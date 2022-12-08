Recent Post
56 comments
Another example that some people have VERY important jobs that are not fit for. Someone else with more capacity may have save a lot of those poor children 😕
@Eduardo Oliveira What is the gibberish about?
Eduardo is a known troll, ignore him. He is insignificunt. Yes, it’s spelled like that on purpose.




@Eduardo Oliveira because of trump. Debt, tax cuts and stupid covid policies made his bubble economy pop like an overfilled water balloon.
If you were purposefully trying to let kids get slaughtered by a gunman, you wouldn’t have done anything differently than this sheriff 🤔
Not surprising given how they bravely and quickly police lined up to save themselves from accountability.
@Michael Bray : The NRA itself is very corrupt and its been infiltrated by Russia and Putin and in Putins Russia the citizenry is not allowed private gun ownership ironically. Most totalitarian gov’t don’t trust their own people lest they turn these weapons upon their oppressors.
Gov Abbott LIED!!!! Children died and he chose to cover for the cops
this is the problem with domestic police = self regulating – no oversight – no accountability – they serve themselves, not the public interests
@Joe ROGAIN USA has been the gun-murder capital of the world for +60 yrs running ~ and our government is broken beyond repair.
I thought cops had radios …
Seriously doesn’t matter if it’s 35 or 16 minutes, he still messed up hard.
America ought to worm out Joe of the power .
Radios did not work inside. They could have relayed the dispatch messages to those inside.
Please watch the video you’re both commenting on. At 4:33 you can clearly see Sheriff Nolasco standing outside as a radio transmission tells everyone there are survivors inside the classrooms. The officer standing immediately to Nolasco’s left repeats the radio message to Nolasco. Even the cops inside the hallway, where radios didn’t work, knew. One of the first officers to respond to the scene and enter the hallway was talking to his wife on the phone as she bled out inside one of the classrooms. He is captured on video in the hallway yelling about it. The officers in the hallway also heard repeated gunfire and children screaming. They set up a triage area down the hall, anticipating mass casualties. They knew it was an active shooter and not a barricaded subject, they were just too cowardly to do the right thing and breach the classroom. The radios aren’t responsible for 350+ cops ignoring their training. Please don’t help them dodge accountability by blaming everyone and everything except the cops themselves.
@Nome N Clature yes, police band channels do in fact work inside buildings – stop spreading false info NOME
Cowards man. Shouldn’t be holding high positions of power within law enforcement if they are going to run away like that.
I wouldn’t be able to ever even leave the house if I was this guy
An accident is in his very near future. Coward.
I think he just wishes it would all go away, like on the day he really could do without the hassle. ☠️🤡
I guess you’re not a R official then.
He sounds like he’s been self medicating.
All those PATHETIC “law enforcement officers” who failed those CHILDREN and their teachers that day…and who continue to LIE about their actions (or LACK thereof) that day. They make me SICK. I don’t know how they sleep at night. They all should be fired and charged with negligence homicide.
*negligent homicide
I think of that too. 😔 💔
It is very simple,,,THEY ARE PURE COWARDS,,they would pick on an elderly, female or a very young civilian and violates their rights, falsely charge them with made out charges, kidnap them, imprison them, ruin their name and reputation and in some cases murder them,,,,that they do perfectly, but when it comes to service and protection!!!!! They hide like cockroaches and pigs,,,,,THAT IS WHAT WE HAVE HERE IN THE USA THAT WE CALL POLICE FORCE THAT WE HAVE TO BE PROUD OFF.
Coward Sheriff fires back at Plucky Reporter: “What have you done for the families?”
Shimon: “I’ve exposed your lies and dishonesty”
that was A GREAT RESPONCE
When people ask a question like that they know they’re screwed but instead of coming clean they’re try to shut you up by making you look like a hypocrite. It only works if you let it. Most of the time you can just dismiss it but if the situation is perfect for a response like this it’s usually the final nail in their coffin.
You gotta respect a reporter who is not afraid to ask tough in your face questions with top law enforcement officials.
Why should that be a problem?
Why should a reporter be afraid of a top law enforcer? The top law enforcer is merely a pubic servant, that’s all.
Unless you like is a dictatorship or in a nation with trigger happy cowards.
Gotta say, so many instances of proof that American police are probably the least effective public service, should be at the top of the list for public disservice, especially in terms of systemic racism. Oh well, it’s Amerikkka, what can you do 😵💫
The police in this case have no leg to stand on. Those children who were calling while being shot deserve better as do their parents.
Ron, you would be shocked how much civilians and reporters who expose corrupt Officers quickly become subjects of stalking and harassment by law enforcement – and even outright murder to silence them for the slight. Our domestic police are gangs with badges = with no regulation or oversight.
Said it before, no unified command leads to lack of action. In watching the legislative hearing and reading reports thus far he never took formal command away from the school pd chief. Both were on opposite ends of the hallway.
Coward Sheriff saying to the reporter “what have you done for the families?”, the reporter did more than the sheriff who allowed how many more to die while he failed to do his job!
He actually asked the reporter what he’s done for the families, wtf
Great reporting, stay on the story.
Every single one of these guys who didn’t go in when they should’ve & waited for an hour before entering should be prosecuted for depraved indifference & lose their jobs & do jail time
What is sickening is that Gov Abbott held that press conference lying through his teeth and attacking anyone who dared to criticize the cops.
Even more sickening is that the R-cowards of Texas KNEW that and re-elected him anyway. I smell evil
What is just as sickening is that he was overwhelmingly reelected and even received the vast majority of the votes in Uvalde county.
The sheriff is obviously lying and trying to avoid responsibility for his cowardice.
Abbott said, “It could have been worse.” And we keep learning more of how bad this was.
It just gets worse n worse
The fact that he simply walks away without taking any action demonstrates how much he loves about the children and his own officers family.
I loved how Shimon Prokupecz got in the Sheriff’s face.
And, for the sheriff crying about how terrible it is for HIM getting called names when TWENTY-ONE children and adults were MURDERED under his PATHETIC direction.
Ahh, the poor little sheriff is getting called names…boo hoo.
truth hurts a effen p-word effen coward when they hear it I guess
this is exactly what people mean when they say we need to DEFUND THE POLICE. there were 376 officers on the scene, and only 1 of them tried to storm the room before changing his mind…just fire the whole department, let these disgusting failures suffer some actual consequences for their actions this one time.
They need to stand trial for negligent homicide, the DOJ should have been investigating it and bringing indictments.
Actually, the officer who tried to go in was held back by his own peers. They took his gun away too.
This is TOTALLY unforgivable, that sherriff should be arrested