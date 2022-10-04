Recent Post
68 comments
The fall of the City of Lyman was an important logistics hub with a garrison of 5000 Russian men – it will be interesting to see what weapons and equipment the Russians have donated to the Ukrainians this time.🤔
@Gandalf Stormcrow you mean the one you trained in the cia and then give him 6 billions ?
@Mountain Nomad VFX “Considering Stalin’s solution for beating the Nazi’s out of Russia amounted to throwing Russians at their guns until they exhausted themselves and their supplies I would say that he took that perspective a little too far”.
There is some validity to the idea that this was the approach the Russians took to the war in 1941. By 1943 and especially from 1944 on the Russians where not doing human wave attacks in any sense any more.
In fact one of the most striking things about the current campaign is just how poorly and incompetently the Russians are at implementing their own military doctrine. They are supposed to be fighting with what amounts to a modern variation of “Deep Battle” but one of the hallmarks of Deep Battle is exceptional off road capabilities. Their weapon systems where all designed to function very well off road but they have been maintained so poorly that there purpose built off road vehicles can’t go off the road because the tires will crack having generally, not been replaced since the vehicles came off the production line in the 1970’s and 1980’s.
If they say it’s not her body about abortion. Then say
Well, if it’s not her body, and she doesn’t want it in her body, then she has the right to take it out of her body, and let it be free
@Jeremy Mac Donald Not to mention cracked belts and hoses, malfunction electrical systems, the lot. They got just enough maintenance to drive out of the bone yard and onto a train car. That’s about it.
Well done Ukraine. Chase the war criminals out of your country. Stay strong be brave and proud of your achievements. Take back all your land.
@Percy Campos I would like to see that.
Siberia would become the largest country on earth.
@Semyon Budyonny
If Stalin was a great leader, then so was Hitler. It is not a big surprise that Stalin and Hitler were cooperating.
Slava Ukraine 🇺🇦 💪🏾👊🏾✊🏾💪🏾
A great leader once said: “Death is the definitive solution to all problems; no man, no problem”. J.V. Stalin, 1936.
Deep condolences to all mother, father, children and family who lost their lives in this war. Slava Ukraine🇺🇦🇺🇦
condole yourself
@yz yz go save them
Russia is losing so many of its most talented young people. Many have gone to Finland, Georgia, Sweden and Kazakhstan. That is an intangible loss that isn’t being factored into the impacts of this war on the Russian economy today and in the future
@truzar100 , no, she’s the one who helped to put it there, to create that life, keyword, life, it’s just not some parasitic mass of cells, it’s not a tumor or a cyst, it is another human being, she can do whatever she wants with her own body, just like she can’t murder that baby once it’s born and out of her, just because she doesn’t want it, it’s the same thing when it’s inside of her, just because you can’t see it does not mean it’s not life
@truzar100 WTF? Did you spam the wrong video?
I watched an interview with a russian prisoner who was retreating out of somewhere near Lyman i think. He had lost both his legs because he jumped into a trench that his own buddies had mined. (thinking they were last to leave i guess) as he lay with blown up legs a medic jumped into the other side of the trench to help him and was killed when a second mine blew up. This is the result of a rushed retreat with little or no coordination.
Yes, mines are indiscriminate weapons and can be as dangerous for friendly forces as for the enemy, if people don’t keep track of where they are. A typical small mine cannot tell who is stepping on it. Or what is stepping on it, in the case of animals heavy enough to trigger a mine. Mines can also remain dangerous for years after hostilities cease, making them an especially insidious weapon. Many parts of the world have ongoing problems with mines. Demining Ukraine after this war is over will be a long and dangerous job.
@Sucy elish ????????? Why are you advertising crap rap videos here?
Stay strong, Ukraine. Keep putting the boot to Putin. His efforts have been in vain. His humiliating defeat shall be witnessed on the world stage.
hopefully russian troops learn it’ll be easier to march on Moscow than it is to march on Kyiv.
@Irena Venger Russian people should rise up and put an end to Putin and an end to this horrible dictatorship!
@Irena Venger I doubt it. Unless Ukraine decides to set up a camp for prisoners of war there …
@Irena Venger ahh just like the 3day plan💅
I remember at the beginning of the war the U.S. offered him a helicopter ride out of Ukraine. He said I dont need a ride, we need weapons. That’s a man I would go to war for. I’m so proud of Ukraine. My prayers are with you.
