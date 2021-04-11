Dr. Uche Blackstock, the NBC family’s newest member, joins American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the rise of coronavirus variants. It comes as nearly half of Republican men polled say they will not get the vaccine, and as experts say, we’re about to hit a “vaccination wall” in some rural parts of the country.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Variants And Vaccines On The Rise | MSNBC
Israel just finished their research and it’s showing the South African variant is getting through the vaccines.. Crap 😔
Only people not *FULLY* vaccinated. Two weeks after second shot no cases.
@Easy Money I just watched it literally an hour ago. It’s saying on the S. African strain is even fully vaccinated though hon..
I haven’t seen any proof of any variants.
Nope
Not true
This is great news 😳
A truly deadly pandemic doesn’t need 24/7 advertising to remind you it exists.
HELLO, HAVE YOU HEARD OF AMERICA? THEY ACTUALLY SEEM TO BE NURTURING THIS VIRUS SO MUCH TRUMP’S CONSIDERING RENAMING IT TRUMPORONA45
@SIBANNAC99 CHINARONI!! 😂😂
I don’t know anyone who died of this flu.
NO ONE CARES
Wrong.
The news cares
Total Covid-19 deaths by Country: Cuba 453, Vietnam: 35, Singapore: 30, Taiwan: 10.
Just one of the benefits of living in a country that doesn’t affiliate with world organizations
@The Epstein Diaries Oh, please. Would you say the same about New Zealand, Australia? Don’t answer, trolls are a waste of good air.
@Christine King No, they’re owned by the Banking Mafia and WHO
No because Michigans don’t believe in vaccines as a majority which is bad!
Still pushing fear……
Oh when is this going to end..only need more news on this GIVE IT a break…
.
Wear a mask.
No
This Is NOT A Dating Site! Please be discreet!
I know the whole equity thing is brought up a lot in covid.. Not only is it true, it’s not a new phenomenon and shouldn’t rly be surprising to people.. It has pretty much existed since african american populations were brought to the US. I first read research on correlations between social inequality, SES, and health 10 yrs ago. But if you just think about it, it’s actually not surprising right?.. reduced social mobility, less avg income, inequities in education and everything else, thus leading to lower healthcare access… It’s easy to imagine how this leads to reduced health outcomes.
Variants will be coming up through Biden’s open southern border. Thanks Joe!
That’s the plan
Let’s take Care of our Elders, they are the vulnerable Population, and be very Responsible, Never off Guard, protect Each Other…
The behavior of the people i the USA is unbelievable! They have managed to turn a pandemic into a political pawn and people have died unnecessarily.
*FDA Feb. 26, 2021:* “No vaccine or other medical product is FDA approved for prevention of COVID-19.” The vax is NOT fully tested. You are a guinea pig.