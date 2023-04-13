Recent Post
beheading is worse than getting mowed down by small arms fire, run through with a bayonet, grenaded, shelled, gassed, nuked, or clubbed.
gitmo and abu ghraib detainees had it easy compared to ukraine
Dead us dead, doesn’t matter how you get there
@Faux Que It does matter a lot!
@Elizabeth Pedano *Entitled
*Opinions
Wow 😮
Dr. House had a problem with a detective once. Everybody lies huh? Love at first sight. Together they have truth in the dynamo. Nice bike. Too bad you’re too old to ride it. The cane gave it away. That’s him officer. Grabs him by the steth and yanks him right off like The Terminator. You chew nicotine gum? Well start. I want low prices. And I don’t want to have to have a prescription because it’s too repetitious. Mexico indeed. I’m paraphrasing for the robot. Cyborgs don’t have feelings. Too hard to work with. Moody people. Guilty as charged. Not a doctor
They would say that though, wouldn’t they…
Deepest condolences to people who lost their lives during the war on Ukraine. God bless Ukraine. Slava Ukraine.
@Sumiland Yes, I can also see you can’t spell … or recognize blatant lies and propaganda.🤣🤣🤣
That is right
@susan ray spelling is intentional … fetch! 🍖
@Michael Morningstar Pfffttt …
Many Ukrainian soldiers are not convinced the town of Bakhmut is worth clinging to, as Russian forces are advancing street by street, the German outlet Bild reported on Wednesday. “Bakhmut is hell,” wrote freelance journalist Jan Humin, who visited the town last week and wrote about one 28-year-old soldier who was badly injured. The armored ambulance refused to start, so the soldier from western Ukraine had to be evacuated by a jeep on a dirt road, dodging Russian artillery fire.
“The positive energy that surprises you everywhere in Ukraine, even when things are going badly, cannot be felt in Bakhmut,” Humin added. “Few soldiers feel like talking; while the sound of constant impacts is heard, they sit still and wait for what is to come.”
The Russians are “slowly but surely winning” the seven-month battle for the town, with only two roads still connecting the “almost surrounded” Bakhmut to the Ukrainian rear, according to Humin. The Russians are advancing street by street and “it seems only a matter of time” before they capture the town completely.
“The mood among the military is tense, focused, and worried. Many wonder what they are fighting for in Bakhmut. Is it really still worth defending this devastated city against the repeated attacks of the Russian armed forces.”
The government in Kiev has continued to funnel men, ammunition and supplies into the shrinking salient. President Vladimir Zelensky has vowed to hold the town at all costs, even as his Western backers have warned that such efforts were depleting the forces intended for Ukraine’s “great spring counteroffensive.”
Bild is one of the worst newspapers in Germany. If not the single worst.
It’s hard to see how Ukraine can win without forcing Putin out of power, and that will require invading Russian territory. It’s also hard to see how they can do that without a lot more support from NATO countries.
Ukrainians? In Russia? Overthrow Putin? Were you drunk when you wrote this?
Of course AFU will have to invade Russian territory… And this would bring the war to its end very rapidly, as Russia has almost no defences there. That should’ve been done back in summer, though…
@John Muthan You might wanna stop peddling russian propaganda.
@An Acc Instead he should gulp USA propaganda?? Gotcha ….
MMM.
every time a certain side is about to have a defeat, or something happens that diverts attention from their interests, or on the contrary, attention is drawn to something that affects them, something like this appears.
while that same side has many similar documented cases, but media and politicians turn deaf and blind.
Furthermore, this is not some Iraqis speaking broken English posing as anglos. there on both sides a common language is spoken, only the locals differentiate more who speaks because of the accents, if you know what I mean…
🤜Stay absolutely UNITED🤛
In the mighty, powerful name of Jesus heal our world and desteoy all the wicked forces of the enemy. May the Lord avenge all the innocent souls !!!!!
❤❤❤
Disgusting if really true and if proven, the people involved brought to account. I understand understand that is not easy though.
Wolf couldn’t possibly be more psychotically unemotional and apathetic in this interview
And you would do better I assume?
Let’s just make peace guys… I’m American… born and raised. I do want peace for the world.
Tell Russia that, they started it (trolls, don’t come back with an ignorant comment, you’re washing your time)
MH17
@World affairs connoisseur I’m actually more focused on the political lunacy happening right now in trying to drain me of money and have me offed.
@J Kennedy what does MH17 mean?
Putin’s gone full blown rogue.
Whether anyone agrees or not, I praise God (Father and Son and Holy Spirit Tri-une God) for Genl Lloyd Austin from US who, in his brilliant insight and standing in the Military , does not hesitate in great support for all countries in the world! You are a champion of world caliber! 🇺🇲🇺🇦🙌👏🇿🇦
Could have happened in Syria 10 years ago.
Commander-in-chief
The president of Russia bears ultimate authority over the Russian Armed Forces as “Supreme Commander-in-Chief”, a role established by Article 87 of the Constitution.
In this capacity, the president issues military directives, makes defence policy and appoints the High Command of the Armed Forces.
Furthermore, several articles of the Defence Statute enable the president to order a general or partial mobilization of the military, announce martial law, oversee the war industry and make regulations.
A 2020 military doctrine governs the use of Russian nuclear arms; it allows the president to launch atomic weapons in response to WMD or ballistic missile strikes, attacks that threaten the integrity of the nuclear arsenal, and attacks that may jeopardise the country as a whole.
Therefore as President of Russia, Vladimir Putin is responsible for all War Crimes that happen, during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,
🤔