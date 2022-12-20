Recent Post
- Watch video of key evidence at Jan. 6 committee’s final public meeting
- ‘Unfit for any office’: Cheney lambasts Trump at final Jan. 6 panel meeting
- ‘He will be missed by all of us’: Anderson Cooper remembers CNN’s Drew Griffin
- Russian drone barrage damages Kyiv critical infrastructure facility
- Ex-Trump aide explains why she favors a criminal referral for her former boss
90 comments
Thank you Ms. Cheney and all the other Congressmen and women, for your service to this Country, to the Constitution, and to History. The relevance, importance, and magnitude of these hearings cannot be overstated. I encourage every patriotic American to read this report when it is released. This is a vitally important event in our history, for our citizens, and the world. I encourage the republican party to rid itself of the influence and actions of those who have supported this abomination, and to regain it’s place as a respectful, honest, and loyal opposition. Now is the time to wake up, and rid ourselves of this stain on democracy, and on the history of our Republic. Once again, a heartfelt, grateful Thank You to all the members of the committee, and the witness that supplied their testimony.
FRIENDS, VOLUNTEERS FROM EUROPE, ASIA AND THE USA ❗ UKRAINE REALLY NEED YOUR SUPPORT IN BAHMUT, DONBASS, WE FIGHT FOR THE WHOLE WORLD❗THANK YOU, SLAVA UKRAINE 💙💛👋
@Chi Pham delusional….
@SNOOPY SNOOP #1B Yes, jobs, peace, and prosperity. Look at the Democrats’ carnage.
@bigverybadtom I’M SURE THEY BENEFITED FROM THAT $2 TRILLION TAX CUT FOR THE TOP 1% TOO THAT THEY LOST WHEN THEY BOUGHT BACK THEIR OWN STOCKS AND ONCE AGAIN THE RONALD REAGAN TRICKLE DOWN ECONOMICS SCHEME DIDN’T WORK BECAUSE WHEN THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC HIT 50 MILLION PEOPLE LACKED ENOUGH FOOD DAILY & 48 MILLION PEOPLE FILED FOR UNEMPLOYMENT AND 28 MILLION PEOPLE FACED EVICTIONS AND MILLIONS OF PEOPLE EITHER GOT 😷 SICK OR GOT 😷 SICK AND DIED FROM THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC THAT HE SAID HYDROXYCHLORIQUINE A MALARIA DRUG OR IVERMECTIN AN ANIMAL DEWORMER AND BLEACH AND DISINFECTANT SPRAY DIDN’T CURE=MAGA MAGA MAGA, YEAH RIGHT TROLL✊😎😅🤣😂🤣😂
THEN AGAIN TRUMP THOUGHT HE CONTROLLED THE STOCK MARKET TOO UNTIL IT CRASHED CAUSING THE GREAT RECESSION AS THEY CALLED IT
@bigverybadtom GOOD THING THE STOCK MARKET ALSO CRASHED SO THAT THEY LOST THAT $2 TRILLION TOO=OOOPSY😂🤣😂🤣😂
*CLASS DISMISSED✊😎*
With trump in charge it was easy for me to leave the Republican party after 40 years. At no time and in no way did anybody have to convince me that the guy was no good. The fact that so many people never saw him for what he really is, still leaves me dumbfounded.
Sure bot account, sure.
@James Brauer 😂😂😂 Imagine thinking flappy armed grandma’s and cosplay dorks being given a tour was an insurrection, let alone ever a threat to the Republic. 😂😂🤡
@Scott Ermatinger How’s out of control inflation, tapping our oil reserves to nearly depleted and the threat of nuclear war going for you bucko?
Keep that same energy up when you get your draft notice 🤡
@Anne Murphy imagine believing you’re applying any critical thinking skills lol
Well done! It’s time to reestablish truth, and integrity to government .
Liz Cheneys final comment was moving and profound. She is such a great woman and American patriot.
@Up Stairs I don’t know what the basis was for the Lumpur Commission’s conclusions, but I thought that Cheney should have been impeached for not taking care to “defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”
He was charged with scrapping the Clinton’s anti-terrorism response (for no other reason than it had the name “Clinton” on it, then took 9 months to institute his plan. Then, when he presented it to the Principals, word got out to the Pakistanis who used the scenarios in the military exercises (including “a plane crashes into US buildings”) to pull of the attack. He and Bush then used that as a pretext to invade Iraq and capture their oil fields or get the petro contracts to extract it.
