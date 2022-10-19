Recent Post
- Reality Check: Could this year be the year of the third party?
- What Ukrainians learn from downed drones used by Russia
- US spy chief: Russia using weapons at ‘unsustainable rate’
- Trump showed classified Kim Jong Un letter to journalist
- New book reveals Marjorie Taylor Greene’s intent to impeach Biden
64 comments
Precision munitions require highly sophisticated components, components russia is having problems obtaining.
@Thetequilashooter1 i dont have anti-US mindset ,i’ve been to the US few years ago and doing business with american companys , due to current us gov competition policy , im just telling you what we have been doing and what we must do to face current situation , with respect to copy matters , the US and germany did the same thing before , i think i know the fighter jets -J15 better than you do , all i can tell is not what you said it was
@Thetequilashooter1 competition is permanent , from chinese position on high-tech , the first thing is to survive , it’s not the time to talk about surpass the US or the west , china alway opens to work with any courtry and positive competition is wellcomed ,the western hightech companys are our teacher s , but greedy politicians can not comprehend our traditional chinese culture
@stillson lai China is reportedly working on a replacement for the People’s Liberation Army Navy’s J-15 carrier-based fighter jet. This news comes amid revelations that the aircraft are increasingly accident prone and the Chinese already need to significantly expand their carrier aviation fleets to keep pace with plans to build new flattops.
The South China Morning Post
confirmed that China’s Navy, also known as the PLAN, was searching for a new carrier fighter on July 4, 2018. Though Chinese officials say that a new type is in development, there was no information on whether this would be a variant of an existing aircraft, either produced domestically or acquired abroad, or a clean-sheet design, or when it might enter service.
And to remember that mere months ago Putin was saying ‘Russian military tech is decades ahead’ xD They are now back to making tanks from the 1950 xD XD
Last fight https://youtu.be/xm2jO5EOHwY
@Alpha Nerd ummm … that means the US should be helping Russia??? In case you don’t remember, this is from BBC -> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5SBo0akeDMY
@Cory Griffiths “Without the U.S. help Ukraine would’ve been finished” Irrelevant. This is nothing short of a US proxy war with Russia were America is supplying tens of billions of dollars in advanced arms and other aid to Ukraine, far beyond any other nation’s support, and they also has invaluable US intelligence support. What would have happened without American support is irrelevant. They have American support and the US will not be losing this proxy war.
Just like they’ve been using conscripts at unsustainable rates. Barely can arm, clothe, and feed them.
With tampons 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
They corrupt as f
From the footage I’ve seen, the Russian conscripts are being armed and trained pretty well. Well we shall see what happens, Ukraine is on the 10th round of mobilization. Increasingly Ukraine is using mercenaries from the west and women to fight for them.
@Geopolitics+ Surely you understand Russia has been using mercenaries. Borrowing from Belarus and Chechnya. Women have been in the military for a long time and I’m not sure how that’s a negative thing, particularly when dealing with invaders. And you must’ve watched different footage than me. They’ve been running full steam with online propaganda for years and that hasn’t helped on the battlefield.
One side is allowed to pound the other while the other is not allowed to respond in kind, in order to avoid escalation.
This is unfair and inhumane.
Well, these are the last days of Pooptin.
@bhuffman101 SEARCH:”THE CRIMEAN WAR”👌✌️
@bhuffman101 RUSSIA 🇷🇺 LOST THE CRIMEAN WAR CENTURIES AGO TOO ✌️😁
@bhuffman101 WHAT THEY OR RATHER PUTIN DIDN’T CALCULATE IS THAT WE HAVE 30+ COUNTRIES AGAINST 1 & WE WON’T RUN OUT OF MILITARY ⚔ EQUIPMENT AT ALL OR HAVE TO DO LIKE THEM & RESORT TO OUR OLD WW2 STOCKPILE BCUZ WE DON’T HAVE ONE 😏😁😂😅
I just don’t get it. How can the Russian military be so incredibly incompetent? Feels like a complete comedy show to me
Is that what CNN tells you?
@rob cubed Most balanced, non MSM analysis for the layman regarding Russian strength vs the NATO collective indirect might supporting the Ukrainian fight for survival. A-ok. Solid analysis.
Because you are believing everything you are watching on the Western media. 🤣🤣🤣 On the ground things are very different.
Considering the absolute rout Ukraine has been forcing on Russian troops, of course they’re running low on good equipment since much of that was either destroyed or is in Ukraine’s hands now. What are their options now? Even older equipment being Macgyvered by fresh troops with little will or training to fight?
@Writeous0ne This has nothing to do with pride. No country should be allowed to forcibly annex territory from another country in the 21st century, or it sets an escalating precedent for imperialist land grabs world wide. Everybody knows Russian regular troops were in Donbass since 2014 just like they were in Crimea.
