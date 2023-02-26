Recent Post
70 comments
they used to call this disinformation.
@Daniel’sChannel cope.
The US Gov has 336 bio-labs located across the globe – the Pentagon funded and provided the SARS Pathogen to the Wuhan lab in China – for the purposes of research and development of a designer virus for bio-warfare. THE USA is responsible for the deaths of many millions of innocent lives and uncalculable grief and financial loss across the world.
Governments lie while people die – this was all about control = nothing less.
I still can’t believe that people looked at me like I was nuts and called me a conspiracy theorist for saying it was probable the coronavirus leaked from a lab that did coronavirus research in the exact location where the coronavirus pandemic originated.
Actually, I would argue this report is the actual misinformation. This is to scare the Chinese.
The real purpose behind this report is Russia is looking to get weapons from China. We are being prepped for the idea that cheapo Chinese goods are not going to so cheap anymore. Maybe not even AVAILABLE anymore. It is a shot across China’s bow, financially speaking. Bad trade relations=less money for China. Tensions are escalating behind the scenes.
As for anything new on the actual source of COVID: The jury is still out. This report does not give anything useful or usable to us.
Biden/Harris are corrupt traitors and will go down as the worst dictators in American history, Impeachments immediately for China Joe ”Trump 2024 Save America”
If this were to be the origin, China would do everything they can to cover it up and point fingers, which is exactly what they have been doing….
Exactly
Your theory is also applicable to those 46 secret Biolabs run by the US, in Ukraine. LIke you said, probably been covered up by the US.
@Thomas Holt Patient Zero worked in the Chinese LAB!!!!!
That’s what China always does.
The real question is was it done on purpose or was it actually a accident
@LotsOfFun you have a lot of imagination.
@yanboa True! I also have COMMON SENSE! China doesn’t care if they kill their people as well. They have food scarcity. Bill Gates believes in getting rid of the old and/or sick as well.
@LotsOfFun everyone knew it was from a lab. I don’t know where you get your information, maybe you watch too much news?
Hold China and China Joe accountable!
Pangolin’s reputation is beyond repair. The world owes them an apology.
@MassiveLibCawk And still people called it a conspiracy theory. those who said this were even called Nazis and other names over here in good ol’ Germany. 🙂
@dezpotizmOFheaven no that wouldn’t make sense they prob wouldn’t resort to racism. Everybody knew it was from a lab. Early science showed that it was likely manufactured and multiple viruses including HIV genetic sequences were found within COVID. GMO virus 💯 science is the answer.
@Isaacs Obeng Agreed, Biden/Harris are corrupt traitors and will go down as the worst dictators in American history, Impeachments immediately for China Joe ”Trump 2024 Save America”
An lowly innocent quiet victim
the timing of this report is also interesting 🤔
Damm Right 👉 China 🇨🇳 balloons
How can Jim Acosta síť there and report on this with a straigh face is unfathomable!
He looks rather downtrodden, angry, or even sick. Then again, that might just be his serious face he always wears to pretend to be a news anchor. Maybe it’s just his normal face, or maybe his face makes some people sick.
Just take a minute to reflect on the censorship and misinformation on this issue during the height of the pandemic. Shameful.
@MassiveLibCawk It is still there! lol…. Reason it’s still there is because it’s TRUTH and NOT misinformation. CNN viewers are the last to be told anything true! sucker…
@LotsOfFun again your comment is filtered.
@MassiveLibCawk No. It’s still there. I guess I’ll have to mute you so that you will quit messaging me.
@LotsOfFun blocking other opinions won’t get you far👍 man up
@MassiveLibCawk so they were censoring the America media? 😂. Remember when you said Hunters laptop was Russian disinformation 😂
Remember when you couldn’t even suggest a lab leak was possible without getting your social media accounts nuked?
@A7A3L R5M Are you even paying attention or do you just eat everything CNN feeds you? Its true if 2 years ago you would’ve said this, you would’ve been banned for misinformation. You don’t find that concerning?
This theory is now convenient to the US mission of making China the new Boogeyman of the world.
I remember. I’m not even a conservative, but I definitely see that they tried very hard to keep the lab theory all hush hush. Trump was right and got THRASHED for it anyways. I believed the lab theory was right in 2020, I’m even more certain now.
@don s that definitely makes sense.
@blastermast4545 2 years they will say covid vaccines are bad for you
can anyone explain me why on earth is ENERGY DEPARTMENT is busy with investigating lab-leaks? just interested 😆
Because they control the nuclear stockpile. The same stockpile that is responsible for retaliation against nuclear, chemical, and biological attacks. We don’t bother wasting money to have 3 different ways to destroy humanity. We only need one.
China was not the origin. Americans found it in lab samples from Sep 2019 and Italy found it in samples from AUGUST 2019. China found it in Dec 2019.
“Severe implications to China” right.. while corporate America, Walmart etc provides a steady stream of revenue to the CCP. Name one thing that has been done in the last two years to reduce the dependency on Chinese imports
it took all these years to decide what we already knew
It was a cover up, protecting the WHO which is paid huge by the CCP. CNN is just putting this out now so they gain some deniability. They got paid to cover it up too. They’re just doing damage control now that the truth cannot be hidden any longer.
Remember when CNN called this a ‘conspiracy theory’?? I remember.
Oh yes.
Fake News CNN
You are correct but just remember fox can never tell the truth . I’m Shure as hell I’m no liberal speaking . What I am is wanting the best four all humans . What does it matter who is wright or wrong .
If this wasn’t a conspiracy theory, why do you think till now they still use *with low confidence, and very likely originated from?*
They need to be help responsible financially for all the deaths caused worldwide and all labs destroyed.
its china tho… they are literary about to go into indirect war with US… i dont think they care, God knows they might have done it intentionally
Don’t worry. Those who are responsible will get away with everything, as they always do. Nothing ever happens
Until they get to see Jesus on judgement day
The head of the research lab in Wuhan disappeared for months. I am sure she got reprimanded quite severely and threatened if she ever admitted the truth. Of course, there is also plenty of blame to go-around here in the US as we provided funding for the gain-of-function research in Wuhan. Nobody is willing to admit who was on the committee that approved that funding.
I hate that a health crisis seems to have been made political. What’s worse is that you are only allowed to believe one thing or the other, no in-between. Everyone knew the potential this could have been leaked in China but not enough information was available so some people choose not to readily agree that that was the case.
@Millo religion is a tool used to control a group of people. And start wars.
STFU! You supported that very crime syndicate that pushed the virus conspiracies on us! We all knew what happened! Only us SMART ONES, said fk you 🖕🏿to those vaccines! Don’t worry us pure bloods will save humanity! FKN losers!
@Subit Nath China 5-cent army🤣🤣🤣
@Millo trust in god ?? Seriously why is religion a main factor in just about every conflict since the beginning of time ? Talk about madness and illusion….
This is truly a major coverup.
Almost 3 years and it’s still in our lives.
It’s a designed super bug. Mutates faster than anything natural. It’s forever!👁️👁️🇺🇸
@Michael Howell so is roaches running hairy legs
He’s still calling this a “Lab Leak Theory “. What a joke!
At least call it an ongoing investigation, not a theory .
They couldn’t keep the cat in the bag so now they’re calling it a “leak” to make it seem like an accident, rather than an intentional release. They’re still lying, but at least they’re getting closer to the truth.