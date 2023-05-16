Recent Post
I thought Prigozhin was leaving with Wagner on the 10th. It’s pretty bad when you can’t count on a war criminal’s word.
Who is war criminal,.?
Russia moved its artillery to a position behind the convicts …. they needed bigger guns to stop them from running
I had heard that he was told that if he went through with his threat that he’s be considered a traitor. And we know what the result of that would be.
@Raymond Peck
Permanent Russian Retirement
Appreciate your continuing coverage of the war in Ukraine Erin!!❤
Indeed!
What American doesn’t love General Ben Hodges? He calls it like he sees it. Real Patriot.
You never know what is really going on over there … 😒😐😑
Standing with Ukraine 🇺🇦 💯! Brutal Aggression and Invasion into a sovereign country must be punished.
are you sure that Ukraine is sovereign country ?
@voshche Did you forget about the collapse of the Soviet union? When every former soviet state became independent? That’s what Ukraine did!
@Fastasfuckboiiii Then the question arises – if at one time Ukraine gained independence, then why can’t Crimea or Donbass gain independence today?
@Männtashsh-Pyrre Yeah, thats it
Zelenski is the closest thing we have to a marvel hero. The world adores him more than the pope!
There are a lot of people more well-liked than someone who has implicitly condoned child molestation.
The world adores the Pope? Ok .
Yea content runs
@woof Bow wow wow yippee yo yippee yay! To what do you refer? Your statement smells suspiciously of borshch.
A perfectly understandable statement from Ukraine to deny Prigozhin would pass intel to them. They’re not going to say, “Well, yes, in fact, Prigozhin HAS been giving us information about Russian army unit positions.” But more to the point, the fact that he is doing that at all is the clearest sign yet that Russia’s military effort is not effective. It’s a sign that Prigozhin (and the Russian army) is in a weaker position and is willing to negotiate with Ukraine. You don’t do that if you’re winning. You only do that when you’re losing.
soviet salad
like Duck Soup
Do you believe in the tooth fairy?
@Royal Digital Media you don’t?
ukraine is not going to trade away bahkmut to wagner . far too many ukrainian soldiers have died in bahkmut for them to do that. this story is bull
@ron black This trade-off isn’t very credible indeed.
The prospect of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, supported by Western training and weaponry, marks a crucial turning point in the conflict with Russia.
No shirt Sherlock! 🙂 Slava
Cute af when they hugged goodbye.
Glory to Ukraine. God bless. From United States of America.
I like the way you think!
Slava Ukraini !!!!!🇺🇲♥️🇺🇦
Zelenski has balls of steel ..Respectfully! I admire his leadership and courage.
The world does two
For his courage determinations strength patient and honesty
Yes, and those balls are in an American-British vise.
Zelenskyy is liked so well and is so relatable because he’s not a politician, he wasn’t groomed to be a cutthroat scumbag
He became scumbag without training.
Although there was some preparation.
I remember that Zelensky spent several hours in the British MI6 MI6 completely alone.
Zelenskyy IS a politician. Just a GOOD one. A COURAGEOUS one. Ralph Nader & I and others say that people need to stop using the word “politician” as a pejorative. Historically, it’s not.
i’m glad other countries are pitching in more help to Ukraine, they do need it & they use it very intelligently thought out; they don’t waste anything. being next to russia they know better than anyone how to fight them. i have a lot of respect for Zelensky, he is a great leader & he makes sure to express his gratitude & appreciation. they are a young democracy, so they do need help
European countries as a collective have contributed far more than the USA.
Individually EU European nations and non-EU European nations added to European Union contributions through direct military gifts, finances to Ukraine to buy military equipment, humanitarian aid, reconstruction aid has been massive from Europe as a collective. Then add in the huge personal and national hits we took over the Winter and now with the inflation crisis to reposition our energy and fuel sources. Then add in the mass refuge welcome we have given to Ukrainians. Ireland alone has gladly taken in 75,000 into a population of 5.1 million, compared to the USA who accepted 271,000 into a population of 331 million.
We are very grateful in Europe for the USA’s contribution, but your media and some of your politicians have been disingenuous about which side of the Atlantic has contributed the most.
God bless Ukraine 🇺🇦 🇺🇦🇺🇦🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️💪💪💪
Why do you say that when they prohibit him😂 NPC
@lettheflamestakeover7374 because it looks like God is on Ukraines side. If he was with Russia they might have a victory or 2 they could point to in this war. Alas they do not. Not a single victory to speak of.
glory to Ukraine ❤
If I were Lukashenko, I would only drink and eat anything my mother made and brought to me. Oh and made sure my hospital bed was on the ground floor. 😅
This whole story is so intriguing to me. According to the Washington post story on this the intel was leaked back around January by the Air National Guardsman on discord. If that is true it means this isn’t a Psyop, unless the whole debacle with that leak was all a psyop itself. It seems so crazy to think he would do something this brazen and crazy, yet at the same time it makes all the sense in the world. Capturing bakhmut would give him significant political power in a very contested Russian political climate right now. I honestly don’t know what to think. Crazy times we live in.
People are still dying of Covid , so why are boosters being stopped ? The world is insane.
Private criminal business doesn’t like competition – it’s not far fetched 😅
@FellaMegaOld ah Japan X-factor solved most of their problems by the minister of health assuring Japanese doctor not to be put in jail for the prescription of ironvecinn.
The best advice when it comes about war matters is: take it all with a pinch of salt…..
The sheer amount of approving and cheering comments by ordinary Russians under videos about the atrocities committed against civilians and prisoners of war in Ukraine were no less shocking to Ukrainians than the war itself.
We somehow got used to the war, but the realization of who we have been living next to all this time without even knowing it is still terrifying.
Those barbarians called themselves our brothers.
Imagine what they would do to you, who they call their enemies, if you let them.
Not supplying weapons to Ukraine under the pretext of achieving an early peace is like allowing a violator to violate his victim in order to end the violence as soon as possible.
*You are welcome to share this message
😂😂I watched a clip of about 13+ of you forever still, on the front somewhere
From Wagner boys🥹🙌
All of yoy watch that video and try to tell me how it’s wrong.
Praying for Ukraine 🇺🇦 and its wonderful and beautiful smart citizens