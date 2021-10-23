Vaccine & Pregnant Women | TVJ Smile Jamaica

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
13 comments
How much yall get pad fi come and a lie to the ppl we cant trust an believe in yall lies
Amen to that!
So true pure lies
First they said pregnant woman should not take the Vaccines not they are saying they should. Just like how they say 2 dose for a certain vaccine now booster shots just like one dose for the other vaccine now the same booster can you all see these people cannot be trusted.
That pregnant lady sounds sick and she took the vaccine just watch what’s going to happen to you. Hope TVJ do a follow up with her and don’t say when something happens that she need privacy. That time a dead she dead.
My question is how long is it between shots? she got the first one before she got pregnant, then she took the second one at 15 weeks.
SIDE EFFECTS OF THE VAX UK STUDY:
Very common;
tenderness, pain, warmth, itching or bruising where the injection is given
generally feeling unwell
feeling tired (fatigue)
chills or feeling feverish
headache
feeling sick (nausea)
joint pain or muscle ache
Common (may affect up to 1 in 10 people)
swelling, redness or a lump at the injection site
fever (≥38°C)
being sick (vomiting) or diarrhoea
pain in legs or arms
flu-like symptoms, such as high temperature, sore throat, runny nose, cough and chills
Some people have reported a sudden feeling of cold with shivering/shaking accompanied by a rise in temperature, possibly with sweating, headache (including migraine-like headaches), nausea, muscle aches and feeling unwell, starting within a day of having the vaccine and usually lasting for a day or two.
If your fever is high and lasts longer than two or three days, or you have other persistent symptoms, this might not be due to side effects of the vaccine and you should follow appropriate advice according to your symptoms.
Uncommon (may affect up to 1 in 100 people)
sleepiness or feeling dizzy
decreased appetite
abdominal pain
enlarged lymph nodes
excessive sweating, itchy skin, rash or hives
Very rare (may affect up to 1 in 10,000 people)
Following widespread use of the vaccine there have been extremely rare reports of blood clots in combination with low level of blood platelets. When these blood clots do occur, they may be in unusual or atypical locations (e.g. brain, liver, bowel, spleen).
serious nerve inflammation, which may cause paralysis and difficulty breathing (Guillain-Barré syndrome [GBS])
Not known (cannot be estimated from the available data)
severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis)
rapid swelling under the skin in areas such as the face, lips, mouth and throat (which may cause difficulty in swallowing or breathing) (angioedema)
low blood platelets (thrombocytopenia)
hypersensitivity
capillary leak syndrome (a condition causing fluid leakage from small blood vessels)
The “common” symptons aren’t acceptable as a true vaccine that caused these would never have been approved!
@Jake Filmore approve under emergency use, key word “emergency”
Show the baby she carried?…and why government providing vaccine for everyone and not food.yo ever ask yo self that..?.you really think the government love we that much.tek a grip a yoself woman
Stop waiting on the government to provide food for you! By the sweat of your brow you can gather food for yourself. Do you know how hard you would have to work to earn the money that it cost to make a vaccine?
Question to Tvj: are you willing to financial responsibilities for any medical injuries caused by the vaccine? (Yes or No).
I hope they accept full responsibility if anything should happen.
Deceived, and deceiving.