@Игорь They are world champions in escaping from the enemy.
@Kirk Patrick Yes, and it’s full of vodka.
@From Scotland
Well said, too many Russian bots here pretending to not know history
You literally can go to war for Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Armed Forces of Ukraine accept foreign volunteers, and many are fighting alongside Ukrainians right now.
@Daniel Mocsny I would love to. Unfortunately my wife and kids are more important to me than anything else in this world.
Putin is the knight with no arms or legs, exclaiming “I’m not dead yet!”
“He’s merely pining away for the fijords”
I would like to have heard the general’s response to the question about whether the US having veto power over long range targets was workable. The US is already involved in this war giving real time satellite intelligence to Ukraine.
Well done armed forces of Ukraine. Glory and honour to Ukraine.
Ukraine loses 4 Republics for ever. What a Glory and honour :L
@Heng Zhou that remains to be seen
@Heng Zhou You trolls keep using the word “forever”…I don’t think that words means what you think it means. : )
USA has to provide longer range weapons to allow Ukrainian forces to attack Russia in theirs territory, and to make it clear to Putin that they are determined to defend themselves their territory and their land without fear of threats from Russia!!! POWER TO UKRAINE AND THEIR
I have no words that Can describe How happy the thought of Ukraine Winning makes me and How much nuclear weapons in the hand of the psycopat worries me. I pray it Will end up Well for Ukraine with total victory and russia and Putin stopped and held responsible and a good outcome for the world as a whole. We must learn from this….slava Ukraine you are so brave and couragerous i cant Express How deep respect i feel and How Proud on your behalf i am i wish the world could support you more directly in ny eyes we all Owe you for fighting this and though i understand the concern about trigging ww3 i do wish and feel it would be right if the world fought with you in every Way. For you and the world best wishes….❤️🇺🇦🇩🇰
Yeah as happy as I am to see Ukraine winning, each gain is also one step closer to the likelihood of a nuclear strike. I’m just praying the Russian federation turns on and overthrows Putin before that happens. And I hope whoever takes over after him is very different is very different in a good way.
Imagine how different the world would be if prayer actually worked. Or alternatively if the people who think prayer works were smart enough to recognize that it doesn’t change anything.
YES!!! It’s makes my heart sing to hear that putin is getting criticism from his own inner circle!
Proud of you Ukraine ❤️
The Ukrainians are fantastic people. They just don’t give up their country, their dreams and their freedom. Glory to Ukraine 💙💛
Glory to Ukraine 💪🌻🇺🇦
How much of this applies to palestine 🇵🇸 & Israel ?
Having already replaced the top commander one (or more?) times since this war began, it’s hard to see how another change of commander would help much. This is not just about a need for better strategy and tactics. The problems in Russia’s armed forces seem to be systemic and deep rooted, having been going for decades, perhaps centuries. What’s more, these systemic failings in the military are only a reflection of the systemic issues within Russian society and politics as a whole.
Lack of genuine democracy or care for the people by those at the top, systemic corruption, rule by disinformation and fear/submission, and resulting widespread political disengagement all lead to a blinkered, robotic population who either say they don’t care so long as “x” issue doesn’t affect them personally, or who mouth the Kremlin line, hoping against hope it’s true because it makes them feel safer and less foolish than admitting to themselves it’s all BS.
Transfer those attitudes to the military and its hard to see how it could operate effectively, except by virtue of sheer numbers of humans they can force or persuade to sacrifice their bodies to the meat-grinder.
“All in all, you’re just Another Brick in the Wall”
I remember a few months ago, when western experts warned that exactly this would happen to the russian troops, that they would run out of steam, and the russian trolls: “ahahahaha we have heard this for months and we are still advancing!”
What a poetic justice that is happening right now 😂😂😂
Vladimir Putin consulted with a fortune teller. He asked:
“How long will I live?”
The psychic replied: “I cannot tell that but I do know you will die on a Ukrainian holiday.”
“Which holiday?” Putin asked.
“Whichever day you die will be an Ukrainian holiday.”
They’ll have do that public holiday by areas / states though given the fact many people and areas won’t be celebrating that day …