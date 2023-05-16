Recent Post
38 comments
The choreography in this video is absolutely impressive! 💃🕺
My wife is in her late 70s.
I haven’t looked at another woman in over 40 years.
What a wonderful compliment of Love.😘🥰♥️💕
What a lovely comment!
Double-based
Are you blind?
Martha ur an icon
With money anything is possible….
It’s her spirit that makes her pretty at this age. I applaud it
Every time I see her I see someone that went to jail for insider training. I also can’t help but to recall her in that South Park episode with the turkey.
I find women in the 18-28 age range with gorgeous bodies to be the thing I find most attractive… Just saying😁
it’s evolution
We find men in that age range the most attractive too…
Exactly!
Hence young Diana Rigg (Avengers british tv show).
@Marshapelo Megan Fox
All I see is a convicted crook
for stock trading like drunken Pelosi?
Then you’re cruel and kind of inhuman if you can’t see more. It says more about you than her.
@okd I think of all the people she hurt , all to benefit herself. Have a good think about that.
@Brett Wilkinson that’s why we have prisons so that people can pay for their mistakes. When they pay, they come back into society, and hopefully contribute again. We don’t want people to go into prison and never contribute again to society. She has contributed to the betterment of mankind after she paid her dues. It’s cruel to ask more than that. PS: I hope you come back and see this, and respond. It was wrong of me to say you were inhuman to have your perspective.
Lots of fillers on her face. That’s not ‘good living’ in my book 🤷🏻♀️
She’s really very inspirational.
“Don’t be afraid of anything” ! even going to prison for stock fraud. She’s quite the hypocrite.
for stock trading like drunken Pelosi? thought so.
“It is a testament to good living.” And to cosmetic procedures, of course.
Time in jail helped.
It use to be you knew when somebody was rich by their car they drove for the house they live in nowadays, is if they look young you know they have money no matter what age.
If Martha can go to prison, so can Trump! LOCK HIM UP!!!😁
lmao
Agree
He didn’t commit any crimes mr jelly man 😅
Yeah, Martha had facelifts botox and fillers . Yep, she’s not afraid of all the plastic surgeries. Plus I’m sure they’re using filters and photo shopping to make her look acceptable.
As a sixty-two-year-old man I approve of this message, be secure in your mind regardless of others thoughts they’re worthless
she such an inspiration. showing what the real “loving ourself” is, because we are unique and beautifulas they way we are
I doubt what you’re looking at is how nature intended her to be. Plenty of cosmetic surgery I suspect.
You feel good, be good but really who decides if you look good?
She still got it.