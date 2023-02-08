Recent Post
- US Navy releases images of the suspected Chinese spy balloon debris
23 comments
I’m more interested in the hardware that sank than balloon fabric.
Hello
It’s a dam good start my friend.
I don’t know why but this image reminds me of that boat ride with the founding fathers lol
I dont think we will ever know what they find in the gondola. If they ever find and retrieve it intact. My guess is that it has a self destruct.
I can see “Made in china” on that black frame.
So how many times have they done this ? Now what happens. ? I Wonder were it was launched from. Return the favor.
I’ve noticed that news sources have been screaming about a second balloon being seeing over Latin America… where? Can you please link me a source, one with an image because so far I haven’t seen a single picture of it yet
Hope to see the SNL version of this.. this is a show for sure..
Distraction again: I am sure that they took surveillance photos before they shot it down. No one has asked for the pilots film perspective of the balloons hardware?.. Seeing something intact is better than scraps.
The balloon is in my prayers never forget
_”Hi. Can you shut off your motor please? Thanks. I’m just doing a courtesy Life Preserver check, to make sure you have one for every individual on board…”_
😏
Sorry… Was just the first thing that came to mind after seeing like 10 people in that small boat! lmao
Once military missed it, smarter to land in H2O. “We’re going to make your cheeps, our cheeps”.😊
Oh okay I thought it was blown up and deep in the sea that they couldn’t retrieve it hmm
Tell us again the lie about 3 balloons during the Trump era.
About time I thought everyone was just going to look at it the whole time pass over 😂
I would like to know how that balloon or any other balloons come from there to united State .
The thumbnail YouTube put with this video said “US Navy released images of suspect…” with the reporters picture.
It made me laugh.
China in very eloquent terms: New world leader.
I like how she just assumes it’s a spy, plane. let keep a open mind and wait for facts. lets see the data
Facts evidence., proof.⚖️
Navy and Airforce are proud of this military feat.
Surprised the Army and the Marines didnt get involved too.