He and Bush should be in prison. A US prison.
@Scott Ermatinger “War Criminals Among Us: Bush, Cheney, and the Eyes of the World” is an article which begins to address your opening comment. As to the remainder of what you have written above, I agree with absolutely every word you wrote. Cheers.
@MarkLRandall She is AN American unlike your bot butt
@Up Stairs Did you know all the Trump’s are criminals.
@Flynn Spunks Did you know that your statement — as written, is prima facia false? How exactly did Barron Trump contravene the law, again? The last word is yours.
Such a strong speech. Crystal clear, rational, determined.
I am Canadian and have so much respect and admiration for Liz Cheney , Adam Kinzinger , Jamie Raskin, and the rest of this panel . Doing what needs to be done . All the world is watching .
and laughing their heads off.
Take them to Canada then. We can do without them.
@Christine Quinn not really my dear, have a look around you, do you really want have nuclear ☢️ war , no electric power, massive climate change scare mongering, crovitt fear porn and of course the wreaking of our judéo-chrétienne way of life ….. however if that’s all fine with you, then I suspect that living in China 🇨🇳 is the place for you ……
so your here illegaly
@bigverybadtom Who’s “we”?
Ms. Cheney,
You are a true American hero. Your father must be even more proud of you, than all decent Americans are right now. How brave to do, so publicly, the RIGHT thing, without regard for your own future in our government. My late father was a lifelong liberal and democrat. What has transpired over the last 6 years has actually made me at peace with his passing, because what is happening now would break his heart. He fought for civil rights in the 60s in the South, worked at AIDS hospices in the 80s, and after 40 years of being an educator, he went on to be a court appointed special advocate for children. He has always been my hero, and you, Mr. Kinzinger, Mr. Romney and every other Republican who has fought for justice would make him proud to be an American.
You would be his heroes, and that is saying something.
I wish I could send along my genuine respect and appreciation to you, and know that you personally received them. You are the best of everything it means to be a Citizen of the United States of America. And just like George Washington and John Adams, your patriotism will be recognized and admired throughout the ages.
All of your ancestors would applaud and commend your courage as equal to their own.
THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR OUR COUNTRY’S BRIGHTER FUTURE!!!
Sincerely and with my Deepest Respect,
Christine Prantil, daughter of
Thomas Guido Prantil, granddaughter of
Guido Eugenio Prantil and a proud
2nd Generation American from
San Diego, CA
P.S. You look FANTASTIC in this video clip!!!
@CT M I don’t care about the ‘deep state’ if that exists. This country needs a better president!
Liz Cheney sucks
@CT M Your “Orange Messiah” will never be anything except a has been !!! The world is a better place without him !!!
@CT M And you are a walking, talking indictment of the criminally neglected state of our educational system. I’d say shame on you, but it is ALL our fault you are so ignorant and uncouth.
She does look extra Beautiful in this video🤩 Brava Liz Cheney👏👏👏
Excellent speech that effects everyone, regardless of their political beliefs or favorite color. Well said, Liz.
Affects, not effects.
Damn right 💪🏾💪🏾‼️
Liz stood up for USA I applaud her
how many abortions did your wife have
I just can’t imagine a conversation between Congresswomen Cheney and Marg Green!! Kudos to Ms Cheney and her colleagues.
Well said and we’ll done Liz. You will go down as a great American who stood by her principals. You will be remembered as a hero who despite the personal cost stood for freedom. 🇺🇸
Agree with you Ricky. She’s proven she holds steady to her values of integrity and ethics.
She will go down alright….
Cheney and Kinzinger sacrificed their positions to do the right thing. That is the definition of leadership and deserves respect. I hope they continue to contribute to public service in one way or another.
And Treason Trump sacrificed Mike Pence.
AMEN!!! Patriotic heroes who’s courage we have not seen the likes of in about 70 years!
They bet on the wrong horse and lost. Most Americans are nostalgic for the Trump years, which were certainly better than today. Nobody genuinely cares about a few broken windows and scattered papers.
