato 93 | May 2, 2021 at 10:03 PM | Reply

      Oh no. Which parts of San Diego?

