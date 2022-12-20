Recent Post
47 comments
He was such a good reporter and I made damn sure that if he was on a story I was there to watch. RIP.
Amazing journalist, I always enjoyed his reports. Very shocked and saddened. Condolences to his family and friends.
👍👍
SWEET PIE:
Cover Dutch Slavery apology. Russians react very scared.
It’s almost like entertainment.
The amount of comments….
Never heard of him, did he lie also?
@Douglas Reagan He was with CNN, not foxxxxx entertainment network, newsmax or oann.
@Douglas Reagan <------ Republican troll pay no attention.
He really will be missed, it is heartbreaking! My heart felt condolences to his wife, children, the family and friends, Rest In Peace!
Well done, Anderson! Must have been hard to do a story on a friend. Drew will be missed.
Anderson Cooper worked for the CIA for two years before being placed at CNN.
I can’t believe I never heard of him before , and I watch CNN
Damn. He was a great reporter. He will be missed!
The greatest , totally exposed Russian collusion single handedly along with the Hunter laptop
The very best.
I just watch him the other day!!!! Would have never thought anything wrong with him. R.I.P!!!!
The article about him said that he kept his cancer diagnosis under wraps. So sad! He was such an incredible investigative reporter. 😞
Certainly a Journalist who left a Legacy. Rest in Peace Drew, sincere condolences to your family and loved ones.🙏
RIP Drew Griffin you were such a great journalist
My sincere condolences to the family & friends of Drew Griffin, all the best from the U.K.
As a Veteran, may he Rest in Peace for exposing the truth. He was a giant among Journalist.
@NPClown#9999 I’m an American you Russian troll
@NPClown#9999 WTF are you talking about?
@Karate Kid when they say “expose” in journalism it has a different meaning than when MAGA terrorists like trump expose themselves to unwilling women.
TRUTH?????? Seriously????? he was a leftist hack.
@Todd LP Bullshit. He took on beuracracy in the government when Obama was in power too. His story on the TSA in the 2012-2014 range made him enemies and the next time he flew he found himself on the no fly list but successfully got his name removed. He showed the widespread incompetence in the VA Veterans Hospitals across the country where veterans were dying in large numbers due to incompetence and not being able to see the doctors quick enough so that theit diseases were often terminal before they could access care. He’s done so much long format journalism that focused on the average American fighting government agencies. The only interviews that were political in nature were his cover of Mike Lindell and Rudy Giuliani as they were spreading false claims about the 2020 election. I’m surprised that almost everyone he asked granted him an interview where he proceeded to make them look silly and indefensible. He’s gone after Democrats just as much. However, it is the Republican Party that has been the party of grift and election lies since Donald Trump stated well before the election that he probably wouldn’t recognize the outcome of the election if he lost. Of course he lost in a landslidw but still says he was cheated even though Biden beat him by about 70 electoral votes and over 6 million popular votes.
My heart goes out to everyone at CNN. Drew was an amazing correspondent. He will be forever missed and remembered
who cares about what happen to george floyd? on a non racist prospective, it can happen to anyone. even you or me. a system of croaked power or enforce. if can happen to anyone been happen since the history of rome
@Gambit Odsey No, he wasn’t. But thanks for your question.
@Todd LP So was your mother when she told your father that she didn’t cheat on him.
@Raydensheraj if I was a Nazi I’d be for helping Ukraine and the azov-nazi brigade.😆
@Assad Shewa Bakhtiar I feel bad for George Floyd. He didn’t get to be on earth long enough to do more LSD and beat more pregnant women like he used too😂
I worked with Drew years ago and always enjoyed his reporting. A professional unflinching reporter who will be greatly missed by those who did and didn’t know him. R.I.P. Scott, DP.
@kman87 He pushed his personal agenda through lies and misleading information . Also didn’t report on stories about Hunters laptop , Russian collusion hoax , illegal immigration , inflation .
Walter Cronkite set the standard for journalists ,on the men side . Barbara Walters on the women side ..
Any reporter that asks Biden what ice cream he likes ,should be fired .
@kman87 you asked and I answered . Don’t hate because you don’t like the truth , We found out how honest liberals are at Marthas Vineyard . They called the military on the illegals . lol But did the shithead report that ?
@kman87 If you read his reply again without emotion you’ll see he is agreeing with you. The first part about CNN opinion of his as a company it sounds like as I read it… because the rest of the very same comment he is complimenting the guy. Hence…. his reply “What did I say wrong?” He said his reporting was unbiased and calling him a journalist is an insult and I agree… that man changed lives, he saved lives, he changed minds and hearts and gave people a voice and he actually listened…. he was much more than a job title. He really did bring so much good into so much bad and forever changed millions of lives. That is a huge compliment these days.
I just read through to see how he passed away and seen this thread. Just a quick food for thought. 🙃😁
@K Fox lol
My deepest condolences to his family , colleagues, and friends. He was truly an awesome journalist!
👍👍☝️
Real Journalist that deserves all recognition for his work and will be truly missed. RIP
He was the best of the Fourth Estate, a credit to his vocation and humanity. Rest In Peace Drew, strength to his loved ones.
What a reporting hero. Did you see him help the man that was almost swept away by a flooding river? Led him from the bank with one hand. Never dropped his microphone. What a true professional.
Oh my God, what a loss! I’m so sorry! My deepest sympathies to Drew’s Family, friends, and the whole CNN Team! 😢🙏
This is profoundly sad. My heart goes out to his family, friends, and colleagues. All of us who watched him over the years will feel his absence.
I loved his reporting. He was so courageous and thoughtful with his reporting. No one got a pass. I had great admiration for the man. RIP Drew! My sympathies to his dear family.
This hit hard. Whenever I saw Drew on air, I knew it was serious and JUST STRAIGHT UP FACTS, and you knew it was well worth it, just the way he delivered his story… WOW