A true Republican hero 👏
Imagine if this select committee was never commissioned. I don’t even want to think of what would have resulted from that. Whatever you tolerate, you allow. I have massive respect for the entire committee, and I’m very proud of Liz Cheney.
@Sakaria Mwiiyale I was moking lefty lingo.
@Lee What does “moking” mean? Did you perhaps want to say “mocking”? Not trying to belittle you; I recognize that social media is also a great platform to educate one another. We just need to embrace truth and be open-minded. It’s not about being on the left or the right. It’s about decency and truth.
@Sakaria Mwiiyale l meant mocking. My mind is in 2 places while working. When a person gets voted out often they are said to have been fired by the voters. If you believe election results that is.
are you here illegaly
@Berk Toeppen 😂😂😂
I thank you Liz Cheney because every step of the way during these televised hearings what you have said has been truth.
Wow. That speech will go down in history as one of the greatest. She delivered it flawlessly.!
@Barry Washburn yes she did! Go back and actually listen to it. What is wrong with you?
😂😂😂
She is a flop
@Micky Flynn Not at all, the real history is that her father indirectly killed lots of innocent people in Iraq. No one support her
@Micky Flynn Barry didn’t watch a single minute of the January 6th hearings, he just couldn’t believe all the nasty things said about his hero tr**p
I am not an American but the whole world applauds this speech in defense of democracy!
Her last speech lol 🤣🤣
@michael WRONG. The Bible states. ” Man’s knowledge is foolishness to Jehovah God YHWH.”
@bigverybadtom << liar. Troll. Promotes terrorism.
@bigverybadtom trump for the morgue 2024!
There are people who should be respected because they are due it and have earned it Ms Chaney you are respected and in the words of Avatar I see you Ms Chaney. Thankyou for your service to the free world
I’m not Republican but thank God there is one person with some ethics and firm beliefs in our democracy – I admire her strength to stand up against the rest of her party to do what is right
Add Kinzinger to that thank you. He also wants tRump to be held accountable.
@bigverybadtom have a nice day and stay safe.
Ok y’all. Keep those blinders tight, chomp down on that bit. The chaneys and the democrat party love obedient little mules.
@bigverybadtom you have to admire her courage for sticking by her principles even though she knew she’d lose the election.
A lot of politicians are on tape criticizing donald until they realised they needed his support & they went from principled critics to spineless sycophants
@bigverybadtom nice claim. Now back it up with actual evidence.
Oh wait, you can’t cuz that didn’t happen. Cope harder.
I found myself holding my breath listening to Liz Cheney. I was almost astonished that my cheeks were not covered in tears halfway in.
Now that is the USA I was told about in school, in History and English classes, and in so many beautiful stories about the US Army soldiers who helped the German people remember kindness, humor, human decency and Christian values after this 12 year nightmare they had put themselves in by *electing a monster and it’s cult* as leader, as Golden Calf. On behalf of this monster they called their God the Germans brought so much horror and suffering to their own people and like half the world in the process…
Trump’s USA would not have helped Europe. Trump’s USA lies in smoking ruins of civil war, in poisoneous rivers of hate and distrust.
Liz Cheney’s speech to me feels like the first rays of sun and patches of blue sky after a cleansing thunderstorm.
Now have 45 really *serve* for once, it’s high time he does time in a safe place.
@Paul Itix so.. you bought 2 x NFT then, lil-tool..
Kangaroo court with Trump Derangement Syndrome….a blow to democracy, a stacked committee acting like a judge and jury…that accomplished nothing but wasting tax payer dollars…no creditable witnesses and no smoking gun connecting Trump to anything…..Trump accomplishments far out did anything Biden ever did ….Trump’s first week in office he destroyed a Syrian airport (occupied by Russia)..with 48 tomahawk missiles fired from two US battleships defending children that were being chemically bombed… something that Obama and Biden refused to do (red line in the sand)…and Trump gave Ukraine javelin rocket launchers that they defended themselves with while Biden watched Russia build forces for 3 months and held back Trump money and more weapons promised to them (because he wanted them to lose) .. because he was buying 400 billion dollars of oil from Russia…..Don’t talk BS about what Trump wouldn’t do ….Trump had a secure border 7 middle east peace treaties, (Abraham Accords)energy independence and an economy that was on fire 🔥 Biden quickly put it out and takes money from China and Ukraine (Hunters laptop)..Trump was the only president ever to give back all his salary to the government….Stop watching the corrupt fake news media…..they lie and keep you in the dark.
