Founder of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, Paul Rieckhoff, and Headstrong Project Executive Director, Zach Iscol, joined Stephanie Ruhle to respond to breaking news that the Taliban is allowing 200 Americans and allies to depart Afghanistan. They also share what they're doing to support Afghans following the U.S. withdrawal and reflect on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
About: MSNBC is the premier destination for in-depth analysis of daily headlines, insightful political commentary and informed perspectives. Reaching more than 95 million households worldwide, MSNBC offers a full schedule of live news coverage, political opinions and award-winning documentary programming — 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter: MSNBC.com/NewslettersYouTube
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Veterans React To News That 200 Americans, Allies Flying Out Of Kabul
18 comments
Cant recue the whole Country.If 20 years is not enough,it was never going to change.
You were saying that when 120,000 refugees were flown out were you ?
@judie suh fun fact hurricanes have actually went down 34% since 1940 so much for that global warming theory
@two weeks It is the severity that has gone up. You can probably survive a few category 3 puffs. One category 5 and it is goodbye house, life and everything else. And there have been multiple category 4s and 5s in recent years.
@Konrad Yearwood The 1969 season was the year with the most tropical cyclones affecting the state, with a total of eight systems. The storms were more severe and there were more than there is now
@Konrad Yearwood You see my information is coming off a hard copy book that dates to the 20 if anything the storm are smaller and the amount is smaller facts are facts.
What about America? Have they looked at American life lately. I still stand by my opinion since I voted Gore.
How can you fix other nations when you can’t fix your own?
Well said
Greedy, that is why.
Who’s the bald headed guy? Jesus. Its not like the ones still there haven’t been warned over and over since April.
I know. Mr. Venom forgot the Kurds too.
Yeah seriously. I can understand Afghan allies having trouble getting out, why were Americans sticking around when the writing was on the wall since before Trump left. The Afghan debacle began a long time before Biden, there comes a time when you need to set a date and do it. Had we delayed after August 31st more US troops would have died. Enough already. The effort now should be to provide means and sanctuary for Afghans who need to get out, not point fingers.
How many times has the US threatened to leave?….. He should’ve got them out, period.
Veterans should be supporting the Biden Administration, people were well aware of the deadlines, which was early spring to leave. They need to for their action.
You mean the party that cut the military budget, every time they held office, Clinton cut the military budget, Obama cut the military budget , don’t hold your breath, if you think Bidens infrastructure bill has anything in it for the military.
Are you a veteran?… No?
Sit down and don’t you dare tell a vet or any military hero what they should think!!!
You can’t speak for this Veteran. Joe Biden is a complete traitor
Don’t think sayin’ support Biden is gonna work out for you. I mean he is a known liar and traitor. Just sayin’