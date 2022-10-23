Ukraine sounds the alarm about a possible Russian plot to destroy dam October 23, 2022 35 comments Tagged with cnn, Happening Now, latest News Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
35 comments
Remember when every country was sending billions of dollars in medical equipment, and military vehicles and billions of dollars… Oh wait that’s exactly what each country is doing since the invasion started to avoid WW3 and still help Ukraine.
Last fight https://youtu.be/xz-AfsFr6vs
@Ambaib Conung If he is ever captured that is what would happen, but he would probably suicide before the fact
I’m planning to do that to the dam with the help of my allies.
Thanks guys for supporting me and my green shirt with billions
I’ve been waiting decades, in fact my entire life: MAKE PEACE ON EARTH
a real thing instead of a Christmas card greeting only.
PEACE ON EARTH, NOW !
Peace on earth? Will never ever happen. Stop wishing for something that cannot be realized.
mary channel ko 100 subscribe pury kar do please 🙏🙏🙏🙏
You ask for too much.
This is an ominous sign….if you remember Baghdad during 2003 Iraq invasion, the Coalition forces took out the power to the city just before the US ground entered Baghdad…
Hearing about the power outage across Ukraine tells me something big is about to go down… I hope you I am wrong though
PS: we also took out all communications. Radio, TV, Internet, telephone etc…..
I was there 😉
The paper, titled “Zelenskyy wants Ukraine to be ‘a big Israel.’ Here’s a road map.,” was published in early April, and is written by Daniel Shapiro, former US ambassador to “Israel,” who has worked for Israeli intelligence and enjoys close ties with Israeli think tanks. Shapiro is currently an Israeli spy-tech consultant.
This suggestion was not born from a vacuum. Within the same timeframe, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky divulged to reporters that in the future, he’d like Ukraine to be “a big Israel,” after which NATO released the article which roughly explains how the model could be executed.
Omg please go away Ukraine
Finally after 2 days can decide to report this.
mary channel ko 100 subscribe pury kar do please 🙏🙏🙏🙏
The UN has got to change their rules and if any member of the Security Council attacks another country and goes against the true purpose of the UN can be voted off the council. Or change the rules so any of the permanent members lose their veto power and have just 1 vote.
The paper, titled “Zelenskyy wants Ukraine to be ‘a big Israel.’ Here’s a road map.,” was published in early April, and is written by Daniel Shapiro, former US ambassador to “Israel,” who has worked for Israeli intelligence and enjoys close ties with Israeli think tanks. Shapiro is currently an Israeli spy-tech consultant.
This suggestion was not born from a vacuum. Within the same timeframe, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky divulged to reporters that in the future, he’d like Ukraine to be “a big Israel,” after which NATO released the article which roughly explains how the model could be executed.
mary channel ko 100 subscribe pury kar do please 🙏🙏🙏🙏
Is this the 21 century???
We are supposed to be civilized and respect humans ‘ life …
mary channel ko 100 subscribe pury kar do please 🙏🙏🙏🙏
Zelensky and his allies both can’t win kherson time will tell
Ah, another war crime. I never expected anything less from Russia. 😂
Hello there, I will be your dam guide today. If you look at the dam area on a dam map (female kryptonite), you will find out that whole dam area is in Russian held territory. The destruction of the dam would wash out dam roads and dam bridges all the way down the dammed river. The Russians use that dam road to move men and material from the Black Sea into the dam area. So… in dam conclusion, the Russians would not blow the dam. As your dam guide, I’d like to thank for taking the dam tour. Any more dam questions?
Russia doesn’t need much practice in blowing bridge’s one or two wagons and one new drone bridge gone
Putin needs to FREEZE them out
I don’t know what Putin is waiting for. He could take us out before Biden understood what was happening.
I’m surprised no other country has gotten froggy….the US military has never been weaker.
Here is the recommended clip that say it :
https://youtu.be/Ft4tomQgy98
Leave your comment there please …
PEACE TALKS??? Russia is a lot better at this war thing than Ukraine. And they are spending their own money! NOT Americas war! Putin is open to peace talks, why is he the only one?
O now it a dam before it was a nuclear plant we all know Ukraine trying to blow up the dam
Ukraine and Russia were having peace talks back in March and Biden sent Boris Johnson to Kabosh them.
If US and European had been so enthusiastic in using the money in supplying weapons to Ukraine in infrastructure and market reform.
UKARIANE will be a middle income European country.
HOWEVER, THIS IS NOT IN THE INTREST OF US
On another news outlet, they said U.K. has gone through quite a few PM in six years. That might be the case, but none of them went through a 2 years of a brutal pandemic
Here is the recommended clip that say it :
https://youtu.be/Ft4tomQgy98
Leave your comment there please …
There will be peace on earth as long as the USA can turn a dollar on it.
That Dam must be taken and secured before Kherson is liberated…to prevent the Dam being blown up n inundating kherson region..after its liberated