Liz Chaney got fired by her own followers in her own state…. (disgraceful).even they knew she was a loser.with Trump Derangement Syndrome.
Remember her Dad 🤡🤣
@Mslice09 aahh.. can’t handle the truth, huh, brainwashed-1.. tRumpzzForPrison
Much respect to Liz. As an Aussie watching this , it is about damn time folks were told and reminded why they need to NOT abuse the Democracy they live in. This is also a strong message to the international audience and authorities who seek to destroy the institution.
👍🏻🇦🇺😎
@bigverybadtom ok!!!!
As an “American” , why don’t you come to Australia and say that?
@Mslice09 drop mic…
Lis lost her election and will be in the minority.
Desantis will win the nomination so start smearing him now😂😂
@bigverybadtom The combined IQ of this panel is 150.
@Santa’s Mocha I don’t reckon we can spare any of our crocodiles mate, we need every one of them to stop the numbers of tourists reaching plague proportions. I could however spare a few dugites, they’re out in force at the moment.
As a life long Democrat, I have the total respect for Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzenger. They chose America over the cult that has taken over their party. They may have lost their seat, either by not seeking reelection, or losing their primary, but have retained their patriotism to our beloved nation. They will be always known as American patriots.
I am a lifelong (well, actually, about 20 years) conservative. These days, that makes me a Democrat by default, voting for nothing more than the preservation of that right to vote and have that, “vote,” MEAN something still.
Cheney was always a little too far out on the right wing ledge for my tastes, back in the day when the Republicans had a party and not a cult, or a collection of racist criminal grifters. Imagine that? A conservative who found Liz Cheney too right wing!? Yes, there really was a time when that was a plausible sentence to write!
I am filled with admiration for her eloquence and the many quotable moments in that speech, as well as the well chosen historical allusions she brought to bear upon the basic argument for democracy itself.
Most of all, I love the fact that she stood like a rock in the face of trump’s crimson tide, unyielding as actual human blood washed through the American democratic system, while countless unnecessary deaths were caused by a chaotic response to Covid, the encouragement of racist attacks and the appalling capitulation to Al Kaida, when trump released THOUSANDS of their worst offenders in return for a deal they did not honor, and which we all knew they wouldn’t, just so he could attempt to take credit for ending the war in Afghanistan.
I do hope to hear her words repeated in news, literature and other art forms to come. They were important. She reminds us all of the very foundations upon which we stand, and the very reason I can write these words to you, without fear of later having my devices searched and being punished for writing them, as they are in Beijing and Moscow, simply for not backing the powers that be in word and deed.
She is smart enough to know her own importance in this historic moment. And she has squeezed every last drop of juice out of that moment, with a speech that gives all thinking people pause.
Wherever you are in the free world, for good or ill, America is the foundation upon which your freedom stands. If that democracy falls, so will they all. This means that you, wherever you are, have a legitimate dog in this fight, and you thus have every right to make yourself heard in this debate. We must never forget that this is only because our democracy still stands . . . “if you can keep it?” . . .
@George Chen : A thoughtful and well made point. I’m with you there. 👍
@John Freedman : You clearly know who Kinsinger is. And it obviously bothers you enough that you talk about him even when he’s not involved in the topic under discussion. This shows you to be emotionally problematic and obtuse . . . at best. You should probably leave the grownups to do all that complicated, “thinking,” stuff and get on with your telesales or bit coin bro’ing that you pretend is, “work,” whilst the rest of us keep the lights on and your democracy flowing. 🙄🤦♂️
@perry roberts 👈 . . . 🤷♂️ . . . 🙄
@Diem Nguyen Do you think Trump cares about you? Even when he is convicted for his criminal charges, you will still support him. You are in a cult. Just stop!
A woman of integrity and character 👏🏽
Hahaha, you obviously haven’t been paying attention to her career as a lying grifter