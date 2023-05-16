61 comments

  1. The funniest thing he said? “Today’s Republican Party is pro-worker and anti oligarchy”. I laughed so hard I almost peed my pants on that one.

  2. His views on right wing government controlling business, education, and “culture” that he is expressing more clearly these days is a refreshing revival of National Socialism and I just hope everyone recognizes it as a system that has done wonders for Nations in the past.

    3. …that campaign dude wouldn’t get the picture even if you’d whack him with a German history book 🤧

    1. If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,then it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people😂😂😂💀

  4. I agree with desantis on one thing. They lose against democrats. Why? I can think of 87 million reasons why and i think i can add 75% of the new voting block coming in 2024. The gop is falling apart like a sand castle at high tide. When you build a movement or a party on a foundation of slime, it tends to fall down when stressed ever such a tiny bit

    1. Florida achieved a Republican voter majority in October 2021 for the first time ever. It continues to grow, despite immigration from declining Blue states like California and New York, and is now over 400,000.

      Have you always had trouble keeping up?

    3. @aurora_occidentalis one state will make no difference. Keeping up? Your’re jogging backwards

    4. Obama, Hillary, the whole democrat party, CNN, MSNBC and every left wing lunatic owes Trump an apology

    2. The real question is when is Biden going to a townhall with Tucker Carlson?
      Now that would be funnier than Trump tearing CNN a new arshole LOL

  8. I notice the media is struggling like hell to avoid RFK Jr. THey must hate him like they hate the trumpet.

    4. RFK Jr has the kind of moral stench about him that if you get too close you will also reek. That’s why he is avoided. Normal people don’t want to smell like that.

  9. Getting an endorsement from this guy is equivalent to getting an endorsement from the school lunch lady.

    2. @Pablo You meant George DeSantos 2024 🤣🤣🤣🤣

      That guy really exemplifies the new RepubliCON Party.

    5. @ID10T Check out how the economy and out of control border is doing and you’ll find out. He’s a person with dementia and who can’t form a coherent sentence. Also falls while walking upstairs and from stationary bikes

  15. He called her Nasty!!! Live on T.V. in front of the whole wide world!!! It doesnt get much better than that!!!

    1. Imagine, you want to display your masculinity, your political shrewdness, your profound confidence following a difficult question. ‘You are a nasty person’.

  19. He’s trying to pivot red as heros(?) and you all as the major pigs, and it’s more than a joke.

  20. Desantis as The “underdog” is hysterical. Watching the GOP eat their young is delicious!

