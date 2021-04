Dr. Uche Blackstock, the NBC family’s newest member, joins American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the rise of coronavirus variants. It comes as nearly half of Republican men polled say they will not get the vaccine, and as experts say, we’re about to hit a “vaccination wall” in some rural parts of the country.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

Variants And Vaccines On The Rise | MSNBC