Russia should be stopped for the same reason not stopping Hitler in Sudetenland/Czechoslovakia (“I just want to protect ze oppressed Sudeten ethnic Germans”) was a bad idea.
Iran is supposed to be sanctioned. How on earth have they produced thousands of such drones? Find who presses sanctions by, and impose some heavy consequences to him/them.
Is this a civilian or a combat based war? Because all I’ve been seeing is one of the largest armies in the world constantly in retreat while their leadership attacks innocent civilians hundreds of miles away from the front lines.
Would that be because you listen to CNN , maybe?
And you trust the news?
i said at the start of this invasion, “ivan only knows how to destroy”, and nothing in the last 8 or so months has shown them to be any different.
@Dan Andreev you not post in english you don’t count
Last fight https://youtu.be/xm2jO5EOHwY
If he can’t have it he will destroy it.
Pooty has all the pettiness and ruthlessness of a Stalin with none of the ability. Aside from being one of the biggest monsters of the 20th century Stalin was actually a very good organizational mind. He was just a mass murdering butcher as well. Putin has the personality but none of the skills. If whatever he tries doesn’t work it’s always break it harder with him.
@Chirpy Wiggins Quite possibly. Putin’s only viable exit strategy is feet first. Failure for him most likely equals death at the hands of any of a dozen enemies or rivals so he has little to lose taking risks no matter how many others he takes with him. He’s the type who’d send another million to die if it kept him in power another week even if he was dying with no more than a month to live. I’ll be more than a little surprised and relieved if the evacuation of Kherson isn’t a prelude to a WMD strike, either tactical nukes or nerve gas attacks. More likely nerve gas imo.
He will have Ukraine. Putin is no joke what I have understood from my observation.
Like a child with it’s sandcastle on the beach, destroying it when it’s done playing so no other kids can play with it.
@Melinda Unknown Just like someone who claims they’re over their exe but can’t stop talking about them…
Absolutely no success on the battlefield, so naturally Putina launched a winter terror campaign against Ukrainian civilians. That’s a really classy move, comrade
it’s like being on a ship and the man at the helm wants to show the world and the iceberg who’s boss.
@The Messenger There is a deal, for Ukraine to purchase drones from Iran, Iran will be getting 400 drones from Iran. this will be funny if Ukraine fly them into russia, HOW WILL RUSSIA PROVE THEY CAME FROM Ukraine, this is a great deal.
What a pathetic and gross over simplification of the situation.
Best news ever
wells said, and totally careless about the cost
Not just weapons. Russia also depleting their cannon fodder at an unsustainable rate.
The ridiculous part of it all being that they’re not using the precision weapons on the battlefield but on civilian infrastructure which have little or no impact on the war
@R51R4 00 Sure they do, developing countries do not want to starve. Ukraine was producing all sorts of foodstuff and most countries are fed up of the war and want it to be over. No proof those other countries are indirectly supporting, well apart from Iran and North Koera, but those countries are shuned by everyone anyway.
What happened Iraq civilians?
They are just trying to do as much damage as possible before they have to give up.
@Barb Smith why?
He would never quit he would drop atomic bomb next week Friday 28 2022.
@Garyl Swindlehurst Russia will pay a very heavy price if they use nukes. Plenty of wars have happened since WWII and no nuclear country has since then used nukes for a reason.
For being a career KGB agent a person would think that Putin would know how to overtake a country. Taking out electric, gas, food and water and their supply routes should’ve been the first things to hit while doing the least damage. He has the place all blown to pieces now. Some places in Ukraine are uninhabitable because of his recklessness. He’ll have a costly rebuild now.
~ clueless
What a wicked country, unbelievable just unbelievable, stay strong Ukraine…
@Lewis well Putin’s approval rating is better than Biden.
Its an example using a country with borders to the USA. The point is the us provoked this and used Ukraine. My hope is putin isn’t suicidal. We both know he will not run looking weak to the whole world, not a guy like that.
the us killed how many civilians in Afghanistan??
It’s not the country… It’s the leader of the country! – This is Putin’s war, no one else’s
Precious and precise are probably fairly synonymous here. If you want to be sure to hit exactly what you want, and not much else, that costs money.
They may not be running out of ammo just yet, but they do appear to be running out of options.
They can surely kill a lot of Ukranians with Soviet era weapons, but they can’t win the war with them.
Been saying this for months and still Russia is blasting away…
…with Iranian drones now.
Western media keep saying Russia is out of weapons is good talking point that’s about it lmao 🤣
@Rex Sceleratorum I heard they will be receiving support of 100k well-fed, supremely trained, fully equipped North Korean soldiers too
There’s not one single rake Putin hasn’t stood on 🤣
Here is the recommended clip that explains all:
https://youtu.be/2EXjRrTzTgQ !