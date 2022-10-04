61 comments

    2. Let’s make it simple. Have it in YOUR backyard, son. Invite the neighbours, split the buns and watch the carnage. Have fun with it.

  3. If you give Russia any land of Ukraine, they’ll come back in a few years demanding more, then more, until they have the whole of Ukraine. Putin is completely insane. Stay Strong Ukraine from the US. 💪🇺🇸♥🇺🇦☮💙💛

  4. The fall of the City of Lyman was an important logistics hub with a garrison of 5000 Russian men – it will be interesting to see what weapons and equipment the Russians have donated to the Ukrainians this time.🤔

    1. If there were 5 thousand Russian soldiers there, then the Armed Forces of Ukraine would have fled towards Kyiv

  5. Dear Mr. Vlad Putins : Tank you for being the single best RECRUITER for NATO/OTAN Membership with once Neutral Sweden and Finland signing up and soon joining and hopefully Ukraine will follow suit. Once again, tanks a million cause we couldn’t have done it without your help and input. Sincerely yours, the FREE and Sovereign, Independent people of Ukraine

    4. NOPE, IF NUKES WILL DROP ON AMERICAN SOIL, THEN THE ESCALATION WILL STOP. YOU SHOULD HAVE LEFT RUSSIA ALONE AT THE BEGINNING.

  7. Remember how giddy those right wingers were when Putin first started this war, calling him a strategic genius?
    I’ll never forget.

    1. ​@David Uhm, he has not been convicted of anything you people threw at him. He’s been out of office for a while now. Is he living rent free in your heads?

  11. *Let’s take this moment to appreciate our creator’s hard work and effort, keep it up!* 32:47 😁

  15. I really love the questions that the journalist is asking so professional this journalist is so professional ❤️

  16. You can fool some people sometimes but you can’t fool all the people all the time Time will always change

  19. As this man knows a shelf life has us all, there are a couple ways this could go here. He has been a great enough man he could back off Ukraine, and still maintain enough dignity to be a hero in his own country. The further this escalates the further the chances of that happening diminish.

  20. “If the present leaders don’t have the will and wisdom to intervene now, back-up and stop the escalation, then god will have to forgive them because no one else will be left behind to do it.”

    1. I couldn’t agree more !
      I don’t have a god to make that happen .
      We are all in this together my friend

