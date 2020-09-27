Ukrainian Living in Jamaica: TVJ Smile Jamaica – September 25 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Feel proud to be Jamaican 😏🥰💯
Something does not add up with her and living here..
@M Bailey Have you tried going to the Ukraine? what was your experience with the people of the Ukraine please share it with me.
@Tahmas Kenchers many jamaicans do medical training in Ukraine.
@Lelith Campbell not disputing that I wantred the person to tell me what they know about jamaicans being unwelcomed in the womans country. Cause he clearly knows something that we don’t.
@Tahmas Kenchers same ting mia wonder too 🤔 I look at data and not just tek peoples personal rhetoric and biases as gold 😒 nuff Jamaicans live ah Canada I even have family there and I never once here the same argument from them. Not every person is racist nor prejudice.
@UC1c6TamEwT02iC4LKv9WGlQ Don’t mind them squabblers.
Just like how Jamaican choose to live in other countries some even run off so what d big deal if d lady wants to stay here I don’t ave no problem with that
@M Bailey have you actually lived all over the world to prove your statement?
This women said she’s lived in various places. Its not like she’s there taking our land and dirt like some other nation and yuh know who mia talk bout too 👀
@Living on Purpose !!
I have and I love the way you are so quick to grab on to her every word but ready to challenge me. We are not welcomed or treated the same was we do for others. Their are systems in place to protect the natives, we need to take the same precautions. Otherwise, we will be the servants for the migrants we are avceotingcand calling Janaicans. Do you know how difficult it us to become a citizen in other countries. Let me give you a joke. Remember Apartheid in South Africa…where the whites invaded and put all the Africans in prison in their own land while they lived like royalty. In Canada…b’cause some of the BP were claiming refugee status from the brutality in their land. Some of the WP started to make sane claim as well. Guess who got to come to Canada? The WP and not the BP. Imagine that…everyone look out for themselves except us. I could go on, but the channel and pol like you want to keep us welcoming , blind and gullible.
@M Bailey there’s no apartheid in Jamaica so please let’s stick to the current topic and not draw nuh card from Moses part di red sea 👈🏾 I’m being facetious here, I’m only exaggerating this part.
@M Bailey Fukery yah chat
@M Bailey It was not easy for her specifically to come and stay in Jamaica from Ukraine, or any other country for that matter, most foreigners living here dont arent actually allowed to live and work here, without proper paper work or being married to a Jamaica, and Jamaicans by law are a first priority when it comes to work competition, if and only if they company can’t find a Jamaican with the skills they need they can look outside, at the very least that is what is written on paper. And to hire foreigners is usually more costly than hiring a local.
A wonderful if I can choose to live in Ukraine? Before the government deport me or lock me up.
Thank you very much. We are so quick to absorb other migrants, yet We do not get the same welcome in their countries. Black ppl would be deported immediately!
@M Bailey so are you saying that Jamaicans should be hateful and bias like some other foreign nations? Suppose the statue of Liberty in NY felt the same way about us and many other nations, then NY wouldn’t be the big apple, the melting pot that it is. Leave that LOA rubbish alone then you probably wouldn’t have so much negativity and pessimism inna yuh.
Living on Purpose !! I notice that you’re targeting this woman; you must be an incel! Back the f@&k up, off of her 🤔🤬
@RatedR she’s targeting Irina and you coming at me 🤔 we can talk I’m not afraid but I will never disrespect neither one of you either.
Foreigners do better here than most locals for a host of reasons that we all know.
Right😑😒
Tell me some of those reasons, and check out her story, she has a YouTube channel, JAMAICA WITH IRIE, and i think most of us have some stereotypical misunderstanding about regular foreigners
If we would JUST STOP KILLING EACH OTHER AND LEARN TO LIVE IN PEACE AND LOVE THIS WOULD BE SUCH A BEAUTIFUL PLACE TO LIVE we would not want to go NO were else to live.
That is absolutely true and when we open our doors so widely and give away what is ours to everyone. What is left for us? Then it becomes dog eat dog for the real Jamaicans.
So true
Irina’s love for our Island, it’s natural resources, delicious food, perfect climate and wonderful people is definitely a win for Jamaica. Yes, we have social and monetary issues but in comparison to other countries, Jamaica 🇯🇲 is a pearl in the Caribbean Sea and we as Jamaican citizens should be blessed we live on this Island 🏝. I am very proud to be Jamaican because no where is better than home.
FAX
Truth…
😑
Irina, yuh ting tun up now
👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
Congratulations and thanks again for the beautiful videos.
Thank you so much for all the support to the channel and to other people passionate about Jamaica!
I’m So. Happy for her Comments about Jamaica. Is such on Earth
Irina, congrats! So happy for you.
Thank you! I’m so worried people would hate me for this interview, though 😢
I follow this lovely lady on her blogs and come to appreciate her realistic views, she did one about classism in Jamaica and smile jamaica has proven her point exactly.
See every country and people in the world loves my country if only we could wise up and leave the crime and guns alone it would be such a blessing
Talk truth..no whey nuh betta than yaad
Wow…great to see this Irina.👊🏽
I love her
I was one of her earlier subscriber
She has a nice youtube channel
Jamaicans are “ADDICTED TO WHITE”. We have such low self-esteem and down know that we can be strong too.
Black Jamaicans from European countries and are moving to Africa and Europeans are moving to Jamaica.
I watch her YouTube channel
love her youtube channel.
She has immaculate taste!!! I love her! If she wants she can have me. 😊