Recent Post
- US Energy Department assesses Covid-19 likely resulted from lab leak
- Bash asks GOP chair if Trump will sign controversial pledge
- National security adviser warns China about sending weapons to Russia
- Bryan Cranston says ‘MAGA’ could be viewed as a racist remark
- ‘Shocking’: Reporter says Russian losses are increasing support for Putin’s war
67 comments
This is the problem with politics and political parties. It’s not what your own beliefs or values you stand for it’s the ” Party ” loyalty that counts no matter what.
Liberals do it on a daily basis. Quit it with the crocodile tears.
будто невзначай выходя из дому, она шла по дороге навстречу ему
Now is the time for all good people to come to the aid of their party. 🙂
Trump loyalty in the GOP
I love how nazis pretend everybody does it when only nazis do.
So………support the nominee, regardless! So much for country over party.
Она не старалась распалять его любовь, погруженная в ту беззаботность, которая отличает истинное счастье.
The nazis being nazis.
I’d like to thank all 70 judges who laughed into Donnie’s face 😆
@Elizabeth Stanley You did put a weak, feeble minded, incompetent gaffe machine who hid in his basement bunker in the White House. You’re right. Americans aren’t that stupid. MAGA is.
@Owner of MAGAt’s. Ummm…..no, make America great again supporters would never vote for a weak feeble incompetent I gaffe machine to run the country. That would not make any sense.
@Foca Seal 🤡🤣Biden couldn’t beat a” flight of stairs ” the other night … I heard the stairs won 🤣🤣🤣🤣
@Elizabeth Stanley No one’s ever accused MAGA of making sense.
@Elizabeth Stanley In your world. Not the real world.
this absolutely cracks me up, the party of “free speech” doesn’t let you speak your mind LMFAO
@Lotso Huggin Bear any gender can menstruate. do you not know the difference between sex and gender? Would you like to talk about sex instead? do you typically share your uneducated opinion before actually learning about the topic?
Yo , if yall see Hunter , let him know he still owes me for the kilo and 8 ball , along with the girls I set him up with .
My boy Korn Pop is one bad dude
SO TRUE!
@Mike Kolokowsky I don’t think her demand will be fully met. She’s a little bonkers if she thinks that will fly.
@Planecrazy Me too, He paid way to much thinking the Twitter files would make him a GOD to the right like Trump and poof…. has lost his a$$. Loving it.
The PAB betrayed his oath to his country and you think he’ll commit to a pledge from the RNC?
“I say this to my Republican colleagues…..there will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain.”
Liz Cheney
@Clark Burgess you have been watching too much Young Turds or too much CNN+
@David C Say what you like, unlike you… I know the truth and my sources are impeccable! You have been, Foxified.
@Clark Burgess didn’t need fox to say that Wuhan lab leaked the Rona. I guess you needed CNN to tell you not to believe the truth. Lol
@David C Hilarious 😆
@Clark Burgess just like CNN+
Leaders lead. They don’t always follow voters. They hear voters, but still must lead. She has a cop out answer for everything. “It’s up to the voters “
And when the voters overwhelmingly opted for Biden she was and is hopelessly devoted to unseating President Biden by whatever device necessary.
She tries in vain and vanity to warrant her paycheck, but the windows of her lying eyes — gooped shut by multiple applications of MAGA-brand ‘mass-scare-us’ — give her away.
Biden is definitely not a leader. His handlers, Breakfast taco Jill, and the Easter Bunny are bidens leaders.
“It’s up to the voters” leads to mob mentality
Tell that to Bernie Sanders, who the DNC cheated, twice
I agree. This is why Democracy is not the best system of government. It allows malinformed masses to control the society.
“”I would support the will of the voters” she says. Next question I would have asked, “if Democratic voters outnumber Republican voters on certain issue, you’re saying your prepaired to, ‘support the will of all voters’ or just Republicans? If not, you’ve made it party over country in spades. Or you can’t see that?”
they can not see anything that is not covered in money.
@Anthony Beaudry nice burn
Ronald Cole…EXCELLENT POINT !!
I wish Dana had asked. That would have made it a perfect interview! If she didn’t answer then she is not being truthful. Oh wait, I’m thinking Republicans can be truthful. Sorry. I was in a slight coma after this woman’s boring voice. I was born and raised a Republican. But after Bush jr became president, I switched parties. And am a proud Democrat. By listening to their rep, it’s no wonder I became a democrat!!
But I really wished Dana would have asked the question you suggested. 🙏🏻👍🏻
Let chat privately
Does Ronna know that scumbag RINO Paul Ryan said he will not support Trump if he wins?
Absolutely sad and disgusting , this problem with the politics! 😢
Hello 👋 how are you doing today? I hope 🤞 this year brings happiness, peace and love all over the world 🌎 I’m originally from Canada 🇨🇦 grow up in Forth Worth Texas, currently living in Key West Florida. Where are you from if i may ask?
She completely contradicted herself throughout this interview across the board
She dropped 200 lbs after the Russian funding got cut. That’s the real story here.
I love how the head of the RNC is able to ignore the FACT that the leader of her party is a LYING RACIST CON MAN CRIMINAL and most the Republicans in congress participated in Trump’s failed COUP on one level or another and could be indicted for they roles.
She didn’t answer the question straight up. She side step them all .especially the ones about Trump. These people are so beautifully wicked in there ways. I can’t and will never vote for them
Joey showered with his daughter…. Lol Lol
The pledge is beyond enforcement in a free society. And, oddly, Trump is correct in saying he would support a candidate of his choice.
He will sign then do whatever he wants.
It takes a special kind of fool to trust him to do anything unless it suits him in the moment.
What are you going to do sue him? There’s a long line in front of you.
They don’t want their members respecting the will of the people, they want them respecting the will of the party
Normal,they want ALL of the Republican candidates to pledge LOYALTY to TRUMP, regardless of whom they eventually nominate, because HE is the titular LEADER of the Party.
@Carol Edmonds So you’re saying he’s a shoe in?
So…. She pretty much deflected and talked around every question.
This is a horrible and even sinister position to take, “I’ll support my party regardless of whom it choses as its candidate”.
Nixon almost remained president because most of the GOP still supported him. The modern situation of blind support, right or wrong, was inevitable.
Really
“Everyone needs to support the will of the voters!”
That’s hilarious on so many levels.
@Mike Kolokowsky yes, all the NUMEROUS Democrats that spent four years denying the election results of the 2016 election
Bernie supporters “should” agree with this post
Zero chance Trump will even support the Republican party if he is not chosen.
He will go on a rant like this world has never seen.
I cannot wait.
The voters in 1930s Germany voted hitler to power.
@Mark We do, we did. The question is did Hilary’s supporters do the same in 2008?
So she wasn’t going to push back at her lies at all!
She keeps saying they need to support the will of the people for their nominee, but they couldn’t support the will of the people for the presidential nominee SMDH 😂
Hello 👋 how are you doing today? I hope 🤞 this year brings happiness, peace and love all over the world 🌎 I’m originally from Canada 🇨🇦 grow up in Forth Worth Texas, currently living in Key West Florida. Where are you from if i may ask?
“I’m looking forward” is a great way to say “I cant defend that argument” Hahaha 😆😆😆
Body language experts would say that everything she says as she shakes her head, she knows isn’t true.