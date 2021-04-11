Variants And Vaccines On The Rise | MSNBC

TOPICS:
April 11, 2021

 

Dr. Uche Blackstock, the NBC family’s newest member, joins American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the rise of coronavirus variants. It comes as nearly half of Republican men polled say they will not get the vaccine, and as experts say, we’re about to hit a “vaccination wall” in some rural parts of the country.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

29 Comments on "Variants And Vaccines On The Rise | MSNBC"

  1. ღSwnsasyღ _ | April 11, 2021 at 8:28 PM | Reply

    Israel just finished their research and it’s showing the South African variant is getting through the vaccines.. Crap 😔

  2. Jay Gibson | April 11, 2021 at 8:29 PM | Reply

    Nope
    Not true

  3. William H | April 11, 2021 at 8:30 PM | Reply

    This is great news 😳

  4. Mike Steven | April 11, 2021 at 9:24 PM | Reply

    A truly deadly pandemic doesn’t need 24/7 advertising to remind you it exists.

  5. Frank R | April 11, 2021 at 9:25 PM | Reply

    NO ONE CARES

  6. Schüler | April 11, 2021 at 9:43 PM | Reply

    Total Covid-19 deaths by Country: Cuba 453, Vietnam: 35, Singapore: 30, Taiwan: 10.

    • The Epstein Diaries | April 11, 2021 at 9:52 PM | Reply

      Just one of the benefits of living in a country that doesn’t affiliate with world organizations

    • Christine King | April 11, 2021 at 10:26 PM | Reply

      @The Epstein Diaries Oh, please. Would you say the same about New Zealand, Australia? Don’t answer, trolls are a waste of good air.

    • The Epstein Diaries | April 11, 2021 at 11:01 PM | Reply

      @Christine King No, they’re owned by the Banking Mafia and WHO

  7. #سوشو | April 11, 2021 at 9:49 PM | Reply

    No because Michigans don’t believe in vaccines as a majority which is bad!

  8. evan doe | April 11, 2021 at 9:51 PM | Reply

    Still pushing fear……

  9. Spring Sunshine | April 11, 2021 at 10:03 PM | Reply

    Oh when is this going to end..only need more news on this GIVE IT a break…
    .

  10. I sell PA speakers with a polypropylene woofer cone | April 11, 2021 at 10:11 PM | Reply

    Wear a mask.

  11. DatingSeiteOnline com | April 11, 2021 at 10:15 PM | Reply

    This Is NOT A Dating Site! Please be discreet!

  12. exploiteddna | April 11, 2021 at 10:15 PM | Reply

    I know the whole equity thing is brought up a lot in covid.. Not only is it true, it’s not a new phenomenon and shouldn’t rly be surprising to people.. It has pretty much existed since african american populations were brought to the US. I first read research on correlations between social inequality, SES, and health 10 yrs ago. But if you just think about it, it’s actually not surprising right?.. reduced social mobility, less avg income, inequities in education and everything else, thus leading to lower healthcare access… It’s easy to imagine how this leads to reduced health outcomes.

  13. Christian 153 | April 11, 2021 at 10:19 PM | Reply

    Variants will be coming up through Biden’s open southern border. Thanks Joe!

  14. Lopez Lopez | April 11, 2021 at 10:23 PM | Reply

    Let’s take Care of our Elders, they are the vulnerable Population, and be very Responsible, Never off Guard, protect Each Other…

    • Ahmad Abdullah | April 11, 2021 at 11:07 PM | Reply

      The behavior of the people i the USA is unbelievable! They have managed to turn a pandemic into a political pawn and people have died unnecessarily.

  15. robotron17 | April 11, 2021 at 10:39 PM | Reply

    *FDA Feb. 26, 2021:* “No vaccine or other medical product is FDA approved for prevention of COVID-19.” The vax is NOT fully tested. You are a guinea pig.

