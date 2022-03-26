Recent Post
- Understanding Tuberculosis | TVJ Smile Jamaica
7 comments
Very well explained
Thank you for enlightened me about this
Very informative information on TB…
1 Timothy 2:8🤲🏿 ✡ 🕎
Therefore I want the men in every place to pray, lifting up holy hands, without wrath and dissension.
A lot us are walking around with Latent Tuberculosis, especially healthcare workers, Correctional and Police Officers.
Excellent explanantion of this disease Doc..very clear and informative
Dahlia, we have competent medical professionals. Its great to see you Dr. Aquart.