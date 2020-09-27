Ukrainian Living in Jamaica: TVJ Smile Jamaica – September 25 2020

Ukrainian Living in Jamaica: TVJ Smile Jamaica - September 25 2020 1

September 27, 2020

 

44 Comments on "Ukrainian Living in Jamaica: TVJ Smile Jamaica – September 25 2020"

  1. TRK TV | September 27, 2020 at 9:14 AM | Reply

    Feel proud to be Jamaican 😏🥰💯

  2. Michael Fontana | September 27, 2020 at 9:32 AM | Reply

    Something does not add up with her and living here..

    • Tahmas Kenchers | September 27, 2020 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      @M Bailey Have you tried going to the Ukraine? what was your experience with the people of the Ukraine please share it with me.

    • Lelith Campbell | September 27, 2020 at 12:40 PM | Reply

      @Tahmas Kenchers many jamaicans do medical training in Ukraine.

    • Tahmas Kenchers | September 27, 2020 at 1:56 PM | Reply

      @Lelith Campbell not disputing that I wantred the person to tell me what they know about jamaicans being unwelcomed in the womans country. Cause he clearly knows something that we don’t.

    • Living on Purpose !! | September 27, 2020 at 2:09 PM | Reply

      @Tahmas Kenchers same ting mia wonder too 🤔 I look at data and not just tek peoples personal rhetoric and biases as gold 😒 nuff Jamaicans live ah Canada I even have family there and I never once here the same argument from them. Not every person is racist nor prejudice.

    • Kadeem Brown | September 27, 2020 at 7:15 PM | Reply

      @UC1c6TamEwT02iC4LKv9WGlQ Don’t mind them squabblers.

  3. wild cherry | September 27, 2020 at 10:02 AM | Reply

    Just like how Jamaican choose to live in other countries some even run off so what d big deal if d lady wants to stay here I don’t ave no problem with that

    • Living on Purpose !! | September 27, 2020 at 12:10 PM | Reply

      @M Bailey have you actually lived all over the world to prove your statement?
      This women said she’s lived in various places. Its not like she’s there taking our land and dirt like some other nation and yuh know who mia talk bout too 👀

    • M Bailey | September 27, 2020 at 12:36 PM | Reply

      @Living on Purpose !!
      I have and I love the way you are so quick to grab on to her every word but ready to challenge me. We are not welcomed or treated the same was we do for others. Their are systems in place to protect the natives, we need to take the same precautions. Otherwise, we will be the servants for the migrants we are avceotingcand calling Janaicans. Do you know how difficult it us to become a citizen in other countries. Let me give you a joke. Remember Apartheid in South Africa…where the whites invaded and put all the Africans in prison in their own land while they lived like royalty. In Canada…b’cause some of the BP were claiming refugee status from the brutality in their land. Some of the WP started to make sane claim as well. Guess who got to come to Canada? The WP and not the BP. Imagine that…everyone look out for themselves except us. I could go on, but the channel and pol like you want to keep us welcoming , blind and gullible.

    • Living on Purpose !! | September 27, 2020 at 1:47 PM | Reply

      @M Bailey there’s no apartheid in Jamaica so please let’s stick to the current topic and not draw nuh card from Moses part di red sea 👈🏾 I’m being facetious here, I’m only exaggerating this part.

    • Javier Davis | September 27, 2020 at 7:02 PM | Reply

      @M Bailey Fukery yah chat

    • Kadeem Brown | September 27, 2020 at 7:22 PM | Reply

      @M Bailey It was not easy for her specifically to come and stay in Jamaica from Ukraine, or any other country for that matter, most foreigners living here dont arent actually allowed to live and work here, without proper paper work or being married to a Jamaica, and Jamaicans by law are a first priority when it comes to work competition, if and only if they company can’t find a Jamaican with the skills they need they can look outside, at the very least that is what is written on paper. And to hire foreigners is usually more costly than hiring a local.

