Deep condolences to all mother, father, children and family who lost their lives in this war. Slava Ukraine🇺🇦🇺🇦
Year 9 of the War in Ukraine, not Year 1 , it’s Year 9.Nobody know about Donboss and Maripaul massacre
Donboss and Maripaul massacre what about them
They are told they are fighting for the survival of their country, in reality they are dying for one man’s ego.
Yeah, if only Vladdy was a few inches taller, he wouldn’t be overcompensating so hard by trying to make himself into the Russian version of Napoleon.
@Matthew 6810 paycheck , just like a lot of those that have gone to fight for Russia from the provinces . They are so poor that risking their lives for money is a good deal to them . It is an odd situation , when some of the prisoners are interviewed they talk about doing it to feed their children which in a way makes sense but who will feed those kids if they are killed . Very strange thought process
Who told you thay
What a senseless war. God bless Ukraine
@chicken pot pie NATO has been on Russia’s doorstep since Estonia , Latvia and Lithuania joined , what has happened ?? NOTHING
@User User 3rd war will be start
@O P “jp” is referring to something that is often brought up by trolls . There was an agreement but it was only that NATO troops would not enter east Germany until all of the Soviet troops and equipment had left , NATO kept to that agreement .
The trolls often cite the agreement without giving all of the details , just like Putin did
@User User Russia shutdown all gas line, people gonna affect
This is so TRAGIC!! God bless and protect Ukrainians and all who defend Ukraine!! 💛💙💜💙💛
And Russian shoulder being forced to go to Ukraine
this is not tragic, but ironic. Most of those ppl didn’t care when the war has started. Some of them even supported it. Now they are paying with their lifes for it. It’s more poetic than tragic. russians all deserve this outcome
Never thought that Russias largest threat would be Russia.
@Dagmar Bubolz Both yes and no. The tzar wanted reforms. But we all know that people tied to any form and shape of millitaery in Russia, always have a strong hand in Russia. Perhaps he would have had succes, but eventually some kind of army-dude with thirst for power, would take him down. He was too kind, too obliviant to see the dangers and that made him fall in the end. Not saying he was a saint, but he were just too good for those Russians that seek power like a crazy dog.
There once was an orange man with small hands (hehe)
@Matthew Norton Yup. You can call him Don pappa smurf with jaundice. 😉
Russianception
As I repeatedly say, NATO has not moved east, it is the East that has moved west.
Questions for the Russian people and for all those who support Putin/Russia. (People from the Middle East and Africa).
If Russia is a “good guy” and the West are bad guys (according to them), then why do the Eastern countries (former states/countries of the Soviet Union) want to be part of NATO?
I’m Polish living in Poland, i’ve been to both Russia and Ukraine several times, have friends in both countries, and i couldn’t agree more. Very well said, its not a coincidence that everybody in eastern Europe fears and hates Russia.
@B N His reply was no more transparent than what you wrote. But go on, sarcastically call him Sherlock like your insight was any deeper.
@B N I thought it was a valid and useful contribution, quite unlike yours
@Emmanuel Houle That was the premise… definitely not the reality.
As Reznov has said “The old, the young, and the weak.” This is what’s literally happening in Russia taking these people to the war.
It’s the poor in Russia…
I am consistently impressed with the Ukrainian people! They take a hard rap for certain stereotypes in the past. Here in Alberta, Canada, we have A long standing community of Ukrainian immigrants that have enriched and assisted our Northern region in Alberta to an extent that it is the most mineral enriched and fertile areas of Northern Alberta. (Vegreville, AB)
@David Ramsay Ukrainians of the time knew how to farm on rough terrain, making them ideal for developing the Prairie provinces.
Im also a Canadian from Vancouver BC. im supporting 6 refugees my fiancee and her family. She is with me in Turkey as her family suffers in Nikopol and Dnipro. I see her pain and worry daily and its hard to watch. This Genocide must stop all for the Ego of 1 Tiny Pschopath. Slava Ukraine!!!
@Mr. Horrorchild I was watching the Russian propaganda TV channel, which was explaining how Russia retreated from Kharkiv, then all the way to Lugansk, then retreated again from Lyman.
Yes there are a lot of Ukies in Canada. They are the salt of the Earth, hardworking and giving. I married a woman from Kharkiv and she is the best. Her family is amazing. I love them so much. We took her 85 yr old mom in from Kharkiv in March. Still some family in Ukraine and some escaped to Europe. It’s very trying. Beautiful Kharkiv is being shelled constantly. Slava Ukrainiy!
@The Evil Ascot Company ukrainians taught canadians about the torah and how to plant seeds!!
I want to find the video 4 months back where a Russian woman kept complaining that she can’t find tampons in the stores due to sanctions
How absolutely tragic all this is. All because of that maniac 💔
Condolences to all who are suffering. 🗽🇺🇦🗽
Maniac that use nuclear on japan, this 1?
@James Hay how can you say his not a maniac if you dont know what it means are you a trump supporter ?
“let’s speak frankly; if we don’t die in battle, we’re gonna spend the rest of our lives in prison for our treason.”
So very sad to see these Russian men, young boys sent to there inevitable death. In the old wars, they’d be considered “cannon fodder.” To bad putnn couldn’t be sent to join them on the side of the road. It’s absolutely sic what has, and still is happening due to this one man’s monumental ego. God help all of them, no matter what side their on. 🙏🙏🙏
Zelensky made them a very good offer to surrender in secret. They should take it.
There are plenty of older guys too
They are still considered cannon fodder.
If they really don’t get any training before they are sent to the front line, then omg.
This is insane. It takes training to make a soldier and even trained soldiers need support, which they do not? What a mess.
@David Ramsay Russian soldiers are very comparable to orcs in that regard.
What is more insane than what happened to 13 highly trained US marines in Afghanistan eh ? Can anything beat that !
Ukraine didn’t train its civilians army neither – forcing all
Men from 18-58 yrs old to go onto the battlefield
Feel horrible for all those recruits they were forced into it and for all the citizens that have to deal with this,
Dont. All had Zs on their cars and windows a month ago
I have an ex-stepson who did the year military service in Russian airborne a couple years ago. No idea about his training, but he was paid something like $30/month, and much of that was siphoned off for his unit’s shared or “community” costs (not sure what that was). So, I sent him some money every month. He spent it on going to the surrounding town when on leave and eating fresh fruit. To him, a real orange was such a treat that he’d spend the extra money I sent him to eat it.
@sanek94cool So glad your mom saved you all 🙂 happy to have you 🙂
@Jack Rose wow…
@sanek94cool wow man
“Hope is not a method.” Well said.
This really highlights just how senseless war is.
Utter depressing and sad.
Reminds me of what my father said about going over to France in the very early days of WW2 when Britain was totally unprepared for war . The first time they had any gun training was on the 2hr trip from England to France . Four months later he just survived the retreat at Dunkirk , many of course did not .
Not anymore though, although we haven’t the biggest army in the world i can safely say we are the most well trained and prepared…
“Use tampons” OMG, that has to be the most degrading thing a soldier has to hear before going to the battle field.