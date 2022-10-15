61 comments

  1. The irony is when Russia attacks Ukraine it’s not terrorism but a “humanitarian” exercise but if Ukraine attacks Russia it’s terrorism. Really warped reasoning.

    Reply

    3. @mg23 Absolutely wrong on every count, many less civilians died as US used precision armaments in all attacks.

      Reply

    1. It’s so heartbreaking Ukraian and Russian people alike,they all mostly want peace and to live their lives..

      Reply

  4. Well done !! Ukrainian fighters.
    Fighting so bravely & tirelessly to drive the evil invaders out of their beloved country..
    Slava Ukraini..
    Stay strong Ukraine.

    Reply

    5. @NufNufTV Fun Toys Surprise Also from the comfort of my wealthy democratic, safe and great place in Australia

      Reply

  6. Those missiles was just a temporary reminder to Ukrainians. In reality Russians dont have enough to continue the strike. Focusing at the center is not going to solve their rapidly declining front. It doesnt end in Kherson and they will need it to defend Crimea too 😁

    Reply

    1. Love how you people are so delusional.. The strikes were strategic, power, transport, Sbu and NATO mercenaries facilities. Russia has not even used 5% on their artillery and missiles..

      Reply

    2. @Anthony Taylor Unfortunately not next year, I think end of next year Russia will be pushed back until 2021 lines. The rest will unfortunately take an other year. But I am afraid that some countries (Germany, Italy, France) will push Zelensky for negotiations. As gas might not be a problem this year but it could become problematic next year.
      But I really hope you are right, the ideal end would be a total collapse of Russian army. This would make Europe a much safer place for the next one or two decades.

      Reply

  8. Imagine having the army waiting in your apartment complex’s lobby, show your face and your dragged into a truck, off to the war.

    Reply

    3. @JT Youngman Ho Chi Min was a National Hero to ALL of the Vietnamese, He resisted the Japanese in WWII and forced the French Colonial forces out after WWII.
      The French CREATED South Vietnam by dividing the country in half and foisting a Puppet Government onto the South Half before they left.
      We entered that conflict to FORCE UPON THEM a government they NEVER wanted, because Ho Chi Min was a communist. He was a communist, while Russia was still our ally in Europe, and the American Capitalists were determined to destroy an Ideology that threatened their wealth and global dominance.
      They tried to force Capitalist Democracy onto them at the point of a gun and they tried to do it with an Army of Conscripts who didn’t support it.
      Not EXACTLY the same as what Putin is doing, but pretty damned close.

      Reply

    2. @Milena Meredith

      Speaking ruZZian in Ukraine isn’t a problem as most Ukrainians speak ruZZian.

      ruZZia/soviet union forced migration upon Ukraine, Crimea and many others to intentionally cause problems in the future(today) should regions rebel. They also forced the ruZZian language in most regions as the official language.

      Thus, they can make claims of rescuing ruZZians or ruZZian speaking populations regardless the region.

      I would think that “You” would be aware of these facts. (🤔???)

      Reply

    2. ​@Rob 51 The intelligent don’t pray to an imaginary god because it is a waste of time and foolish. Yet, the world is full of fools who disparage science and physical proofs while clinging to traditions and mysticism!

      Reply

  12. Blessings and Love to all Men and Women of Ukraine Fighting to reclaim their Land. May they progress and get their wins every minute they are out.

    Reply

  13. Historically from ancient times in Russia the 4 towers of Kremlin were(are) always in a power struggle and power grab with each other. Sometimes tacitly, sometimes not. So if Wagner’s founder sees the days of Shoigu getting feeble then this is a perfect opportunity for him.
    Secondly, because of a shocking level of corruption in Russia and especially in its defence ministry and exorbitant defence spending during such times of war this is the perfect moment for people like Prigozhin, Kadyrov to try to divert these billions of dollars cash flow to themselves. Nothing personal, just business as usual in Russia.
    There is a saying in Russia, If the state allocates billions of funds, this eventually leads to the emergence of new crop of billionaires.

    Reply

    2. @Nikolaus do you have an assumption? If so just say it don’t need to try to denounce comments when it’s related to obtaining knowledge so rather than being a know it all you should apply yourself to it and describe what he means then lmao.

      Reply

  15. SHAME ON RUSSIA AND RUSSIANS . THE WORLD WILL NEVER EVER FORGET THIS CRIME TO NOT JUST UKRAINE BUT TO HUMANITY.

    Reply

    4. It’s almost like you don’t want the Ukraine to be victors. Only because Armageddon would most likely follow in its wake

      Reply

    5. It’s almost like you don’t want the Ukraine to be victors. Only because Armageddon would most likely follow in its wake

      Reply

  18. My Ukrainian friends, you also have SISU ! im impressed to your determination and proudness to defend your Country and your people! keep it up! you will win! Finnish friend.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.