  4. Lorenzo Stewart | September 27, 2020 at 10:21 AM | Reply

    A wonderful if I can choose to live in Ukraine? Before the government deport me or lock me up.

    • M Bailey | September 27, 2020 at 11:47 AM | Reply

      Thank you very much. We are so quick to absorb other migrants, yet We do not get the same welcome in their countries. Black ppl would be deported immediately!

    • Living on Purpose !! | September 27, 2020 at 12:17 PM | Reply

      @M Bailey so are you saying that Jamaicans should be hateful and bias like some other foreign nations? Suppose the statue of Liberty in NY felt the same way about us and many other nations, then NY wouldn’t be the big apple, the melting pot that it is. Leave that LOA rubbish alone then you probably wouldn’t have so much negativity and pessimism inna yuh.

    • RatedR | September 27, 2020 at 2:21 PM | Reply

      Living on Purpose !! I notice that you’re targeting this woman; you must be an incel! Back the f@&k up, off of her 🤔🤬

    • Living on Purpose !! | September 27, 2020 at 5:34 PM | Reply

      @RatedR she’s targeting Irina and you coming at me 🤔 we can talk I’m not afraid but I will never disrespect neither one of you either.

  5. kwailcamp | September 27, 2020 at 10:37 AM | Reply

    Foreigners do better here than most locals for a host of reasons that we all know.

  6. Simply Sher | September 27, 2020 at 10:43 AM | Reply

    If we would JUST STOP KILLING EACH OTHER AND LEARN TO LIVE IN PEACE AND LOVE THIS WOULD BE SUCH A BEAUTIFUL PLACE TO LIVE we would not want to go NO were else to live.

  7. Tia M | September 27, 2020 at 11:32 AM | Reply

    Irina’s love for our Island, it’s natural resources, delicious food, perfect climate and wonderful people is definitely a win for Jamaica. Yes, we have social and monetary issues but in comparison to other countries, Jamaica 🇯🇲 is a pearl in the Caribbean Sea and we as Jamaican citizens should be blessed we live on this Island 🏝. I am very proud to be Jamaican because no where is better than home.

  8. Princess LiL Chief | September 27, 2020 at 11:34 AM | Reply

    😑

  9. Living on Purpose !! | September 27, 2020 at 12:13 PM | Reply

    Irina, yuh ting tun up now
    👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
    Congratulations and thanks again for the beautiful videos.

  10. Junior Pink | September 27, 2020 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    I’m So. Happy for her Comments about Jamaica. Is such on Earth

  11. jamdawgutube | September 27, 2020 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    Irina, congrats! So happy for you.

  12. Andrew Blake | September 27, 2020 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    I follow this lovely lady on her blogs and come to appreciate her realistic views, she did one about classism in Jamaica and smile jamaica has proven her point exactly.

  13. Kareem &janice vlog | September 27, 2020 at 2:40 PM | Reply

    See every country and people in the world loves my country if only we could wise up and leave the crime and guns alone it would be such a blessing

  14. Mike Menchinton | September 27, 2020 at 4:41 PM | Reply

    Wow…great to see this Irina.👊🏽

  15. Kxng Drè | September 27, 2020 at 5:58 PM | Reply

    I love her
    I was one of her earlier subscriber

  16. Kadeem Brown | September 27, 2020 at 7:17 PM | Reply

    She has a nice youtube channel

  17. Joycynthia Daley | September 27, 2020 at 9:43 PM | Reply

    Jamaicans are “ADDICTED TO WHITE”. We have such low self-esteem and down know that we can be strong too.

  18. king josh | September 27, 2020 at 9:53 PM | Reply

    I watch her YouTube channel

  19. Momment of Truth | September 27, 2020 at 9:59 PM | Reply

    love her youtube channel.

  20. albert sparks | September 27, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

    She has immaculate taste!!! I love her! If she wants she can have me. 😊

