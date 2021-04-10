‘Vaccine fairies’ exist and are helping people book COVID shots

April 10, 2021

 

These volunteers are scouring the internet to book vaccine appointments for people across the country.
Among nearly 7,000 reports processed through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) from Dec. 14 to Jan. 13, more than 79% of them came from women. The most frequently reported side effects were headache, fatigue and dizziness.

46 Comments on "‘Vaccine fairies’ exist and are helping people book COVID shots"

  1. Lee Smith | April 10, 2021 at 3:41 PM | Reply

    Imagine a vaccine so safe you have to be blackmailed into taking it, for a virus so deadly you have to be tested to even know you have it.

    • shallnotbeinfringed unlessuvotedem | April 10, 2021 at 10:26 PM | Reply

      @BroadwayGamer you also have zero understanding of this subject matter. Everything in the environment changes your DNA. smoking cigarettes’ changes your DNA. “Your DNA is safe and sound in the nucleus :)” lmao! What a good little idiot you are. Keep carrying that globalist elite banner, you are so good at it! what a cute little idiot you are

    • Lee Roy Jones | April 10, 2021 at 10:28 PM | Reply

      @BroadwayGamer Just think about the fact that they said this particular vaccine (MRNA) was created for the corona virus and here you have the head of Moderna talking about this same (MRNA) vaccine back in 2017.

    • Lee Roy Jones | April 10, 2021 at 10:33 PM | Reply

      @shallnotbeinfringed unlessuvotedem Even women who sleep with multiple male partners I hear…

    • ShapeShifter | April 10, 2021 at 10:43 PM | Reply

      @Cryptonymicus What is life like having such a low IQ?

    • William Infinite | April 10, 2021 at 10:43 PM | Reply

      @BroadwayGamer It is teaching your cells a new process to create a protein spike of a virus. Our cells don’t do that normally. By transfusion it is changing the way your cells function. Also, J and J’s vaccine is an adenovirus that does penetrate the nucleus. Enjoy your gene-therapy biotechnology.

  2. Cloudie 831 | April 10, 2021 at 3:46 PM | Reply

    Meanwhile I’m over here 2nd in line and saying no thank you🤗

  3. The ProDuCtIonZz | April 10, 2021 at 4:21 PM | Reply

    This world is getting sicker by the day , and I’m not talking about convid

  4. Salem Poor | April 10, 2021 at 4:35 PM | Reply

    I’m a nurse in Texas and you can have my dose.

    • Jimolee's YT | April 10, 2021 at 9:34 PM | Reply

      @Benni Jones he’s glad you’re not her patient.

    • WTF BBQ | April 10, 2021 at 10:31 PM | Reply

      @Benni Jones
      Glad you’re not my patient….

    • Ur2ez4me81 | April 10, 2021 at 10:32 PM | Reply

      My doctor told me not to get it as well…

    • Water Otter | April 10, 2021 at 10:44 PM | Reply

      I’m a hospital lab tech and I don’t plan to get it. However, some of my coworkers treat me like I’m a Village Idiot for refusing.

    • Salem Poor | April 10, 2021 at 11:06 PM | Reply

      @Water Otter Because they’ve lost the ability to think for themselves. I find it rather odd that we can question the efficacy/safety of pharmaceuticals all day long, but when it comes to vaccines some people develop a cult-like attitude and shun those who refuse the jabs like they have leprosy.

  5. Jupiter Regional | April 10, 2021 at 4:39 PM | Reply

    MSM: We must combat misinformation about the vaccine
    MSM: Vaccine fairies exist

  6. Scott Kelbell | April 10, 2021 at 4:53 PM | Reply

    Fairies and kleptocrats. I used to think neither existed.

  7. Edward Rudolph | April 10, 2021 at 5:30 PM | Reply

    Nano technology is in full effect

  8. alex saldana | April 10, 2021 at 5:34 PM | Reply

    Fairies? Lol this has been a joke since the beginning lmao

  9. Bob Bemister | April 10, 2021 at 5:38 PM | Reply

    Jesus these people believe the world would stop without them…narcissism at it’s worst

  10. nbk4dv9 | April 10, 2021 at 5:40 PM | Reply

    These fools must have nightmares about the dislike button at this point.

  11. DJ Lutz | April 10, 2021 at 7:14 PM | Reply

    Straight to comments. You gotta be effen kidding me

  13. Dan Jenkins | April 10, 2021 at 7:33 PM | Reply

    Yep. We definitely live in a fantasy world.

  14. Joy A | April 10, 2021 at 7:43 PM | Reply

    “Vaccine demons” is more like it 😆

  15. Angela Payne | April 10, 2021 at 7:53 PM | Reply

    Thank you Nurse Angela

    • LOOKUP2 | April 10, 2021 at 8:44 PM | Reply

      CORONA=66 6 letters in CORONA
      [A Covid 19 Vaccine]in English Gematria equals: 666
      Revelation 13:18
      King James Version
      18 Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.

      Revelation 14:11
      King James Version
      11 And the smoke of their torment ascendeth up for ever and ever: and they have no rest day nor night, who worship the beast and his image, and whosoever receiveth the mark of his name.

      Galatians 3

      King James Version

      3 O foolish Galatians, who hath bewitched you, that ye should not obey the truth, before whose eyes Jesus Christ hath been evidently set forth, crucified among you?
      2 This only would I learn of you, Received ye the Spirit by the works of the law, or by the hearing of faith?
      3 Are ye so foolish? having begun in the Spirit, are ye now made perfect by the flesh?

  16. new guy | April 10, 2021 at 8:40 PM | Reply

    Anyone taking the shot just get ( test subject ) tattooed on your forehead so the same people can avoid you. Remind me how long it took for j+ j to get sued over talcum powder causing ovarian cancer ?

  17. CaliBilly Girl | April 10, 2021 at 8:43 PM | Reply

    The Hegelian Dialectic in action 🎬

  18. Terry N | April 10, 2021 at 9:41 PM | Reply

    My thanks to those who sent me a text once they were able to find their appointment. Took a few days longer than I would prefer, but happy the first shot is in my arm

  19. WTF BBQ | April 10, 2021 at 10:34 PM | Reply

    The scary part is that there are people who actually upvoted this……

