Founder of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, Paul Rieckhoff, and Headstrong Project Executive Director, Zach Iscol, joined Stephanie Ruhle to respond to breaking news that the Taliban is allowing 200 Americans and allies to depart Afghanistan. They also share what they're doing to support Afghans following the U.S. withdrawal and reflect on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Veterans React To News That 200 Americans, Allies Flying Out Of Kabul