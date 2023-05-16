Recent Post
- Ukrainian official says Wagner chief ‘would not be alive today’ if he offered intel
- Why a staunch ex-supporter of Trump is now backing DeSantis
- ‘Women at my age can look good’: Martha Stewart on landing Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover
- Chasten Buttigieg on FL teacher under investigation for showing Disney movie with gay character
- Watch new CIA video aimed at recruiting Russians to spy for the US
61 comments
The funniest thing he said? “Today’s Republican Party is pro-worker and anti oligarchy”. I laughed so hard I almost peed my pants on that one.
Awww, you will do well investing in Depends then.
Compared to the Demiratz….
ITS TRUE !
His views on right wing government controlling business, education, and “culture” that he is expressing more clearly these days is a refreshing revival of National Socialism and I just hope everyone recognizes it as a system that has done wonders for Nations in the past.
You mistook left communism for the right
DeSantis won Florida by almost 60%. DeSantis 2024 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
…that campaign dude wouldn’t get the picture even if you’d whack him with a German history book 🤧
@Mondfischli you need the CCP tian an men 1987 handbook
Steve ‘Clown’ Cortes…
If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,then it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people😂😂😂💀
I agree with desantis on one thing. They lose against democrats. Why? I can think of 87 million reasons why and i think i can add 75% of the new voting block coming in 2024. The gop is falling apart like a sand castle at high tide. When you build a movement or a party on a foundation of slime, it tends to fall down when stressed ever such a tiny bit
Florida achieved a Republican voter majority in October 2021 for the first time ever. It continues to grow, despite immigration from declining Blue states like California and New York, and is now over 400,000.
Have you always had trouble keeping up?
Presidential approval rating day 846 of term:
Trump: 42.0%
Biden: 41.8%
source: 538
@aurora_occidentalis one state will make no difference. Keeping up? Your’re jogging backwards
You have got to be kidding He thinks Trump doesn’t lie.Did he just drop acid?
CNN and the democrat owe Trump an apology
😂😂😂
If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,then it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people😂😂😂💀
Obama, Hillary, the whole democrat party, CNN, MSNBC and every left wing lunatic owes Trump an apology
The real question is, when is Trump back on CNN?
The owe him.
The real question is when is Biden going to a townhall with Tucker Carlson?
Now that would be funnier than Trump tearing CNN a new arshole LOL
Thank you for asking the right questions… You should be interviewer 😅
@Sofa King Rad Tucker who?
I hope you’re going to have Trump on more often now CNN. That was awesome!!!!
It backfired so bad on CNN, although ratings finally improved thanks to trump…
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Msnbc is jealous.
If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,then it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people😂😂😂💀
I notice the media is struggling like hell to avoid RFK Jr. THey must hate him like they hate the trumpet.
I’m left wing and I don’t hate him. I think he’s a nut.
@TommyUdo Why is that?
@АrкТекЛcе because the guy is a anti v nut.
RFK Jr has the kind of moral stench about him that if you get too close you will also reek. That’s why he is avoided. Normal people don’t want to smell like that.
@elnabenoit By all means explain.
Getting an endorsement from this guy is equivalent to getting an endorsement from the school lunch lady.
DeSantis 2024 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
@Pablo You meant George DeSantos 2024 🤣🤣🤣🤣
That guy really exemplifies the new RepubliCON Party.
@DAN How creative. Let’s Go Brandon!
@Pablo Who’s this Brandon guy you love so much?
@ID10T Check out how the economy and out of control border is doing and you’ll find out. He’s a person with dementia and who can’t form a coherent sentence. Also falls while walking upstairs and from stationary bikes
The real question is when is Biden going to a town hall with Tucker Carlson?
Now that would be funnier than Trump tearing CNN a new arshole and catching them lying on live TV LOL
If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,then it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people😂😂😂💀
i would never back desantis
Nothing Steve Cortes has to say is of any value.
If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,then it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people😂😂😂💀
DeSantis is definitely more disciplined and focused as compared to Trump
I guess DeSantis is returning some donor calls.
He called her Nasty!!! Live on T.V. in front of the whole wide world!!! It doesnt get much better than that!!!
Imagine, you want to display your masculinity, your political shrewdness, your profound confidence following a difficult question. ‘You are a nasty person’.
when he said that, I really started to like the guy. So spontaneous, and so TRUE.
@Huckleberry Finn : and so childish.
If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,then it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people😂😂😂💀
Voting is like driving a car. Vote R to go backwards, vote D to go forward.
Outstanding way to put it… love it !
You got it backwards
@more gear more beer you seem to be the only person who thinks so…
“Give me a Trump lie…”
“There’s too many…”
“OK”
“okay let’s move on…”
6:02. HAHA, his face change was EPIC. You redandBLUpedos been BEAT.
He’s trying to pivot red as heros(?) and you all as the major pigs, and it’s more than a joke.
Desantis as The “underdog” is hysterical. Watching the GOP eat their young is delicious!